There's a lot to love about your basic, run-of-the-mill hotel room: A comfy bed, room service, those cute little soaps, the occasional HBO subscription... I could go on and on. But, some hotels go above and beyond when it comes to their offerings — and this list of unique hotel room amenities around the world is solid proof.

From a room equipped with an actual old-fashioned popcorn maker (not something I ever thought I needed before I knew it was an option) to a room equipped with a massage chair complete with a foot warming feature, these rooms take comfort to the next level. Sure, some of the features might seem a bit extra — but traveling is about both experiencing new cultures and getting away from your day to day life so you can return with a new perspective. I'd argue the latter is much easier to do when you have an old-fashioned popcorn maker in your hotel room.

All of these rooms are located in different spots around the globe, so no matter what part of the world you're traveling in, you'll likely be close to at least one of these rooms. The phrase "treat yo'self" comes to mind...

Check out the list below.

Niyama Private Islands Resort — Maldives

Cue the lights, camera, and action at the gorgeous Niyama Private Islands Resort in the Maldives where guest rooms are equipped with old-fashioned popcorn makers. Kernels, bags, and salt are all stocked and replenished daily. Bet you’ve never snacked on popcorn while dipping your feet in the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island — Maldives

Conrad regulars know that small stuffed animals on the pillow are a signature welcome at its hotels around the world. Often, the animals are similar to those that are native to that region. At the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, guests will find these furry tropical creatures awaiting their arrival. Look closely in the water, you might spot the real thing!

Dromoland Castle — Country Clare, Ireland

Dromoland Castle in County Clare, Ireland pampers children with special welcome amenities like a crown, shield, books, and toys. Families love the turret rooms in the original castle building where even the parents feel like royalty.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo — Lake Como, Italy

You won’t find this special fragrance anywhere else except the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. That is until guests fall in love with it, and snag the bottle of Aqua Como body fragrance to take home. Yes, the hotel invites guests to knick the glass bottle as a souvenir... although the hotel’s boutique sells diffusers, candles, and bath salts with the same scent. The hotel’s owner carefully selected a fragrance that matched the stunning landscape surrounding the Lake Como property.

Westchester Country Club — Westchester, New York, U.S.

Check out the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV available to guests and members of Westchester Country Club in New York. It offers high-resolution viewing and attaches to a wall via magnets with no wires involved. It can be bent slightly and is the width of three credit cards.

Henn-na Hotel Tokyo Ginza — Tokyo, Japan

You can steam dry your clothes in the clever LG Styler installed in guest rooms at the innovative Henn-na Hotel in Japan, a hotel completely run by robots. The LG Styler allows travelers to pack fewer clothes because it can refresh and dry clothes to remove wrinkles and odors.

Curtis Denver, A DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel — Denver, Colorado, U.S.

Guests will find plenty of their favorite classic video games in the themed Video Game room of the Curtis Denver – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. Other themed rooms in the hotel include Talladega Nights, Jimmy Buffet and Star Trek.

InterContinental Tokyo Bay — Tokyo, Japan

Forget the spa. If you’re jetlagged at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay, you simply roll over to the Panasonic massage chairs in many rooms. There’s even a foot warming sensation to warm and loosen the soles of your feet before lying back for a cervical vertebrae massage

The Blackstone — Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

At The Blackstone in Chicago, reception can deliver an old-fashioned typewriter (presumably not as a replacement for your laptop, of course) that honors the building’s history. No word yet on whether it gets Internet access though.

Hotel Valencia — San Jose, California, U.S.

These wine wipes from the Hotel Valencia in San Jose, California could be a life saver. Visit San Jose has partnered with several hotels in the area to offer special packages that include gift cards, picnic lunches, and wine wipes for those awkward moments when wine makes it to where it shouldn’t be.

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak — Bali, Indonesia

Hotel minibars have certainly gotten creative over the years, but the Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak has the complete do-it-yourself-cocktail kit in its Punch & Munch in-room bar. Guests can make their Balixology cocktails, following the recipes from the hotel’s barmen, using the juicer, shaker, stirrer, bottle of Arak (traditional Balinese liquor), fresh oranges (stocked daily), and a recipe book. They can go off-script and make their own version, too!

Moxy Tempe — Tempe, Arizona, U.S.

Moxy Tempe, Arizona has a collection of vinyl album sets and acoustic guitars both in the rooms and the lobby (paired with old school record players) for guests to borrow and use during their stay. It’s part of the clever Moxy Hookups program, which surprises random guests with perks like a free cocktail or amenity during their stay.

The Pavilions Himalayas — Himalayas, Nepal

Bet you haven’t had a welcome glass of buffalo milk in your villa awaiting your arrival before. But, you can at The Pavilions Himalayas in Nepal. Another eco-friendly perk for guests is the single-sheet, biodegradable soap that is made in-house.

OPUS Vancouver — Vancouver, Canada

At OPUS Vancouver, guests in Executive and OPUS Signature Suites can relax easily thanks to ultrasonic diffusers in each room. Guests choose an essential oil from an in-room “scent bar” and can fill the room with their preferred fragrance.

Hard Rock Hotels — Various Locations

Hard Rock Hotels’ The Sound of Your Stay program offers a music amenity in each of its 25 hotels around the world. At the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, guests will find a Crosley turntable and selection of ten iconic vintage records to entertain them during their stay.

The VIEW — Lugano, Switzerland

Have you ever walked into a hotel room and not liked its design? Or its fragrance? Or even its lighting? The VIEW in Lugano, Switzerland, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, has the ideal solution allowing guests to design the room to their liking — including everything from the in-room fragrance and minibar to the linen fabric and pillows. The chromotherapy showers allow guests to pick a color that matches their mood, and there’s even a choice of toilet paper to match it.

Margaritaville Island Hotel — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, U.S.

This frozen concoction maker is found in every one of the rooms at the Margaritaville Island Hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Ice and cocktail ingredients are never too far away.

The Redbury Hotel — New York, New York, U.S.

Go retro at The Redbury Hotel in New York, which — back when it was called the Martha Washington Hotel — was the first hotel to provide housing for professional women in the early 1900s. Its neighborhood was known as Tin Pan Alley, which has long been a home base for pop music creation. To tie into this musical connection, guests can connect their iPod to an old-fashioned gramophone for a fun throwback while they jam to their favorite music.

Waldorf Astoria Park City — Park City, Utah, U.S.

Order up the bar and game cart to your room at the Waldorf Astoria Park City. The specialty cart can be ready and waiting in your room with cocktails and drinks for adults with board games and candy for the kids. The kid, or kid-at-heart, can also request an elaborate hot chocolate set up (with chocolate syrup, marshmallows, and peppermint pieces). It’s the perfect in-room solution after a day hitting the slopes or enjoying the resort’s spa and pool.

Aloft And Element Austin Downtown Hotels — Austin, Texas, U.S.

Get your cowboy mood going at the Aloft and Element Austin Downtown hotels where guests can borrow a pair of authentic Texan boots to use during their stay. Order up a pair of Allens Boots, a well-known Austin brand, to your room or have them ready and waiting when you arrive.

Kimpton Saint George Hotel — Toronto, Canada

At Toronto’s newly opened Kimpton Saint George Hotel, the only Kimpton property in Canada, the 20 suites plus the Presidential Suite feature TEAC turntable systems stocked with vinyl records from a variety of Canadian artists specially curated by Kimpton’s Director of Music, Lauren Bucherie, in collaboration with a local independent record store, Sonic Boom Records.

The Confidante — Miami Beach, Florida, U.S.

The press of a button is all it takes to enjoy a nice, chilled glass of wine from this Plum wine dispenser at The Confidante, part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Miami Beach.

Art Ovation Hotel — Sarasota, Florida, U.S.

At the Art Ovation Hotel, a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, in Sarasota, guests will find in-room ukuleles and leather-bound sketchbooks to get especially creative if the mood strikes.

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun & InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Centre — Various Locations, China

The InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun and InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Centre hotels in China have partnered with Baidu to offer artificial intelligence services in its new “smart” rooms. Voice controls manage in-room features like temperature, lighting, and even room service orders. Plans are in place to expand it to other hotels in the near future.

W Mexico City — Mexico City, Mexico

The Lucha Libre bottle openers at the W Mexico City are modeled after Mexico’s iconic masked wrestlers. If you’re in one of the hotel’s premium rooms or suites, you are gifted some to take home.