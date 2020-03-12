Now is as good a time as any to celebrate something fun and frivolous. Yes, I am talking about Pi Day, a pseudo-holiday in honor of the irrational number pi. What better way to honor such an occasion than with a bunch of Pi Day 2020 deals and freebies. Discounts involve percentages! Zero is a number! Wow, you’re doing math already!

If you’re asking yourself, “what even is pi?”, welcome. I come bearing gifts of easy-to-understand explanations of mathematics. Pi— represented by the fraction 22/7 or the rounded decimal 3.14 or the symbol Π if you’re nasty—is a mathematical constant. You likely know pi from geometry class as its most well-known definition is “the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.” Pi is also known best as an “infinite decimal,” meaning the digits after the decimal point go on forever. While mathematicians don’t know every digit of pi—it would be essentially impossible to do so as the digits go on forever—they have tried to calculate as many digits as possible. In 2019, Emma Haruko Iwao, a Google employee from Japan, set a new world record for calculating the digits of Pi. Previously, the record for was 22 trillion calculated digits of Pi. Iwao was able to calculate 31 trillion digits.

March 14 is Pi Day because of how the date is represented on American calendars: 3-14. If you wanna get really specific, the most pi part of Pi Day is March 14 at 1:59 and 26 seconds as the first eight digits of pie are 3.1415926. Now that you’ve worked up an appetite thinking about math, here are 24 Pi Day deals and freebies you can enjoy even if you can’t recite thousands of digits of an irrational number.

PIZZA PIE

Shutterstock

7-Eleven (March 14): You can get a whole pizza for $3.14 either in-store or using the 7NOW app. Don’t want a whole pizza? Fine, I guess. You can still scan your 7Rewards app to a slice of pizza for just 50 cents.

&Pizza (March 14): If math is your love language, &Pizza is taking part in the Pi Day celebration with BOGO deal: Buy one pizza, get on for $3.14. However, you’ll need to act quickly as the deal will only be from valid between 3:14 p.m. and 5:14 p.m. at participating locations.

Blaze Pizza (March 14): Starting at 3:14 p.m. on Pi Day, Blaze Pizza is selling pizzas for $3.14.

DiGiorno (March 14): You can enter to win free DiGiornio pizza by following @DiGiorno on Twitter, and replying to their Pi Day tweet with what makes your favorite pizza including the hashtags #sweepstakes and #NationalPiDay. If you want to be one of the three winners who will receive 14 “VIP coupons,” you’ll need to enter via tweet between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST.

DoorDash & MOD Pizza (March 14): You can get free MOD pizza on orders over $3.14 when you order through DoorDash. Just use the code MODPIDAY to redeem your free 11-inch pizza. You’ll need to act quickly as they’re only offering 5,000 free pizzas.

DoorDash (March 14): You can enter the chance to win $314 in DoorDash credit. You’ll need to keep an eye out for a tweet from @DoorDash on March 14 to enter.

Hungry Howie’s (March 13 - March 15): You can get a medium one-topping pizza for, you guessed it, $3.14 with any bread purchase.

Outer Aisle Gourmet (until March 21): Get 20% off your entire order on outeraislegourmet.com using the code PIDAY at checkout.

Papa John’s (March 14): When you buy one large pizza at regular price, you can get a second one for, say it with me, $3.14.

Papa Murphy’s (March 14): Get 31.4% off orders of $20 with the coupon code PIDAY.

Pieology (March 14): Pieology is offering a BOGO deal for Pi Day: when you buy one pizza, you can get an Artisan Thin pizza for $3.14. Additionally, if you download the restaurant’s Pie Life Rewards app on Pi Day, you’ll be entered for the chance to win free Pieology pizza for a year, making every day Pi Day.

Postmates & California Pizza Kitchen (until March 15): When you spend at least $30 on a CPK order through Postmates, you’ll get $10 off. Just use the code CPKDAY.

Your Pie: You can get a 10-inch pizza for $3.14 when you download the Your Pie Rewards app.

OTHER PIE

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Boston Market (March 14): When you buy a pot pie and beverage in-store, you’ll get a second rotisserie chicken pot pie for free. Make sure to use the Pi Day coupon from BostonMarket.com.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (March 14): The restaurant is offering BOGO Pi Day chicken pot pies in-store or to-go. When you buy one chicken pot pie at regular price, you’ll get a second one for free.

DoorDash & Cheesecake Factory (until March 25): Extending well beyond Pi Day, you can get a free slice of cheesecake with a Cheesecake Factory lunch order of $15 or more through DoorDash. Just use the promo code LUNCHSLICE and make sure to order on a weekday until 5 p.m.

The Fresh Market (March 14): Save $3.14 on 9-inch apple pie, cherry pies, and chicken pot pies.

Marie Callender’s (March 14): Present Marie Callendar’s Pi Day coupon to get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any full-price adult entree.

Sprouts (March 14): Get a freshly baked apple or pumpkin pies for only $3.14.

Whole Foods (March 14): Get $3.14 off all whole pies. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get an extra 10% off.

NOT PIE AT ALL

Alexa: If you want something math-specific, you can ask your Amazon AI devices “Alexa, start Pi Challenge” and see how many digits you can recite. The current Guinness World Record for most Pi places memorized 70,000. It took record-holder Rajveer Meena nearly 10 hours to complete the recitation so you better get started soon. For an extra challenge, learn Backwards Pi with Alexa.

Discount Glasses (March 13 - March 15): What do glasses have to do with Pi Day? Nothing really, but you can still get 31% off orders on DiscountGlasses.com when you use the code PIDAY31.

Play-Doh: Make your own (very inedible) pie using this Play-Doh Playful Pies Set, which is currently on sale for $7.29.

Silk (until March 23): In honor of Pi Day, Silk is looking for a Granbassador to try their dairy-free pies and desserts and give them the grandparent stamp of approval. Basically, Nana can enter for the chance to get $10,000 to taste-test desserts. Apply or nominate your grandparent SilkGranbassador.com.

If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate Pi Day, you could always order your favorite frozen pizza while watching Life of Pi. Just please, Pi Day responsibly.