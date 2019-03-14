If you're excited of the prospect of celebrating Pi Day, but are also scratching your head because you can't exactly figure out how to celebrate it, I've got the answer for you: eat pie. All pies! Sweet pies, savory pies — fruit pies, pot pies, pizza pies — all the pies you can stomach. But before you embark on your all-you-can-eat pie journey, you'll want to check out these Pi Day 2019 deals and freebies I've rounded up for you because nothing tastes as good as a discount.

On March 14, (3.14) some of your favorite chain restaurants are offering pies for pennies and deals that are really more like steals, so you'll want to cash in on that while you can. These deals only last one day, and are available while supplies last, so you'll want to make a game plan ASAP so you don't miss out on a sweet (or savory) opportunity to save. Pro tip: if you want to make new friends, take advantage of a buy-one-get-one deal and bring a pie to work or school and share it with your friends or co-workers. This is a great excuse to be generous and celebrate just for the sake of it — even if you're still not clear on what Pi Day actually is. Everyone loves pie, let's be real. Here's where to get it:

California Pizza Kitchen CPK is offering slices of its epic key lime pie for $3.14 each on Pi Day only. You can dine in, you can order out, but you this deal is not supported on third party applications.

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market is selling their best large bakery pies for $3.14 off the normal sale price. The deal will only last while supplies last, so make sure you do that grocery store run first thing in the morning.

Marie Callender's On Pi Day, you can get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree — just make sure you have your coupon handy.

Boston Market Don't forget about chicken pot pit! At Boston Market, you can get a free rotisserie chicken potpie with the purchase of any other potpie and drink, all day on Pi Day.

Goldbelly Goldbelly is making it easier for you to get your hands on the pie of your dreams this Pi Day. They're offering 40 percent off their most famous pies, meaning it won't cost you more to get that extra special pie from far away.

Stop & Shop Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images To celebrate Pi Day, all Stop & Shop locations are selling pumpkin, apple, and Dutch apple pies for only $3.14 because, duh. Math. And pies. #Yum