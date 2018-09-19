With the official start of fall just around the corner, many Instagram users probably have one thing on their mind: punny fall Instagram captions. OK, OK... perhaps we're also thinking about chunky sweater weather, pumpkin spice everything, beanies, cider, wood-scented candles, weekend trips, and drug store candy sales, and so on — but we're definitely also thinking about our epic fall Instagram coverage too! Instagram is a competitive place this time of year, as we're all posting pretty similar content. So, you'll have to work extra hard to stand out in your feed, if that's important to you.

This is such a special time of year. From the picturesque foliage to the Halloween spirit slowly creeping into everyone's world, there's so much worth photographing. And with so many awesome pictures, it's important to have a lot of great captions. As I always say, a great photo without a great caption is just... unfinished. So here I've put together a list of the most cringe-worthy and adorable fall puns for your Instagram captioning pleasure. When in doubt, a pun is always a great replacement for a heady caption. We all appreciate a good pun, and quite honestly we also appreciate a bad pun. Basically there's no way to lose when you're trying to be punny — all attempts will garner a chuckle from your followers.

"Demons are a ghoul’s best friend."

"Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

"Fall is a great time to take a breath of fresh scare."

"You can’t help but enjoy this time of year – it’s autumn-matic!"

"Witches do not ride their brooms when angry because they don't want to fly off the handle."

"I'm falling for you."

"Don't be a basic witch."

"Trick or treat yo' self."

"Resting witch face."

"If you've got it, haunt it."

"With all the pumpkins around, autumn is definitely the most gourd-geous season."

"Crisp air, fall fairs, color everywhere… hope this autumn leaves you feeling refreshed."

"I’m going to go out on a limb and say I be-leaf in you."

"If money really did grow on trees, in fall we’d all be raking it in."

"After a good summer fling, it’s time to fall in love."

"Fall is the perfect time of year to spice things up."

"You are unbe-leaf-able."

"If you want to want to tell a secret to anyone at the party it should be the mummy because he keeps things under wraps."

"We're better together during sweater weather."

"At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice."

"Not to be acorny, but you are gourdgeous."

"I fernly beleaf my tree puns are qualitree."

"Don't stop be-leafing."

"I'm alone like a skeleton, I have no body."