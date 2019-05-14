When it comes to planning your wedding, it all can seem a lot more fun in theory than in reality. Things like picking your wedding colors, finding unique wedding favors, even choosing flowers all seem great individually — but the stress can really add up. Wedding planning is cumulative and you can soon find that your stress levels and your wallet are taking a beating, so it may be time to streamline. "Eliminate things that are not important to you or don't add value to your priorities," Boston’s Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center’s wedding expert, Leah Malin, tells Bustle. "Don't feel the pressure to have a completely branded and customized wedding with lots of signage and over-the-top favors if that is not authentic to your taste and style." Instead, focus on things that are more about meaning than cost.

This is especially true of wedding favors. You want to give something memorable, something that will let your guests remember the big day but also your history with them — and that doesn't always have to break the bank. The internet is BRIMMING with amazing ways to come up with cool, thoughtful favors that will make your guests feel cared about. Still overwhelmed? Here's where to start.

1. Personalized Bottles Of Wine Personalised Wedding Labels $4.72 Etsy WINE IS ALWAYS GOOD. If you find that you ordered too many bottles — or just know your guests love their vino — buy some personalized labels and let them take some of the wedding wine home with them.

2. Disposable Cameras Enchanted Hearts Disposable Camera $67.43 Etsy Disposable cameras are still a thing and they are just as great as you remember. Ask your guests to swap their phones for something a little more retro — and you'll all enjoy the photos afterward.

3. A Packet Of Seeds Personalized Let Love Grow Stickers $2.43 Etsy Especially if you live in a more rural area and your guests have outside space, seeds are a simple and affordable favor with a lot heart.

4. Prints From A Shared Location City Map Print $27 Etsy This favor works especially well if you theme your tables by different locations — where you grew up, where you want to college, where you live now. Then, just gift each member of the table a print from that location.

5. Temporary Tattoos Personalized Bat Mitzvah Temporary Tattoos $50 This listing might say "bat mitzvah" but these amazing temporary tattoos work for any occasion — and they'll definitely be memorable.

6. A Hungover Video Texted The Next Day Really stumped on what to do? Text or email out a video the next day thanking everyone for an amazing night and sharing your favorite parts of the wedding. Bonus points if you're hungover and look awful.

7. Cocktail Kits Well Travelled Manhattan // DIY Cocktail Kit $10 Etsy Cocktail kits are always fun, but if you had a signature wedding drink then a mini version to take home is a really great gift.

8. A Spotify Playlist Link Send everyone a link to your wedding playlist — that way they can relive their terrible dance moves for forever!

9. Personalized Mugs Wedding Mugs Adventure Continues $16.36 Etsy You can never have too many good novelty mugs and that is a science fact.

10. Hangover Kits Hangover Kits $1.34 Etsy If your wedding was a real party, then sending them home with a little something to ease the pain is always a welcome choice. I would including fast food gift certificates, but I am a prince among men.

11. Individual Photos Of The Night If you totally space the wedding favor issue until the last minute — or just don't have the budget — wait until after the fact and all of your guests photos from the big day. Or, take it easy on yourself and get a photo booth on the night. It's an activity in itself and the photos are a great favor for guests to take home.

12. Personal Nutella Jars 25x Nutella Labels For 25g $11.52 Etsy Nutella is always the most thoughtful gift you can give. No arguments.

13. Pressed Flowers Wedding Favours - Botanical Copper Frames! $6.07 Etsy If your wedding has a whimsical feel, you can give your guests a little bit of whimsy and magic to take home with them.

14. Luggage Tags Bulk Wedding Favors Luggage Tags $95 Etsy Perfect for a destination wedding, luggage tags are really useful and make an easy favor for guests to take home with them.

15. Picnic Blankets Picnic Blanket $13.70 Etsy Blankets can come in handy on the night — especially if you have a lot of outdoor space at your wedding — and double as a favor that will make your guests think of you whenever they break out the picnic basket.

16. Eye Masks Liberty Print Eye Mask $14.83 Etsy SELF CARE IS IMPORTANT. And it will help their hangovers the next day.

17. Individual Hot Sauce Pocket Sriracha - Mini Hot Sauce Keychain Bottle $8.77 Etsy You can never have too much Sriracha — and some swear it doubles as a hangover cure.

18. Sunglasses Personalised Wedding Sunglasses Favors $5.38 Etsy A cheap pair of sunglasses is always handy, plus they can jazz up the wedding photos.

19. Incense 60 Individual Sticks / 3 Pack Traditional Behyul Hyolmo Ne Pemachhal Incense $15.99 Etsy If you had a relaxed atmosphere and a zen vibe, incense can help your guests take the mood home with them.

20. Individual Notes If you have a smaller wedding, don't underestimate the power of a thoughtful note written to each guest — it's the ultimate keepsake.

21. Personalized Chopsticks Engraved Chopsticks $0.50 Etsy If your friends are sick of the lip splinters you get from cheap takeout chopsticks, these are the way forward.

22. Homemade Jam Want to be really thoughtful? Make something yourself. A jar of jam, some fudge, some flavored gin — put some effort in and your guests will appreciate it.

23. Personalized Wine Stoppers Personalized Wine Stopper Favors $5.67 Etsy You can never find a wine stopper when you need one, but these little guys can really save the day.