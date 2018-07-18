This summer has brought us some pretty great flicks, but some of the most promising films of the year are coming out in the fall. Given the season, you can expect tons of great spooky movies, including Goosebumps 2 and Halloween. Don’t be fooled by the latter’s title; it’s not a remake, but rather a sequel to the original film, disregarding the previous sequels. This one brings Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie, taking place 40 years after the original film, with Laurie facing Michael Myers once again. Halloween sounds promising, but it's actually just one of the many fall 2018 movies that already look so, so good.

Besides the scary stuff, there are tons of fun family-friendly flicks coming in the fall. There's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the highly-awaited sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Plus, there’s Mary Poppins Returns, Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the animated Grinch film with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the lovable grouch, and more.

And good news, comic fans: this also means there are some new superhero flicks coming. Jason Momoa reprises his role as Aquaman in the standalone film, where he has to protect Atlantis from surface dwellers. Then there’s the Spider-Man spin-off Venom, giving the villain a standalone flick to show his backstory. But if Venom makes you wish there was a real Spider-Man flick coming out, you're in luck. The animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives this fall and introduces Miles Morales, the first black/Latino Spider-Man.

Since the fall season actually lasts till Dec. 21, there's a variety of flicks that are perfect for the holidays, too. Whatever you're into, there's something worth watching, and here are all the best movies coming in the autumn.

1 'Venom' (Oct. 5) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube In case seeing Tom Hardy play the complex villain wasn't exciting enough, this flick also has Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed starring alongside him.

2 'A Star Is Born' (Oct. 5) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube It feels like forever since A Star Is Born has been in the production process but we'll finally get to see Lady Gaga make her debut in a feature film this year.

3 'First Man' (Oct. 12) Universal Pictures on YouTube Ryan Gosling reunites with La La Land director Damien Chazelle in this biopic, playing Neil Armstrong. The film tells the story of how Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

4 'Goosebumps 2' (Oct. 12) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube As far as Halloween movies, this one is more on the silly, family-friendly side than straight-up scary, but it will definitely make you nostalgic., R.L. Stine's most terrifying characters from your childhood come to life on Halloween.

5 'Beautiful Boy' (Oct. 12) JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube If you've been desperately needing more Timothée Chalamet films, you're in luck. His latest drama is coming this fall. Chalamet plays a meth-addicted teen and there's a very high chance this one will give him his second Oscar nomination. Plus, for The Office fans, this means you get to see Steve Carell and Amy Ryan (Holly Flax) reunite onscreen.

6 'Mowgli' (Oct. 19) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube After various adaptations of The Jungle Book, Andy Serkis is bringing a fresh take on the story with a much darker tone than the Disney films. This one has an all-star cast, too, including Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, and Frieda Pinto.

7 'Halloween' (Oct. 19) Universal Pictures on YouTube This Halloween sequel is one of the most exciting horror flicks of the year, with Laurie facing Michael Myers once more.

8 Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Oct. 19) FoxSearchlight on YouTube Melissa McCarthy tackles a vastly different role than usual in this biopic, playing author-turned-thief Lee Israel.

9 'The Hate U Give' (Oct. 19) 20th Century Fox on YouTube This adaptation of the young adult best-seller tackles an extremely vital theme in current political climate. Amandla Sternberg plays Starr, a teenager who witnesses the shooting of a friend at the hands of a police officer and turns to activism.

10 'The Nutcracker And The Four Realms' (Nov. 2) Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube There have been various film adaptations of The Nutcracker for decades, but Disney's latest one is pretty exciting. It has an incredible cast, featuring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Misty Copeland.

11 'Suspiria' (Nov. 2) ONE Media on YouTube Suspiria is already an iconic horror film, so it's pretty hard to create a remake that'll match the greatness of the original. But watching the trailer, it looks like this remake is actually just as thrilling.

12 'Boy Erased' (Nov 2) Focus Features on YouTube The past year has been huge for LGBTQ book adaptations and Boy Erased is a must-watch. Based on Garrard Conley's memoir, the film shows what it was like for Conley to attend a gay conversion therapy program under the threat of being shunned by his family and friends.

13 'Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch' (Nov. 9) FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube Is there anything more perfect than Benedict Cumberbatch voicing The Grinch?

14 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web' (Nov. 9) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube It's now Claire Foy's turn to take on the role as Lisbeth Salander. Her transformation is incredible.

15 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' (Nov. 16) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Even though this one won't give fans the Grindelwald and Dumbledore romance they were expecting, getting to see Jude Law as young Dumbledore is still pretty great.

16 'Widows' (Nov. 16) 20th Century Fox on YouTube Following the immense love fans felt for Ocean's 8, there's a new heist film with a badass female cast. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo play the widows of four robbers who have to fill in for them to finish the heist.

17 'Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' (Nov. 21) Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube Ralph and Vanellope are back! This time they're exploring the internet. Be on the lookout for cameos of some of your favorite Disney princesses. Plus, there's even an encounter with stormtroopers.

18 'Green Book' (Nov. 21) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you loved Mahershala Ali in Moonlight, you're going to want to watch this one. This film tells the true story of the bond formed between bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) and piano prodigy Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) after Lip becomes his chauffer throughout his tour.

19 'The Favourite' (Nov. 23) FoxSearchlight on YouTube This year, we're getting plenty of royal dramas to look forward to. Among those is The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne (she's also now playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown), Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, and Emma Stone as Abigail Masham.

20 'Robin Hood' (Nov. 21) Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Previous Robin Hood adaptations have stuck to being traditional, but this version modernizes the story a bit and turns it into a bonafide action flick.

21 'Mary, Queen Of Scots' (Dec. 7) Focus Features on YouTube This is one of the most awaited period dramas and it's finally coming out soon! Saoirse Ronan tackles the titular role alongside Margot Robbie, who plays her cousin Queen Elizabeth I.

22 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' (Dec. 14) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Even though we're not getting a MCU movie with Miles Morales anytime soon, this animated one introducing the character will make fans who have been waiting for his cinematic story happy.

23 'Mary Poppins Returns' (Dec. 19) Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube Contrary to popular belief, this Mary Poppins movie isn't a remake — it's a sequel. Mary Poppins revisits Jane and Michael Banks 25 years later, taking care of Michael's children.

24 'Aquaman' (Dec. 21) Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Momoa reprises his role as Aquaman this fall, this time in his own standalone movie.