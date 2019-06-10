25 New Erotic Romance Novels To Spice Up Your Summer Reading List

Here's the thing about reading an erotic romance for the first time: It can be super intimidating. But when I finally picked one up, the reading experience completely shifted my thinking about what erotica novels actually are, and the real reason why so many people find them so awkward to read. It's not a secret that women's sex lives are still policed, discussed, protested, and argued over everywhere from cable news to Congress. The overarching message from many politicians, Hollywood execs, and more is clear: We are not comfortable with women enjoying sex or exploring their physical desires. And that just simply will not do.

Erotic novels like the ones below can provide the perfect safe space for readers to explore their sexual proclivities, and take their desires into their own hands. And if you've been conditioned to believe that all erotica is poorly-written, let me reassure you that there are tons of great books out there that combine interesting plots and strong characters with all the super steamy scenes your heart desires. Whether this is your first time picking up one of these books or you're a seasoned erotica reader looking for some new releases to add to your summer reading list, you'll find exactly what you're looking for on the list below:

''If Only I Knew' by Corinne Michaels Danielle, a CEO at Dovetail Enterprises, and her new assistant, Milo, are constantly at odds. But as they spend more time together, they make an unexpected connection. Click here to buy.

''Boyfriend For Hire' by Kendall Ryan When Elle's friend hires Nic to escort her to a wedding, Elle doesn't know they're just pretending. But when she feels a spark between them, Nic has to decide whether to keep up the ruse or reveal the truth. Click here to buy.

'Undercover Affection' by Charlene Namdhari Ashni Scott Callahan is a detective with no time for love. That is until she has to spy on sexy billionaire, Avinash Rai. But with her case on the line, Ashni will have to choose between love and the law. Click here to buy.

'Crashing into Her' by Mia Sosa Eva Montgomery moves to L.A. to pursue stunt work, vowing to prove her naysaying father wrong. But first she’ll need training... and the instructor is none other than her former hookup, Anthony Castillo. Click here to buy.

'Back to You' by Kimberly Kincaid Surgeon Charlie Becker never thought she'd have to see her ex-husband again... until she became his boss. But Parker Drake wants only one thing: To become a doctor. And he won't let anything stop him, not even the woman he never got over. Click here to buy.

'Just Past Two' by Elia Winters When Abby Burke's past experimentation is revealed to her straightlaced husband at her college reunion, she worries he'll reject her. But when Sam decides that they should be more adventurous, it leads to new explorations. Click here to buy.

'When You Close Your Eyes' by Roxanne D. Howard Lark Braithwaite has had a recurring dream about a mysterious Irish lover for months. But she never expects to meet her dream lover in the flesh. That is, until Niall O'Hagan steps straight out of her fantasies and into her life. Click here to buy.

'Jagged Ink' by Carrie Ann Ryan After a crushing loss, Roxie Montgomery feels as though she doesn’t know her husband anymore. Carter Marshall has loved Roxie since the first time he saw her. But as the days pass between them, so does the distance. It will take more than the idea of forever for Roxie and Carter to find themselves again, but as the Montgomerys know, nothing worth fighting for is easy. Click here to buy.

'Getting Hot with the Scot' by Melonie Johnson Cassie Crow is focused on her journalism career. Logan Reid is the popuar host of web series. The two are career focuses and commitment-phobic. But when they meet, one night of fun may lead to something more. Click here to buy.

'Boyfriend Bargain' by Ilsa Madden-Mills Sugar Ryan is on the waitlist for Vanderbilt Law School, and thinks that with a little help from Zack Morgan, the biggest player on the hockey team, she might be able to finagle an acceptance letter. But when their fake relationship leads to a smoking-hot hookup, things get more complicated. Click here to buy.

'Kiss and Tell' by Athena Wright Quinn is trying to work her way up at an interior design-business consulting firm. When she lands her firsr job — a bar remodel — she's thrilled. But when sparks fly between her and Connor, the bar's owner, Quinn fears acting on it will ruin her reputation. Now she'll have to decide if the risk is worth it. Click here to buy.

'Hook Shot' by Kennedy Ryan Kenan Ross is a divorced, single dad who's just been traded to a losing squad. He's watched his perfect life completely fall apart, and he's still picking up the pieces. So the last thing he needs is Lotus DuPree. But she might just upend all his plans. Click here to buy.

'Risky Play' by Rachel Van Dyken When Mackenzie Dupont is ditched at the altar, she treats herself to a single-girl honeymoon in Mexico, where a one-night stand lead to Mackenzie waking up alone. Suffering a tragic personal loss, pro soccer player Slade Rodriguez has his reasons for vanishing. Now they’re both in for a shock when Mackenzie shows up as his new personal assistant. Click here to buy.

'Bought For Protection' by Fiona Davenport Garret Hansen is focused on business, and getting married is the last thing on his mind. Then Keaton Michaels, the politician's daughter his company is hired to protect, visits a discreet matchmaker, and it gives him the perfect excuse to provide her with close security... as her husband. Click here to buy.

'Take Me Down' by Carly Phillips (June 11) Parker Knight sees a chance to help Emily Stevens save the rundown resort she runs with her father. But Emily doesn't trust him not to run off, like he did once before. Can they look beyond their past to build a new future? Click here to buy.

'Kickin' It' by Rachel Van Dyken (June 11) When controversial soccer player Parker Speedman shows up at high-profile sport agent Matt Kingston's door, he agrees to be both her agent and her coach. Parker knows that professional common sense says she’s off-limits, but there's an undeniable spark between them neither can ignore. Click here to buy.

'Written with You' by Aly Martinez (June 13) When Caven Hunt finds an abandoned baby on his doorstep, he becomes the doting father he never thought he could be. But years later, Rosalee's mother Hadley Banks has returned, his heart is not the only thing on the line. Click here to buy.

'On the Rocks' by Kandi Steiner (June 13) Ruby Grace Barnett is the mayor’s daughter, and is soon to be a politician’s wife, just like her parents always wanted. But when troubled Noah Becker returns to their small Tennessee town, Ruby starts to question everything. Click here to buy.

'How to Lose a Fiancé' by Stefanie London (June 17) Sophia Andreou's family company is crumbling, so her father has arranged a marriage to a Greek billionaire who can save their business. Sophia wants nothing to do with Dion Kourakis. But the harder she tries to convince him she’d be an awful wife, the more he wants to convince her they’d be perfect together. Click here to buy.

'Parental Guidance' by Avery Flynn (June 17) After a viral video causes a PR nightmare for hockey star Caleb Stuckey, he decides to go on at least five dates with one woman to change his image. Enter Zara Ambrose. The two plan to go their separate ways once the dates are up, but soon find rules are made to be broken. Click here to buy.

'Fighting for You' by Layla Hagen (June 18) Soccer player Jace Connor is determined to steer clear of anything that could blemish his reputation. But when the coach's daughter, Brooke Derringer, is hired on as the team’s new sponsorship manager, keeping on the straight and narrow becomes impossible. Click here to buy.

'The Wedding Party' by Jasmine Guillory (July 16) While this one might not technically be classified as erotica, that makes it perfect first foray into steamy books for anyone who is reluctant to pick one up. After enemies Maddie and Theo have a one-night stand that leads to more, they agree to end it before their best friend's wedding. But when it’s suddenly pushed up, they find themselves regretting that the end is near. Click here to buy.

'Fighting the Fire' by Laura Kaye (Aug. 6) There’s only one thing Sean Riddick doesn’t like about Warrior Fight Club, and that’s Daniela England. Daniela can't stand Sean either. But when an accident throws them together, all that fight bursts into a night of red-hot passion. Now they must decide if the one person they’ve most resisted might be exactly what they’ve both been looking for. Click here to buy.

'The Right Swipe' by Alisha Rai (Aug. 6) Another super-steamy read that's a little more rom-com than erotica, this one is nevertheless filled with lots of tension both sexual and otherwise. When Samson ghosts Rhiannon after one hot hook-up, she throws herself entirely into her work and forgets about relationships. But when Samson unexpectedly reappears — now working for her competitor — all bets are off. Click here to buy.