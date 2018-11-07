Winter is nearly upon us, which means proposal season is finally at hand. If you're looking to craft the perfect proposal for that special someone, check out the 25 most romantic book lines to propose with, which I've collected for you on the list below.

December is the No. 1 month for proposals, with 16 percent of future spouses asking their significant others to make things wedding-official during the holiday season. That's nearly double the amount of "Will You Marry Me?" that any other month contains, with January through November seeing just seven-to-nine percent of proposals each year.

So even if you aren't preparing to pop the question, chances are high that you know someone who is. If your friend or loved one comes to you looking for proposal advice, point them to the incredibly romantic lines below.

Literary proposals have a way of sticking in our memories. Who can forget Mr. Darcy's two proposals — one disastrous, one less so — to Elizabeth Bennet in Pride & Prejudice, or Laurie's proposal to Amy in Little Women? The way I see it, there's nothing wrong with taking a little inspiration from the wonderful marriage offers to be found in books:

"I have for the first time found what I can truly love — I have found you. You are my sympathy — my better self — my good angel — I am bound to you with a strong attachment. I think you good, gifted, lovely: a fervent, a solemn passion is conceived in my heart; it leans to you, draws you to my centre and spring of life, wrap my existence about you — and, kindling in pure, powerful flame, fuses you and me in one." Giphy — from Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

"I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life." — from Atonement by Ian McEwan

"Perhaps, after all, romance did not come into one's life with pomp and blare, like a gay knight riding down; perhaps it crept to one's side like an old friend through quiet ways; perhaps it revealed itself in seeming prose, until some sudden shaft of illumination flung athwart its pages betrayed the rhythm and the music, perhaps . . . perhaps . . . love unfolded naturally out of a beautiful friendship, as a golden-hearted rose slipping from its green sheath." Giphy — from Anne of Avonlea by Lucy Maud Montgomery

"There is no better way to know us / Than as two wolves, come separately to a wood.” — from "A Modest Proposal" by Ted Hughes

"I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed." Giphy — from Possession by A.S. Byatt

"We would be together and have our books and at night be warm in bed together with the windows opens and the stars bright." — from A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway

"In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you." Giphy — from Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

"As in the soft and sweet eclipse, / When soul meets soul on lovers' lips, / High hearts are calm, and brightest eyes are dull; / So when thy shadow falls on me, / Then am I mute and still, by thee / Covered; of thy love, Orb most beautiful, / Full, oh, too full!" — from "Prometheus Unbound" by Percy Bysshe Shelley

"Is love this misguided need to have you beside me most of the time? Is love this safety I feel in our silences? Is it this belonging, this completeness?" Giphy — from Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

"I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul." — from "Sonnet XVIII" by Pablo Neruda

"You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling." Giphy — from The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton

"When you fall in love, it is a temporary madness. It erupts like an earthquake, and then it subsides. And when it subsides, you have to make a decision. You have to work out whether your roots are to become so entwined together that it is inconceivable that you should ever part. Because this is what love is. Love is not breathlessness, it is not excitement, it is not the desire to mate every second of the day. It is not lying awake at night imagining that he is kissing every part of your body. No . . . don't blush. I am telling you some truths. For that is just being in love; which any of us can convince ourselves we are. Love itself is what is left over, when being in love has burned away. Doesn't sound very exciting, does it? But it is!" — from Captain Corelli's Mandolin by Louis de Bernieres

"Don't ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn't fall in love, I rose in it." Giphy — from Jazz by Toni Morrison

"We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love — true love." — from True Love by Robert Fulghum

"After all, a person is herself, and others. Relationships chisel the final shape of one's being. I am me, and you." Giphy — from The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin

"I thought an hour ago that I loved you more than any woman has ever loved a man, but a half hour after that I knew that what I felt before was nothing compared to what I felt then. But ten minutes after that, I understood that my previous love was a puddle compared to the high seas before a storm." — from The Princess Bride by William Goldman

"I am an expression of the divine, just like a peach is, just like a fish is. I have a right to be this way . . . I can't apologize for that, nor can I change it, nor do I want to . . . We will never have to be other than who we are in order to be successful...We realize that we are as ourselves unlimited and our experiences valid. It is for the rest of the world to recognize this, if they choose." Giphy — from The Color Purple by Alice Walker

"If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets." — from Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami

"I want — I want somehow to get away with you into a world where words like that — categories like that — won't exist. Where we shall be simply two human beings who love each other, who are the whole of life to each other; and nothing else on earth will matter." Giphy — from The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton

"It's enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment." — from One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

"What greater thing is there for two human souls, than to feel that they are joined for life — to strengthen each other in all labour, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in all pain, to be one with each other in silent unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting?" Giphy — from Adam Bede by George Eliot

"Memories, even your most precious ones, fade surprisingly quickly. But I don’t go along with that. The memories I value most, I don’t ever see them fading." — from Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

"You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not." Giphy — from My Sister's Keeper by Jodi Picoult

"You meet a new person, you go with him and suddenly you get a whole new city . . . you go down new streets, you see houses you never saw before, pass places you didn't even know were there. Everything changes." — from Dhalgren by Samuel R. Delany