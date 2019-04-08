Nothing says that spring is officially here more than a stack of brand new romance novels, am I right? Whether you're spring flinging or flying solo this season, it's almost impossible not to get swept up in all of the feels that the longer days, sunshine, and warmer weather seem to invoke. All of the 21 novels below have already been published or will come out before the end of May, so they're perfect to pack into your suitcase for that spring break trip, or just to tote along on Saturday afternoons spent in the park. The best part? The new crop of diverse rom-coms and romances are not going anywhere anytime soon, so you're pretty much guaranteed love stories that go beyond the stereotypical and delve into new and, well, exciting territory.

Whether you're looking for something historical (both Alyssa Cole and Beverly Jenkins have new books out this spring), a young-adult romp (Maurene Goo's Somewhere Only We Know and S.K. Ali's Love From A to Z combine far-flung locales with new love), or just a super steamy read (Fifty Shades author E.L. James returns with The Mister this April), you're going to find something to fall in love with on the list of romances below:

'Field Notes on Love' by Jennifer E. Smith British-born Hugo is still determined to take a train trip across the United States after his girlfriend dumps him — but the companion ticket is booked under her name. Enter the new Margaret C, who finds Hugo's spare ticket offer online.

'The Girl He Used To Know' by Tracey Garvis Graves Annika Rose feels lost in social situations; she's always saying the wrong thing or acting the wrong way. Except with Jonathan. She liked being around him, but she hasn't seen him for 10 years — until now.

'Meet Cute' by Helena Hunting (April 9) On her first day of law school, Kailyn ran, quite literally, into the actor she crushed on as a teenager. Their meet-cute turned into a friendship — and led to a betrayal — she never expected. Now, eight years later, Dax shows up to her office, asking for help.

'The Mister' by E.L. James (April 16) The latest from Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James, The Mister follows the aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious, talented, and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who's recently arrived in London with a dangerous secret.

'Fumbled' by Alexa Martin (April 23) When single mom Poppy Patterson and NFL player TK Moore — high school sweethearts who haven't seen each other in years — cross paths in the most unlikely of places, old emotions and secrets come to the surface.

'New Orleans Rush' by Kelly Siskind (April 23) Beatrice Baker works as an on-stage magician's assistant to Huxley Marlow of the Marvelous Marlow Boys. It's a cool job for some, but Bea is only doing it to get out of debt... until she falls for her boss.

'Love From A to Z' by S.K. Ali (April 30) Zayneb and Adam are two Muslim teens grappling with their identities, wading through guilt and grief, hiding their real thoughts locked away in the pages of their journals. But when they meet each other, their lives open up in unexpected ways.

'A Prince on Paper' by Alyssa Cole (April 30) When Nya attends a royal wedding, she finds herself up-close-and-personal with the celebrity prince Johan von Braustein. Before she knows it, she's involved in a fake engagement to protect Johan's brother's future.

'Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors' by Sonali Dev (May 7) Up-and-coming chef DJ Caine needs the lucrative job Dr. Trisha Raje's family offers him, but he values his pride too much to indulge Trisha's arrogance. Then he discovers that she's the only surgeon who can save his sister's life.

'Her Royal Highness' by Rachel Hawkins (May 7) When Millie Quint was accepted into one of the world's most exclusive schools, located in the rolling highlands of Scotland, she doesn't expect her roommate to be Princess Flora. She also doesn't expect to fall for her.

'The Bride Test' by Helen Hoang (May 7) Though Khai Diep's autism means he processes emotions differently — and he avoids relationships because of it. His mother takes matters into her own hands and returns to Vietnam to find him the perfect bride. She chooses Esme Tran, who sees a potential marriage as the big break her family needs.

'Somewhere Only We Know' by Maurene Goo (May 7) Jack is on assignment for his tabloid job when he runs into Lucky, the world's biggest K-Pop star, out on the streets of Hong Kong. The next 24 hours will change their lives forever.

'The Unhoneymooners' by Christina Lauren (May 14) When the entire wedding party gets food poisoning, Olive (the bride's sister) and Ethan (the groom's brother) are the only two left unscathed. Now there's a honeymoon up for grabs, and they both want to take it. The only problem? They hate each other.

'Don't Date Rosa Santos' by Nina Moreno (May 14) Rosa Santos is cursed by the sea: Dating her is bad news, especially if you're a boy with a boat. So when Rosa collides with Alex Aquino, the mysterious boy whose family owns the marina, she must break the curse.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' by Casey McQuiston (May 14) When photos of a confrontation between First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and his nemesis Prince Henry leak to the tabloids, American/British relations are threatened. The plan for damage control? Staging a fake friendship between the First Son and the Prince.

'The Key to Happily Ever After' by Tif Marcelo (May 14) When their parents announce their retirement, the de la Rosa sisters — Marisol, Janelyn, and Pearl — are determined to take over their wedding planning business themselves. But they quickly discover that the wedding business isn't all rings and roses.

'There's Something About Sweetie' by Sandhya Menon (May 14) Ashish Patel and Sweetie Nair both have something to prove, but when they're set up by their parents, they realize with each that there's an unexpected magic growing between them. Now they'll have to find their true selves without losing each other.

'Star-Crossed' by Minnie Darke (May 21) When childhood sweethearts Justine and Nick bump into each other as adults, Justine learns that Nick is an astrological devotee, guided by the horoscopes in his favorite magazine — the same magazine Justine writes for. She decides to take fate into her own hands, with wider reaching consequences than she ever imagined.

'The Flatshare' by Beth O'Leary (May 28) Tiffy Moore and Leon Twomey share a one-bed flat... although they've never even met. But they're about to discover that if you want the perfect home you need to throw the rulebook out the window.

'Passion on Park Avenue' by Lauren Layne (May 28) Bronx-born Naomi Powell is the CEO of one of the biggest jewelry empires in the country — but Manhattan's upper class treat her like an outsider. The worst offender is her ridiculously attractive neighbor, Oliver Cunningham — the son of the family Naomi's mother used to work for.