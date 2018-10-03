National Mean Girls Day is on October 3, simply because "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was... 'It's October 3rd,'" is a line in the movie that Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron asks Jonathan Bennett's Aaron Samuels. And for Mean Girls fans everywhere, that's reason enough! If you'd like to celebrate the holiday by using your favorite quotes from the movie a la, Mean Girls Instagram captions, you're probably overwhelmed by the prospect. I mean seriously, good luck finding just one Tina Fey quote to share on social media.

To make things some what easier for you, I've pulled together a list of some of my favorite quotes from the movie. But let's be honest, you're not going to post just one. So what I suggest is to just dedicate an entire Stories series to Mean Girls, that way you can share tons of quotes. And trust me, your followers will thank you for it. And of course you should re-watch the movie, too. As someone who just watched it for the tenth time, I can assure you that it gets funnier each time. Or maybe we're just old enough to get all of the jokes now.

"Get in loser. We’re going shopping.”

“Ex-boyfriends are off-limits to friends. That’s just, like, the rules of feminism.”

"Sweatpants are all that fit me now."

"And none for Gretchen Weiners. Bye."

"You can't sit with us!"

“That’s why her hair is so big. It’s full of secrets.”

“It’s like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it’s going to rain. Well… they can tell when it’s raining.”

“But you’re, like, really pretty… So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?”

"On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

“I’m a mouse, duh.”

“Can I get you guys anything? Some snacks? A condom? Let me know! Oh, God love ya.”

“I wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school. I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy.”

“One time, she punched me in the face. It was awesome.”

"Don't have sex because you will get pregnant, and die!"

“’Cause she’s a life ruiner. She ruins people’s lives.”

“Made out with a hot dog? Oh my God that was one time!”

“Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant, while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? What’s so great about Caesar? Hmm? Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. Brutus is just as smart as Caesar. People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar. And when did it become okay for one person to be the boss of everybody, huh? Because that’s not what Rome is about. We should totally just stab Caesar!”

“There are two kinds of evil people in this world. Those who do evil stuff and those who see evil stuff being done and don’t try to stop it.”

"I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can't help it that I'm popular."

“She doesn’t even go here!”

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

“Gretchen, I’m sorry I laughed at you that time you got diarrhea at Barnes & Nobles. And I’m sorry for telling everyone about it. And I’m sorry for repeating it now.”

"It's October 3rd."

“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.”

"I can't go out *cough* I'm sick."

"Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!"