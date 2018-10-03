What day is it? It's Oct. 3, which means one thing: it's Mean Girls Day. If at this point you aren't familiar with the iconic line from the movie that inspired this day, allow me to remind you: Lindsay Lohan's character, Cady, is talking about her crush on Queen Bee Regina George's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels. At one point, she recalled: "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was." Flash to a scene of Aaron asking, "What day is it?", and Cady responding, It's October 3rd." It sounds silly, because it is, but this day will now forever be known as Mean Girls Day. And, like any other holiday, there are some Mean Girls deals and freebies you should be taking advantage of.

Mean Girls Day might be slightly ridiculous to those who don't realize how incredible the movie is, but for the rest of us, it's the perfect excuse to re-watch the film yet again. It's one of those movies that just never gets old, no matter how many times you see it! It's also a holiday that has caught on so much that brands are taking notice. There are some great deals happening inspired by Mean Girls Day that will allow you to get in on some free stuff, or at least get some awesome discounts. Who can argue with that?! So, check out the deals available, take advantage of them while you can, and thank Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and everyone else involved in the film for making it happen.

1 The Time New York Hotel Package The Time is stepping up by offering a package called "It's October 3rd," dedicated to Mean Girls fans. And don't worry, it's available for dates other than Oct. 3. The package is an overnight stay for two people and includes concierge assistance for booking tickets to the Mean Girls Broadway musical, a welcome package that features a bottle of pink champagne and candy from the Dylan's Candy Bar Mean Girls collection, and a Mask & Juice Drop. You'll also be able to try out two signature cocktails from the Mean Girls menu that have names like The Hot Gossip and Regina Snaps. Use this opportunity to book an NYC getaway for you and your best friends.

2 Mean Girls CrazyShake From Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer blacktapnyc on Instagram If you've been dying to try milkshakes at Black Tap, now is your time. The Mean Girls CrazyShake will be available in limited quantities at Black Tap locations in New York all day on Oct. 3. For $19, you get a milkshake that includes a "Burn Book" cookie and a "Fetch" t-shirt cookie. It's a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim coated with sour watermelon gummies and it's topped with a giant marshmallow pop, whipped cream, strawberry Pop Rocks, and a cherry, plus the cookies. It's worth it for the Instagram photo alone.

3.'Mean Girls' Latté At Gregorys Coffee gregoryscoffee on Instagram If you don't want to spend $19 on a milkshake, go to the Gregorys Coffee location in the Theater District at 762 7th Ave. and get a Mean Girls inspired latte and donut. If you wear pink, you'll get 50 percent off your order.

4 Free Popcorn At Dylan's Candy Bar Two Dylan's Candy Bar locations in NYC are offering a little Mean Girls freebie. Go to Union Square (33 Union Square West) and the Upper East Side (1011 Third Ave) and snap a picture in a "So you think you're really pretty" selfie station. You can also grab a free "Is butter a carb?" popcorn. If you wear pink, you'll get a 10 percent discount on most goods.

5 'Mean Girls' Surprises At Drybar thedrybar on Instagram The ad for this Mean Girls special reads, "Why is your hair so big? Because you got it done at Drybar." If that isn't enough to entice you, not sure what is! On Oct. 3, Mean Girls will be taking over the Bryant Park location. If you go in, you'll sip on rosé while watching the movie during your blowout. There will be some Mean Girls surprises while you're there, including the possibility of a special guest - and all other 26 locations will feature Mean Girls surprises as well.

6 Get A Discount At Bulletin bulletin.co on Instagram Visit the Bulletin flagship location in Union Square to check out the Mean Girls section of the store, which includes pink candy and other surprises. You can save 15 percent when you use the code "MEAN GIRLS."

7 Get Makeovers At MAC Get your girls together and go to the Times Square MAC flagship store on Oct. 3 to get a Mean Girls inspired 15 minute demo with a makeup artist.