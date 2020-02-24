If you're shopping for an outfit that'll add shape to your waistline, there are so many clothing options to choose from. Sure, wearing a high-waisted belt is always helpful — but there are actually tons of other Amazon pieces that'll give you a cinched waist look without the extra accessories (or effort). However, there are a few simple things that you should keep in mind as you shop for them — especially while purchasing online.

It's good to remember that dresses, shirts, jackets, and just about any other article of clothing that uses a wraparound waist tie or built-in belt are great for getting a cinched style. As you look around, you should also consider the high-waisted pants and A-line skirts that flare from the top. They tend to be structured at the waist, which adds more shape to your torso with ease.

To help you out, I've created a list of various clothing options — from dresses and jeans to blouses and jackets — that are sure to help you get the cinched look you're in pursuit of. What's great is that these garments are all highly rated on Amazon by those who have tried and used them in the past.

1. A Stretchy Dress That Ties Around The Waist Like A Sweater PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2019 Casual Short Sleeve Party Bodycon Sheath Belted Dress $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This forest green dress helps shape the waistline with a built-in belt that can be tied in the front to resemble a wraparound shirt. The laid-back piece was designed to fall above the knees, and it's made of soft fabric that also stretches. The dress also features ballon-like sleeves with elastic rings at each cuff. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

2. This Plus-Size Wrap Dress With A Tie On The Side Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of polyester and stretchy elastane, this wrap dress boasts a side-tie design that cinches the waist when secured. It features cap sleeves, knee-length styling, and a V-neck top when the dress is wrapped. It also comes in a variety of colors and patterns that you can pick from. Available in sizes: 1X Plus - 5X Plus

3. The Shawl Jacket That Hugs Your Waist With A Bow Chicwish Women's Turn Down Shawl $65 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw on this coat for a quick-and-easy cinched look. It features a shawl collar and a removable waist tie that can be tightened or loosened to hug your torso. The jacket comes in a variety of checkered and grid designs, and it can be dressed up or down to pair with just about any outfit you decide to wear underneath. Available in sizes: XX-Small - XXX-Large

4. This Flutter-Sleeve Blouse With A Self-Tie Waist ROMWE Women's Self Tie Waist Short Sleeve Casual Chiffon Blouse Tops $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This flutter-sleeve top is simple, yet totally gorgeous. The waistline features a belt that can be tied in a bow, along with a skirted hem that helps to further accentuate the midsection. The blouse is made of polyester and comes in eight different colors that pair well with jeans, skirts, and pants. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. An Open-Front Cardigan With An Adjustable Belt Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Wool Blend Long-line Open-Front Cardigan Sweater $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This longline cardigan sweater is made with a luxe blend of viscose, nylon, wool, cotton, and cashmere. It's designed to fall at (or below) the hips — and it features long bell sleeves. The top also comes with a removable belt that can be tied to cinch the waist as tight as you desire. Available in sizes: X-Large, XX-Large

6. A Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress That Drapes In The Front Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This flowing dress features a tulip hemline, cap sleeves, and a wraparound waist that can be customized to your liking. It's constructed with smooth, matte material that gently drapes from the corner tie. It also comes in a variety of colors and floral patterns. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7. This Plaid A-Line Skirt With Pockets For Your Essentials Kate Kasin Women's A-Line Vintage Skirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to get the "cinched" look without a dress when you wear this midi-length A-line skirt. Made of 100% cotton, this plaid skirt features an elastic waistline and two functional pockets that are large enough to hold small items. This style comes in several color combinations to suit your preferences. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

8. This V-Neck Dress That Looks Like A Wrap Dress (But Isn't) Berydress Women's Classic V-Neck Long Sleeve Casual Party Work Belted Knee-Length Sheath Faux Black Wrap Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck dress looks like a wrap dress — but it's actually secured with a side zipper. It features a stationary belt that helps shape the waistline, along with drapery that falls within the skirt. It's made with a blend of cotton and polyester and is offered in a selection of colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

9. A Hight-Waisted Swing Skirt With Pleated Detail Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Again, this high-waisted A-line skirt provides a cinched style on its own. It's made with an elastic waistband which holds pleated polyester fabric that flows freely. The skirt comes in several colors and a few fun patterns for your choosing. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10. A Long-Sleeve Sheath Dress With A Waist Belt PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2019 Casual Short Sleeve Party Bodycon Sheath Belted Dress $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This sheath dress features a fabric belt that ties around the front for a fitted waistline. Plus, it has long sleeves and side pockets that add both style and functionality to the overall look. It's designed to hit right at the knees, and — like other options on this list — it comes in a wide selection of colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

11. This V-Neck Dress That Comes In Bold Patterns ECOWISH Womens Dresses Summer Casual V-Neck Floral Print Geometric Pattern Belted Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This knee-length dress is made with a soft blend of polyester and cotton. It features a V-neck top and a swooped bottom with slits on each side. The dress also comes with a belt that helps provide extra definition around the waist, and it's available in a few different patterns that you're sure to love. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

12. The High-Waisted A-Line Skirt With Subtle Pleating Urban CoCo Women's Flared A line Pocket Skirt High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt $21 | Amazon See On Amazon A great wardrobe staple for any season or event, this A-line skirt is built with a high waist and two functional side pockets to hold your personal belongings. The classic design as has subtle front pleating, and it comes in several color choices and patterns. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

13. These Bold Palazzo Pants With A Wraparound Tie Floerns Women's Frilled Waist Striped Print Palazzo Pants $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These striped paper-bag pants feature a high-rise fit that cinches the waist with a simple belt tie. They pair nicely with boots, heels, or flats — and they can be worn with just about any top. These trousers are lightweight and flowing, and they're available in different stripe colors and designs. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14. This Button-Down Shirt That Ties At The Waist Lark & Ro Women's Woven Collared Top W/Roll Up Sleeve with Button $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This button-down shirt is equipped with collars and waist tie to help portray a cinched appearance. A twist on your classic dress blouse, this style amps things up a bit by using extra fabric as a belt. Easy to wear to work and beyond, this style is offered in both solid and striped options. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

15. These Flared Pants That Come Together With A Bow Tie LEE Women's Flex Motion Regular Fit Wide Leg Self Tie Pant $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of flared pants by Lee features a bow-tie belt that molds to the silhouette of your waist when it's secured. They're also built with a high-rise fit, a zip-fly, and two real pockets. The back, however, is decorated with two felt pockets that add to the aesthetic. Available in sizes: 2 - 18

16. This Jersey-Blend Top That Puts A Spin On The Casual T-Shirt The Luna Coalition Women's Kimmy Top $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This jersey-blend top adds a fancy touch to your average T-shirt. It's soft and comfortable, making it a great contender for either daytime or nighttime. The crew-neck shirt also features a tie around the waist that can be knotted at the side or in the front for added definition. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

17. A Pair Of Solid Paper-Bag Pants With A Tie-Up Belt Amazon Brand - find. Women's High Waist Paperbag Pants $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of paper-bag pants features a high waist that's wrapped in a flexible belt which can be easily adjusted. Unlike other similar pairs that I've mentioned, they're available in solid hues. These pants are also made with a blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane — and they can easily be dressed up or down for different events. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

18. This Dramatic Maxi Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Bold Hues MELANSAY Women's Beatiful Bow Tie Summer Beach Chiffon High Waist Maxi Skirt $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll feel super breezy while wearing this high-waisted maxi skirt. Made of soft polyester, this free-flowing skirt comes with a removable belt for a tighter fit at the top. A great option for formal or vacation wear, this selection comes in a variety of colors to fit the aesthetic you're looking for. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

19. A Blouse With A Tie-Up Waistline And Keyhole Back ROMWE Women's Casual Self Tie Summer Round Neck Short Sleeve Blouse Tops $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This self-tie blouse features a keyhole opening in the back and a round neck, making it easy to dress it up and down. It's made with polyester and spandex (so it's a bit stretch) — and it's designed with a hemline that hits right at the hips. The front tie helps with cinching as it adds extra style to the look. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

20. A Plus-Size Wrap Top That Comes In Floral Patterns Romwe Women's Plus Size Floral Print Short/Long Sleeve Belt Tie Peplum Wrap Blouse Top Shirts $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Adorned with a tie-up waist, this belted wrap blouse makes it easier than ever to get a cinched look. Its wrap-up style gives the blouse a V-neck shape, and the entire top is made with lightweight fabric. The shirt also has flared sleeves that reach the elbows, and it comes in an assortment of floral patterns with different colored backgrounds. Available in sizes: 0X - 4X-Large

21. An Off-The Shoulder Blouse With An Extra-Long Waist Belt SheIn Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Blouse Off Shoulder Tie Waist Wrap Tops $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Dress things up a bit with this off-the-shoulder top. It features a wrap-up waist that's secured with a long belt, along with puffed sleeves and a ruffled hemline. Made of polyester and spandex, this cozy top is perfect to pair with jeans or shirts alike. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

22. These Culotte Jeans That Flare Out At The Bottom Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Women's Coulotte Jean $41 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of button-up culotte jeans can work wonders on giving your waist a cinched appearance. These pants feature the traditional five-pocket styling of denim jeans, and they rise 11 inches to add shape. The culottes also come in an array of washes and are finished with cropped, raw-edge hems on each leg that add a fashionable touch. Available in waist sizes: 24 - 32

23. This Windbreaker Jacket That Has An Adjustable Waistband Avoogue Women's Long Raincoat with Hood Outdoor Lightweight Windbreaker Rain Jacket $36 | Amazon See On Amazon The fit-and-flared style of this windbreaker rain jacket will help define your silhouette (regardless of how many layers you're wearing underneath it). The drawstring waist can be pulled as loose or tight as you'd like for a customized fit. It's also waterproof and comes with a hood that adds extra protection against the outside elements. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

24. This Deep V-Neck Dress That Comes In Gorgeous Patterns ZESICA Women’s Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Floral Print Ruffle Swing A Line Beach Mini Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This dress features butterfly sleeves, a wrap-up waistline, and a thick, ruffled hemline that showcases a standout pattern. The V-neck selection comes in a variety of intricate patterns and colors — and it's even offered with long sleeves. That way, you can stock up for every season. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

25. A Super Relaxed Top With A Belt That Pulls It Together Amazon Brand - Meraki Women's Relaxed Fit Jersey Tie Front Top $16 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, this top is perfect for nearly any situation. It's made with loose-fitting fabric that's drawn inward with a wraparound belt, which literally pulls the look together. Plus, the offering of neutral colors — including black, charcoal, and navy — helps the shirt fit into your wardrobe with ease. Available in sizes: X-Small - 18