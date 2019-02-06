Ask any beauty industry expert or editor and they'll tell you that January is a big month for beauty. Huge! It's often a time for new brands to introduce themselves to the world and old brands to introduce a flurry of new products. The new year is a time to start fresh, and that can also mean resetting your makeup and skin care routine. Perhaps you made resolutions that have to do with KonMari'ing your medicine cabinet full of old products or have committed to trying more natural beauty brands. Whatever your goal, whatever new product you're hoping to try, January's new beauty launches have you covered, from head to toe and then back again.

If January's launches are any indication for what trends will be big for 2019, we can expect a lot of hemp and CBD skin care, salon or clinic-level at-home treatments, and inclusive makeup ranges. It's a lot to follow, especially if you've been busy keeping up with your resolutions or just simply trying to keep up with the year that's flying by. Lucky for you, we've created a TL;DR list of the best launches of January.

Here are Bustle's picks for what you need to add to your makeup, skin care, and hair routine right now.

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum Violet-C Brightening Serum $88 Tatcha Buy Now On Tatcha If you aren't already using a vitamin C product in your skin care routine, considering adding Tatcha's new Violet-C brightening serum to your repertoire. Not only will it brighten your skin with 20 percent vitamin C, it'll also improve the texture of dull, uneven skin and diminish dark spots and discoloration with its alpha hydroxy acids.

OGX Green Tea Fitness Shampoo OGX Green Tea Fitness Shampoo $8.99 ULTA Beauty Buy Now On Ulta Some days, no amount of dry shampoo can rescue your sweaty scalp. But before you reach for your regular shampoo, OGX suggests using its newest fitness-focused products. The "shampoo" and "conditioner" are lighter and more gentle on your scalp and strands, so they won't dry you out and will leave you feeling fresh. And regardless if you work out or not, the products are worth trying for the scent alone — the green tea and lotus blend smells incredible.

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade $9.99 Target Buy Now On Target My favorite way to fill in my brows is using a pomade, but most brow pomades cost at least $20. This new Maybelline product is proving to be more than just an affordable drugstore dupe — it's arguably better than any of the more expensive pomades I typically use! It's got a smooth, buildable and waterproof formula, making it easy to use and long-lasting. For $10, you really can't go wrong.

Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Superscreen Daily Moisturizer $38 Supergoop Buy Now On Supergoop May 2019 be the year you never forget to apply sunscreen before leaving the house. Make it easy on yourself by using this two-in-one product from sunscreen experts Supergoop. Its newest moisturizer provides intense hydration, as well as SPF 40 (!!!) coverage. What's more, it also makes for a great primer under makeup.

Kristin Ess Hair Signature Gloss Temporary Hair Color Kristin Ess Hair Signature Gloss Temporary Hair Color $14 Target Buy Now On Target January was a big month for celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess. Not only did she launch a bomb new scalp collection, but she also released at-home hair glosses to extend the life of your color between salon visits. There are five different shades, from "Crystal Quartz" (a clear gloss) to a deeper "Bitter-Sweet" for dark brown hair, so there's something for everyone, whether you're looking to refresh your color or tone down the brassiness of your highlights.

Dr. Jart+ Peptidin™ Radiance Serum with Energy Peptides DR. JART+ Peptidin™ Radiance Serum with Energy Peptides $48 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora If the new year has already worn you out, try Dr. Jart's new Radiance serum to recharge tired, dull skin. It's made with an eight-peptide complex and a peach flower extract, both of which will not only instantly brighten your skin, but will also improve your skin's overall appearance and texture over time.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner $22 Benefit Buy Now On Benefit Cosmetics Brows aren't the only things that Benefit Cosmetics can help you spruce up. The brand's new Roller Liner could be your new favorite liquid liner — it's definitely mine! It's easy to use, thanks to its precision felt tip, and quick to dry so you don't have to worry about smudging as you go. It also leaves a matte finish, not shiny, for a more wearable, everyday look. I personally love the brown shade for a super natural cat eye and haven't stopped using it since I got it.

Jouer Essential Hydrating Clay Mask Dual-action Detox & Replenish Jouer Essential Hydrating Clay Mask Dual-action Detox & Replenish $38 Jouer Cosmetics Buy Now On Jouer Cosmetics Jouer is continuing its foray into skin care with a new clay mask that works to clarify your skin while also hydrating it at the same time. The Kaolin clay will draw out any skin impurities, but then the olive oil and avocado oil blend will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. It's just the thing to prep your skin before makeup application. Worth noting — it also comes with a sweet little pink brush. So cute!

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm $64 Elemis Buy Now On Elemis Elemis took their best-selling deep cleansing balm and added English rose extract to it, which is a more soothing ingredient to those with sensitive skin. It will remove makeup, dirt, and grime, but will leave your skin feeling ultra nourished.

KORA Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask Noni Glow Sleeping Mask $48 Kora Organics Buy Now On Sephora Everyone could use a sleeping mask , especially during these harsh winter conditions. This new launch from Miranda Kerr's beauty brand, Kora Organics, aims to deliver smoother, plumper skin overnight, thanks to its natural ingredients, like silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, and caviar lime extract.

Fleur Marché Beauty Kit Le Beauty Kit $180 Fleur Marché Buy Now On Fleur Marché If you're overwhelmed by all of the CBD skin care options out there, you definitely aren't alone. That's why the ladies at LA-based Fleur Marché (who both formerly worked at Goop and are experts in the wellness industry) curated a special CBD beauty kit featuring four products they use and trust. You'll receive Lit Facial Oil by Kana Skincare, CBD Healing Skin Balm by Cannuka, Lip Butter by Vertly, and CBD & Honey Skin Repair Stick by Life Elements in this kit. It comes in a cute makeup pouch with a reusuable clear tote, too.

OUAI Treatment Masque OUAI Treatment Masque $32 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Your favorite OUAI hair mask now comes in a tube! It's the same restorative formula you love that'll leave your strands soft and smooth, but you won't have to worry about opening up a new pack every time you want to use it.

elf Hello Hydration! Face Cream elf Hello Hydration! Face Cream $12 ULTA Beauty Buy Now On ULTA Beauty A $12 face cream that works might seem too good to be true, but e.l.f. cosmetics has figured out a way to make hydrating, brightening, and evening out your skin tone easy and affordable. This new Hello Hydration! Face Cream is lightweight and will absorb into your skin quickly, so you don't have to worry about your face feeling sticky or greasy.

Drybar’s On The Rocks Charcoal Scalp Scrub On The Rocks Charcoal Scalp Scrub $32 Drybar Buy Now On Drybar This new sugar scrub from the hair experts at Drybar is made with activated charcoal and will help to exfoliate and clean your scalp. This means you can get rid of all that dry shampoo and hairspray that's been building-up over the past few days to help promote healthier hair.

Urban Decay Brow Blade Brow Blade $26 Urban Decay Buy Now On Urban Decay Urban Decay cosmetics launched the Streetstyle Brow Collection, which features four different products, but my personal favorite is the Brow Blade, a dual-ended pen/pencil. On one end, it has a thin brush to paint on delicate hair strokes and on the other, a waterproof pencil.