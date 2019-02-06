27 January 2019 Makeup, Skin Care, & Hair Product Launches To Kick Off The New Year With
Ask any beauty industry expert or editor and they'll tell you that January is a big month for beauty. Huge! It's often a time for new brands to introduce themselves to the world and old brands to introduce a flurry of new products. The new year is a time to start fresh, and that can also mean resetting your makeup and skin care routine. Perhaps you made resolutions that have to do with KonMari'ing your medicine cabinet full of old products or have committed to trying more natural beauty brands. Whatever your goal, whatever new product you're hoping to try, January's new beauty launches have you covered, from head to toe and then back again.
If January's launches are any indication for what trends will be big for 2019, we can expect a lot of hemp and CBD skin care, salon or clinic-level at-home treatments, and inclusive makeup ranges. It's a lot to follow, especially if you've been busy keeping up with your resolutions or just simply trying to keep up with the year that's flying by. Lucky for you, we've created a TL;DR list of the best launches of January.
Here are Bustle's picks for what you need to add to your makeup, skin care, and hair routine right now.
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
If you aren't already using a vitamin C product in your skin care routine, considering adding Tatcha's new Violet-C brightening serum to your repertoire. Not only will it brighten your skin with 20 percent vitamin C, it'll also improve the texture of dull, uneven skin and diminish dark spots and discoloration with its alpha hydroxy acids.
OGX Green Tea Fitness Shampoo
Some days, no amount of dry shampoo can rescue your sweaty scalp. But before you reach for your regular shampoo, OGX suggests using its newest fitness-focused products. The "shampoo" and "conditioner" are lighter and more gentle on your scalp and strands, so they won't dry you out and will leave you feeling fresh. And regardless if you work out or not, the products are worth trying for the scent alone — the green tea and lotus blend smells incredible.
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade
My favorite way to fill in my brows is using a pomade, but most brow pomades cost at least $20. This new Maybelline product is proving to be more than just an affordable drugstore dupe — it's arguably better than any of the more expensive pomades I typically use! It's got a smooth, buildable and waterproof formula, making it easy to use and long-lasting. For $10, you really can't go wrong.
Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer
May 2019 be the year you never forget to apply sunscreen before leaving the house. Make it easy on yourself by using this two-in-one product from sunscreen experts Supergoop. Its newest moisturizer provides intense hydration, as well as SPF 40 (!!!) coverage. What's more, it also makes for a great primer under makeup.
Kristin Ess Hair Signature Gloss Temporary Hair Color
January was a big month for celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess. Not only did she launch a bomb new scalp collection, but she also released at-home hair glosses to extend the life of your color between salon visits. There are five different shades, from "Crystal Quartz" (a clear gloss) to a deeper "Bitter-Sweet" for dark brown hair, so there's something for everyone, whether you're looking to refresh your color or tone down the brassiness of your highlights.
Dr. Jart+ Peptidin™ Radiance Serum with Energy Peptides
If the new year has already worn you out, try Dr. Jart's new Radiance serum to recharge tired, dull skin. It's made with an eight-peptide complex and a peach flower extract, both of which will not only instantly brighten your skin, but will also improve your skin's overall appearance and texture over time.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner
Brows aren't the only things that Benefit Cosmetics can help you spruce up. The brand's new Roller Liner could be your new favorite liquid liner — it's definitely mine! It's easy to use, thanks to its precision felt tip, and quick to dry so you don't have to worry about smudging as you go. It also leaves a matte finish, not shiny, for a more wearable, everyday look. I personally love the brown shade for a super natural cat eye and haven't stopped using it since I got it.
Jouer Essential Hydrating Clay Mask Dual-action Detox & Replenish
Jouer is continuing its foray into skin care with a new clay mask that works to clarify your skin while also hydrating it at the same time. The Kaolin clay will draw out any skin impurities, but then the olive oil and avocado oil blend will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. It's just the thing to prep your skin before makeup application. Worth noting — it also comes with a sweet little pink brush. So cute!
Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Plump-in-Color Plumping Lip Balm
This new lip balm from Yves Saint Laurent plumps and hydrates while adding a glossy sheen of color. According to the brand, this particular shade, Mad Nude, is a universal nude, meant to work on all skin tones.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
Elemis took their best-selling deep cleansing balm and added English rose extract to it, which is a more soothing ingredient to those with sensitive skin. It will remove makeup, dirt, and grime, but will leave your skin feeling ultra nourished.
Pixi Beauty Vitamin-C Caviar Balm
Pixi Beauty's new Vitamin-C Caviar Balm leave-on mask is chock-full of vitamins and probiotics the brand claims will boost your collagen production and give your skin an instant glow.
KORA Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask
Everyone could use a sleeping mask , especially during these harsh winter conditions. This new launch from Miranda Kerr's beauty brand, Kora Organics, aims to deliver smoother, plumper skin overnight, thanks to its natural ingredients, like silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, and caviar lime extract.
KKW Beauty Classic Red Lipstick and Lip Liner
You rarely see Kim Kardashian West in a non-nude lip, but the beauty mogul decided to venture out of her comfort zone and create a gorgeous classic red lipstick and liner for days when she's feeling like an old Hollywood starlet.
Fleur Marché Beauty Kit
If you're overwhelmed by all of the CBD skin care options out there, you definitely aren't alone. That's why the ladies at LA-based Fleur Marché (who both formerly worked at Goop and are experts in the wellness industry) curated a special CBD beauty kit featuring four products they use and trust. You'll receive Lit Facial Oil by Kana Skincare, CBD Healing Skin Balm by Cannuka, Lip Butter by Vertly, and CBD & Honey Skin Repair Stick by Life Elements in this kit. It comes in a cute makeup pouch with a reusuable clear tote, too.
Summer Fridays R+R Mask
Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores of Summer Fridays have a new mask for Instagram to obsess over — their rose pink R+R Mask. It's got Bulgarian rose, argan oil, rose flower powder, vitamin C, and other skin-smoothing ingredients that promises to feel like "giving your skin a big bouquet of all your favorite facial oils wrapped up in a glow-buffing bow."
OUAI Treatment Masque
Your favorite OUAI hair mask now comes in a tube! It's the same restorative formula you love that'll leave your strands soft and smooth, but you won't have to worry about opening up a new pack every time you want to use it.
Jane Iredale BeautyPrep™ Hyaluronic Serum
If you're looking for a new hyaluronic serum, this new launch from Jane Iredale has not one, but two hyaluronic acids to replenish the moisture in your skin. (Yes, there are different types of hyaluronic acids, so when a product has more than one kind, it means that you're more likely to get more of the hydration benefits!)
elf Hello Hydration! Face Cream
A $12 face cream that works might seem too good to be true, but e.l.f. cosmetics has figured out a way to make hydrating, brightening, and evening out your skin tone easy and affordable. This new Hello Hydration! Face Cream is lightweight and will absorb into your skin quickly, so you don't have to worry about your face feeling sticky or greasy.
Drybar’s On The Rocks Charcoal Scalp Scrub
This new sugar scrub from the hair experts at Drybar is made with activated charcoal and will help to exfoliate and clean your scalp. This means you can get rid of all that dry shampoo and hairspray that's been building-up over the past few days to help promote healthier hair.
NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Powder Foundation
NYX Professional Makeup's Can't Stop Won't Stop foundation did so well among beauty lovers that they extended the collection to not only include a killer concealer, but also a powder version of the foundation. It delivers a velvety-matte finish and comes in 24 different shades.
Urban Decay Brow Blade
Urban Decay cosmetics launched the Streetstyle Brow Collection, which features four different products, but my personal favorite is the Brow Blade, a dual-ended pen/pencil. On one end, it has a thin brush to paint on delicate hair strokes and on the other, a waterproof pencil.
Allies of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum
If physical exfoliants aren't your thing, consider this new overnight serum from adaptogenic skin care brand Allies of Skin. It's made with a blend of skin brightening acids that work to treat pigmentation, melasma, and breakouts while you sleep.
Kopari Coconut Toothpaste
Kopari is mostly known for their skin care products (plus their lip gloss that Bustle beauty editors can't get enough of) but now they're venturing into dental care! Kopari's new toothpaste is formulated with naturally antimicrobial coconut oil, making it 100 percent natural. It doesn't have fluoride in it, but it does have Hydroxyapatite, an alternative that helps to strengthen and repair tooth enamel.
Lime Crime Venus XL II Eyeshadow Palette
Lime Crime describes this new launch as "the ultimate earthly grunge shadow palette." It's got 18 new shades in four different formulas — matte, metallic, foil, and sheer iridescent. There's a mix of mid-tone neutrals and bold, rich shades so you can create pretty much any eye look imaginable.
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation
If you haven't already heard, dermatologists are suspecting that the blue light from our phones and laptops might actually be damaging to our skin, which is why a bunch of brands are launching skin care products that can shield us from our screens. Revlon is the latest to jump in, but instead of a moisturizer or sunscreen, they've created an Anti-Pollution Foundation that will protect your face from blue light and pollutants.
Vital Proteins Collagen Shot
Boost your outer glow within by adding Vital Proteins' new Collagen Shot to your daily routine. It's got collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and biotin — all excellent ingredients that are said to help strengthen your bones, hair, nails, and skin.
Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate
It seems like every brand is launching some sort of CBD or hemp-infused beauty product and it can often feel difficult to determine what actually works. Kiehl's newest launch is one you can trust since, well, they've been creating homeopathic products since 1851. This Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate can help calm down any redness or inflammation and add moisture to dry, tired skin.