Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first MCU film to be released since Avengers: Endgame brought the missing half of the population back from the snap. It wasn't Endgame, however, but Far From Home that marks the end of Phase 3. And with that in mind, it was expected that the movie would make a lot of references shoutouts to the events that transpired in Endgame, and the Infinity War narrative in general. But Spider-Man: Far From Home is also full of Marvel Easter eggs that go all the way back to the very first Iron Man.

Following the tragic death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the world is still in the process of mourning this great loss — and perhaps no one more than Peter Parker (Tom Holland). And so there are memorials, tributes, and cheeky callbacks sprinkled throughout the film — at many different stops on Peter's European class field trip — honoring Spider-Man's mentor. There are also subtle (and not-so-subtle) mentions of the other Avengers, and clever elements that allude to the Spider-Man films past, even pre-dating the MCU.

So help you in your hunt, here's a list of 28 Marvel Easter eggs we spotted throughout, all the way up through the end of the very last post-credits scene. Major spoilers ahead.

1. The 'In Memoriam' Video Sony Pictures Releasing The film opens with a slideshow tribute to the fallen Avengers, airing as a part of Midtown High's morning classroom television broadcast. Scored by Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" cover and including some watermarked Getty images, it ends on a photo of Tony looking heroic.

2. "The Blip" Giphy Part of the school's broadcast also refers to the dusting after Thanos's snap as "the blip." And, as the morning news anchors explain, because of the incident some of their classmates who didn't disappear have matured — like Brad Davis (Remy Hii) — while the rest of them reappeared five years later, the same age that they were. This is MCU's answer to why the main Midtown High gang remained in high school after the five-year jump.

3. Iron Man Fan Art Sony Pictures Releasing You may not notice all the Iron Man fan art on the classroom bulletin board behind Peter and Ned (Jacob Batalon) during their first conversation immediately, because some of the drawings are out of focus, but they're there. The loss of Iron Man hit everyone hard.

4. Brad Davis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brad Davis is one of the kids who wasn't "blipped," therefore Peter, Ned, and the rest return to school to find him all grown up. Next to the Elementals battle, he's Peter's biggest obstacle when it comes to telling MJ (Zendaya) how he feels. In the comics, Brad Davis is a football player who dates Mary Jane Watson.

5. Happy's Giant Check Sony Pictures Releasing Happy (Jon Favreau) delivers a huge check from the Stark Foundation as a donation to May's (Marisa Tomei) fundraiser for people displaced by the blip, signed by none other than the boss, Pepper Potts.

6. Iron Man Street Art Sony Pictures Releasing Feeling the pressure of people's expectations of him, Peter finds a quiet place to think, and it's right by a mural dedicated to the man whose spot he's meant to fill.

7. The "B.F.P." Suitcase Sony Pictures Releasing We were never introduced to Uncle Ben in the MCU, but he's still with his nephew, in the form of his initials marked on the vintage suitcase Peter packs for Europe.

8. The "Peter Tingle" Sony Pictures Releasing Spider-Man's enhanced perception is commonly known as his "Spidey sense," but Aunt May has officially renamed it the "Peter tingle," which Peter isn't too fond of.

9. "Mr. Strange" Giphy May makes a reference to Benedict Cumberbatch's character, but gets his title wrong. Peter, who spent a lot of time with him up in space, is quick to correct her.

10. "Finding Wakanda" Marvel Studios The entertainment options on the kids' flight include what looks like a documentary about the formerly secretive country that's home to Black Panther.

11. "Heart Of Iron" Marvel Studios There's also a Tony Stark tribute documentary called Heart of Iron, but Peter probably skipped it.

12. Iron Man At The Airport Sony Pictures Releasing This Easter egg comes and goes pretty quickly, so you might miss it. At the airport, just as the Midtown High students arrive in Venice, there's a poster of Iron Man hanging from the ceiling.

14. The Physics Of Thor Marvel Studios During his conversation with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mysterio, Peter mentions that he studies Thor in his physics class. Seeing as he breaks many of those rules, it's fair to assume that the Avengers in general have frustrated a lot of scientists.

15. Captain Marvel & Nick Fury's Friendship Marvel Studios When Peter asks Fury why Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — who he met only once, briefly, during the ultimate Endgame battle scene — wasn't around to help with the Elementals crisis, Fury tells him not to "invoke" her name.

16. E.D.I.T.H. Marvel Studios After J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y. became Tony Stark's new A.I. But when Peter inherits access to Stark Industries tech, he's also given a new A.I. partner (via a pair of Tony-esque glasses) named E.D.I.T.H., which stands for "Even Dead I'm The Hero." Gone, but very much not forgotten.

17. The Iron Man Shrine Sony Pictures Releasing Another tribute to Iron Man can be spotted in Prague, in the form of graffiti, with candles, photos, and flowers offered for the hero.

18. The Black Dahlias Sony Pictures Releasing Part of Peter's plan to confess his feelings for MJ is to give her a black dahlia necklace, a reference to the famous old Hollywood murder. But the Black Dahlias are also a badass girl gang in Marvel comics, who protect women on the streets against exploitation and abuse. Their mission parallels MJ's own passion for social justice, so is this also a clue that she'll be a more active hero in the future?

19. B.A.R.F. Marvel Studios Quentin Beck isn't who he says he is, as many suspected. He's actually a disgruntled former employee of Stark Industries, as are his collaborators. His hatred for Tony and his desire to claim the tech for himself stems from the fact that he thinks Tony ridiculed his work in Iron Man 3, turning his simulation tech into a device for therapy, and calling it B.A.R.F. — short for Binarily Augmented Retro-Framing. Gyllenhaal is placed into Iron Man 3 footage, which is passed off as a flashback.

20. William Ginter Riva Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley reprises his role from the first Iron Man: William, a Stark defector who goes to work for that movie's villain, Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges). He's still trying to get one over on Tony, now leading Quentin's team. Billingsley was also an executive producer on the first MCU film.

21. Kree Sleeper Cell Giphy Fury makes a quick mention of a "Kree sleeper cell" on earth, hinting that the conflict at the center of Captain Marvel has not yet been settled. (The Kree have also been a plot point on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for several seasons.)

22. "Back In Black" acdcVEVO on YouTube When Happy comes to Spidey's rescue in a Stark jet, he says he'll handle the music while Peter designs a new suit. He blasts AC/DC's "Back In Black," one of the songs that plays when Iron Man suits up and does his thing. Peter, ignorant youngster that he is, yells, "I love Led Zeppelin!"

23. Tony Stark's Super Suit Machine Sony Pictures Releasing Peter gets the chance to build himself a new super suit with Tony's tech at the back of the private jet. Happy gets a little wistful watching the scientifically-minded teen work the tech with ease, and you probably will too.

24. Happy's Failed Captain America Moment Sony Pictures Releasing While Peter goes to get the bad guy, Happy is tasked with rescuing the kids he's targeting. They end up cornered in the Tower of London and Happy attempts to throw a shield at an incoming drone. It clatters to the ground without hitting anything, and Happy asks the eternal question, "How does the Cap do that?"

25. Spidey's Captain America Moment Marvel Studios In Endgame, we see that Cap is worthy of wielding both his own shield and Thor's Mjölnir. During the Tower Bridge battle, Spider-Man seems to recreate this moment, wielding a Tower Bridge sign like a shield, and throwing a detonating device he made from a drone.

26. Rosie Thompson Giphy Peter's bully Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) doesn't have a great relationship with his parents — they don't even come to pick him up at the airport, even though he almost died on his class trip. In the comics, Rosie Thompson is the wife of NYPD officer Harrison Thompson, who's abusive to his children.

27. J. Jonah Jameson & The Daily Bugle Columbia Pictures In the original Spider-Man trilogy, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) worked as a photographer for The Daily Bugle, selling mostly photos of Spider-Man. His boss J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) makes a mid-credits scene appearance, revealing Spider-Man's identity to the world on his conspiracy-based web-series, also called The Daily Bugle.