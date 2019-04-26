Major Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead. Somehow, the fourth Avengers movie was an even grander, more sprawling event than we had already expected. As the universe tries (rather unsuccessfully) to move on from Thanos's snap, some of the Avengers aren't quite ready to. So when Scott Lang shows up with a potential fix, it's all hands on deck. Because of their very strategic time-traveling, the final battle, and the funeral we hoped we wouldn't have to see, Endgame is packed with cameos from MCU stars past and present, plus a few adjacent individuals. Keeping up with them was a nearly impossible task, so we recapped them for you.

For the purposes of this list, we're not including any people who we saw turn into dust in Infinity War and come back to the world as we know it in Endgame. We knew they'd make it back somehow, so they don't count. Instead, we're focusing on those surprise (in some cases) appearances by characters who we thought we'd left behind long ago or who weren't directly involved in the main action of Endgame. (Those cross-fandom nods get a shoutout too.) So here are the 29 most noteworthy cameos in the MCU's 3-hour magnum opus — did you catch them all?

1. Linda Cardellini Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The E.R. star reprises her role as Clint's wife Laura in that haunting opening scene where his entire family gets snapped.

2. Ken Jeong Giphy Directors Joe and Anthony Russo directed several episode of the sitcom Community, which has resulted in some crossover with the MCU. Ken Jeong, who plays Chang on the comedy, shows up as the security guard who lets Scott out of the security cage once he finally escapes from the Quantum Realm.

3. Joe Russo John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Speaking of the director brothers, that's Joe Russo in the post-Snap support group that Cap runs. (We stan a man who doesn't bottle up his emotions.)

4. Gwyneth Paltrow Giphy Tony's better half survived, and they even start a family.

5. Tessa Thompson Giphy Tessa Thompson's reformed Thor: Ragnarok character ends up running New Asgard as "king" after Thor steps down.

6. Taika Waititi Giphy The third Thor movie's director is back as the voice of Korg, who's living (happily) in squalor with Thor and his tiny pal Miek.

7. Tilda Swinton Giphy While the Time Stone was in the Sanctum Sanctorum in 2012, Doctor Strange was not. So Bruce has to convince the Ancient One to hand it over.

8. Tom Hiddleston Giphy Is he ever gone for long? Loki is back in the game at two points: getting his ass handed to him by the Avengers during the Battle of New York and sitting in his cell during the action of Thor: The Dark World.

9. Natalie Portman Giphy Thor's sob story about his lost love turned out to be a precursor to a rare Jane Foster appearance. Blink and you'll miss it, but Portman made her triumphant return to the MCU.

10. Rene Russo Giphy Thor misses out on seeing Jane, but he does get one last chat with his ill-fated mother, who tells him (kindly) to get it together.

11. Robert Redford Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The undercover HYDRA agent doesn't appear chronologically until Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but Endgame establishes that he was waiting in the lobby of Stark Tower in The Avengers, waiting to receive the Tesseract.

12. William Hurt Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images William Hurt's former military man Thaddeus Ross dates all the way back to The Incredible Hulk and came to pay his respects at Tony's funeral.

13. Frank Grillo Giphy Brock Rumlow, a.k.a. Crossbones, is still the worst. The juiced-up HYDRA agent once again gets what's coming to him in an elevator.

14. Maximiliano Hernández Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Double agent Jasper Sitwell shows up again and gets got by Captain America from the future with a strategic "Hail, Hydra."

15. Stan Lee Giphy In what's thought to be his last MCU cameo ever, the late Stan Lee plays a long-haired hippy during Tony and Steve's trip back to 1970.

16. Yvette Nicole Brown Giphy Brown plays the suspicious woman in the base elevator, bringing the movie's Community cameo count to two.

17. John Slattery marvelheroes/Tumblr Tony accidentally runs into his dad at the army base and they have a conversation about legacy and raising children that resolves some of their issues — at least for Tony.

18. Hayley Atwell Giphy We all saw it coming, but it still seems that Steve wasn't prepared. He gets a glimpse of his first love Peggy Carter through a window at the base... and then happily returns to her arms to live out his life after putting the stones back in time, where they came from.

19. James D'Arcy Giphy Fans of the much too short-lived series Agent Carter have to be delighted to see D'Arcy's version of Javis. (In one of those "just go with it" moments, he and Atwell look almost exactly the same as back in those days, while Dominic Cooper has morphed into Slattery.)

20. Michael Douglas Giphy That miraculous Marvel de-aging tech works a treat on Hank Pym, also in the 1970 S.H.I.E.L.D. sequence.

21. Ross Marquand Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Walking Dead actor took over Red Skull duties from Hugo Weaving back in Infinity War. He's guarding the Soul Stone back in 2014, and has to deliver the same ultimatum to Clint and Nat that he did to Thanos and Gamora.

22. Jon Favreau Giphy Tony's right-hand-man is there for him as usual — and in the end, for Tony and Pepper's daughter Morgan as well.

23. Tom Vaughan-Lawlor Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ebony Maw, one of the three most high-ranking members of Thanos's Black Order, was killed off in Infinity War but is alive in the past.

24. Angela Bassett leroichevalier/Tumblr It wasn't clear at the end of Infinity War whether or not T'Challa's mother fell victim to the snap. I guess it still isn't, technically, but she does accompany her children to the funeral.

25. Letitia Wright Giphy Genius kid sister Shuri also came along, to fire her arm canons at the enemy.

26. Benedict Wong Giphy Doctor Strange's colleague Wong leads a platoon of sorcerer's into battle and still has time to toss off a quip.

27. Marisa Tomei Giphy Of course, Peter's Aunt May would be there to stand beside him at his mentor's funeral.

28. Jacob Batalon Giphy And Peter's best friend Ned is there to welcome him back to school with open arms. Though...if five years have passed, why are they both still there? Do people age after they're snapped? Did Ned get snapped too, therefore keeping them at the same year? If so, is half of their class already most of the way through college? So many questions for Spider-Man: Far From Home to answer... or, more likely, ignore.