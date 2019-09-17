On a Thursday in September, Chelsea Lee, lead singer of the up-and-coming electropop band SHAED, emerged from the middle of a glittering pool at the Chateau Marmont, her cheekbones glistening and pout gleaming as she howled into the microphone under the Full Moon. All eyes were on Lee, and her gorgeous makeup that exemplified fall's biggest beauty trends. "I wanted Chelsea's whole look to feel like a shimmery star," says Kara Yoshimoto Bua, Chanel celebrity makeup artist, who was responsible for creating the singer's glowing, yet moody look for the evening. Twinkling like a celestial body with layered pearls dangling from her neck, Lee performed in front of a star-studded dinner (which included the likes of Margot Robbie, Maude Apatow, Joe Keery, and HAIM) to celebrate the launch of Gabrielle Chanel Essence, the newest floral fragrance from the house.

Not only did Yoshimoto Bua want Lee's look to sparkle, but she also wanted to demonstrate some of the upcoming season's biggest beauty looks. "Glitter, gloss, glow, and moody lips are full tilt for fall," she shares with Bustle. If you're curious how you can capture the same sultry, yet shimmery vibes (a la Euphoria) that Lee rocked, here's a full breakdown for how Yoshimoto Bua created the look using the three biggest makeup trends for fall.

Glow

First thing's first: skin. Gone are the days where a dewy glow was reserved only for summer. Fall 2019 is shaping up to be just as luminous. From the glossy lids seen on the models at Prabal Gurung's Fall 2019 show to the rise of makeup artist Nam Vo's "dewy dumpling" techniques, it's clear that everyone is eschewing matte in favor of sheen this season, Yoshimoto Bua included.

For this look in particular, Yoshimoto Bua wanted to highlight Lee's almost translucent complexion, so she first prepped with skin care and created a healthy glow using Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet in B30 followed by Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder in N20 to keep shininess in the T-zone area to a minimum. To add back a glowy radiance, she reached for Kristen Stewart (and Bustle) favorite Chanel Le Gel Pailleté, a shimmering gel highlighter, and applied it on her cheekbones, brow bone, and collarbone "for an extra moonlit glow."

Glitter

While last fall was all about metallic hues, this season focuses on embracing all things glitter. But we're not talking about the chunky, sticky glitter eye looks from your middle school days. Think: simple glimmering eyes that twinkle when it catches the light, a la Dries Van Noten. "I wanted to accent Chelsea’s naturally stunning, sparkling eyes and the bomber [she wore] brought a sense of fun and playfulness, so I wanted to keep that feeling by working with the glittering new line NOIR and BLANC DE CHANEL," Yoshimoto Bua shares.

To create a glittering eye, Yoshimoto Bua reached for two shimmering eyeshadow top coats — Chanel Ombre Première Top Coat in Carte Blanche, a shimmering white, and Pénombre, a metallic taupe. She covered Lee's lids in Carte Blanche, which created an almost wet eyelid look and then topped it off with Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in Crystal Clear for extra sheen on top. Yoshimoto Bua extended the shimmer into the corners of her eye by applying Pénombre along the outer lash line. To finish, she applied a few coats of Chanel Le Volume Ultra-Noir de Chanel mascara in Noir Intense on Lee's top lashes.

Moody Gloss

If you've always been a lip gloss girl or guy, your pout is in luck this fall. Take one look at the shelves of Sephora and you'll see high-shine glosses are trending, with the more matte lipsticks taking a back seat. That's not to say you can't still rock your favorite deeper-toned, autumnal-perfect hues though. Yoshimoto Bua teaches us how we can mix the two for the perfect moody fall lip.

"Chelsea was drawn to the deeper, moody tones for lips," Yoshimoto Bua explains, which she felt would be perfect to "ground the glittering silvery eyes."

Yoshimoto Bua experimented "creating an edge" on her pout by first lining and filling the entire lip with Chanel Le Rouge Crayon De Couleur Mat in BlackCurrent and then finishing with a high-shine blackberry gloss (Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in Laque Noire).

While this look is perfect for a poolside Hollywood performance, you do not need to be a rockstar like Lee to be able to pull it off. Consider adding some glow, glitter, and gloss to your makeup routine the next time you feel like shining like the star that you are.