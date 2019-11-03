3 New Trader Joe's Items Vegans Need To Know About

The mothership, the mecca, the touchstone — the glory that is Trader Joe's is never to be underestimated. I moved to London 10 years ago and miss it and its soothing layout and decor every damn day. And now, as if you needed another reason to visit, there are even more delightful Trader Joe's vegan items to get your hands on. Trader Joe's has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to veganism, but now they've introduced a couple of items — and brought back an old favorite — that hit both the sweet and spicy categories.

So if you're a plant-based eater or just love food, keep your eyes peeled for the Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, the Chili Onion Crunch, and — because TJ's has finally hopped on the trendy, trendy oat train — their Non-Dairy Oat Beverages.

Firstly, the Chili Onion Crunch is great if you like a bit of a kick and this mix of spices and olive oil can be used to season anything and everything that needs a little boost. "The crispy, crunchy, dried garlic and onion creates a delightfully bold, verging-on-umami base, while dried red bell pepper and chili flakes build onto that with complementary smoky, slightly sweet, subtly spicy notes," the description explains. You can find the six-ounce jars for $3.99 in the grocery aisle if you feel like you want to listen to Posh, Scary, Ginger, Sporty, and Baby and spice up your life.

Then, there's the classic oat option. Oat milk is definitely "a thing" at the moment — maybe even "the thing" — so it's nice to see some options from Trader Joe's. Their Non-Dairy Oat Beverages promise to be "slightly sweet, delightfully smooth, and criminally 'creamy'", as well, of course, being all vegan. You can get a 32 oz. shelf-stable container for $2.29 or a 64 oz. refrigerated carton for $3.99, if you know you're going to dive right into some oat milk goodness.

Trader Joe's

Finally, I have clearly saved the best for last with the sweet, sweet almost ice cream. It's actually an item that Trader Joe's fans might remember. "Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert is back — like it never left!" the description explains. "We first started selling it back in 2004 — before being vegan had the more mainstream status it enjoys today." They pulled it from shelves earlier this year, but the public demanded a recount and... it's back! You can get this cherry- and non-dairy chip-packed flavor for just $3.99.

Of course, there are a lot of other vegan Trader Joe's products on offer — I still dream about the Vegan Ranch Dip they released earlier this year. From their ready-to-go jackfruit cakes to their giant burritos and fake orange chicken, it's worth keeping your eyes out next time you're in store.

As far as hip and trendy grocery stores go, it's hard to get more on-point than Trader Joe's — but there's a reason they're loved by pretty much everyone. They cater to so many different tastes and dietary requirements, it's not hard to find something that will work for you. That being said, you put chocolate and cherries in something that vaguely resembles ice cream and you're pretty much guaranteed to have my heart for forever, because that's just the way I'm wired. So welcome back, Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert — long may you reign.