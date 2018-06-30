Most people have to collaborate with others at least once in their lives, even if they've started their own businesses or work resolutely solo most of the time. And figuring out how to work better with others can be tricky if you don't know how to make it easy for everybody involved. Want to ace the project? The tricks for smooth sailing in collaborative situations, according to science, are all about knowing your collaborators, being self-reliant, and understanding how to show people the exit if they're being unhelpful.

Humans are wired for cooperation. While for a long time people thought that as a species we were essentially selfish, evolutionarily primed to look after number one, more recent research has demonstrated that we're very good at mutually beneficial behavior, and practise it in ways that are unknown to any other species in the animal kingdom. We've managed to make collaboration into a big part of human behavior, striving together to achieve big, significant pay-offs like planting harvests or building settlements. That doesn't mean that we're all naturally good at it, though. And collaborators, even when they've got identical goals, can have seriously crossed wires, fail to support one another, or just annoy everybody to death. Here are three tips from science to make sure that doesn't happen.

Giphy Do a lot of collaboration over Skype or the phone? It helps to feel like you actually know who you're working with. In a study in 2016, Cornell scientists found that keeping things small when you're collaborating long-distance, and then trying to maintain strong relationships where you feel like you're actually bonding, is what makes cooperation work. And that's something that can apply in the office, too. The key to closeness? The Cornell scientists say that the best and most productive teams they studied communicated frequently. Nobody overshared, dominated the conversation, crossed boundaries or became too personal; it's just that everybody was in the loop, nobody felt left out, and every stage of the collaboration was covered. If something's going wrong, or you just think it's time for a status update, tell the other people in your group what's happening with your particular workload and encourage news from them.

Giphy It turns out that collaborations can fall apart because we rely on other people to remember things for us. A 2016 study published in the Psychological Bulletin found that group work can actually be harmful because it encourages something called "collaborative inhibition." When four people who'd worked in a group on a task had their memories compared to four people who'd worked individually and then pooled their knowledge at the end, the group workers had lower scores. The problem, the researchers behind this say, is that everybody has their own way of remembering things, and trying to collaborate means that we get caught up in other peoples' strategies. If you need to work with others on a task that requires a lot of memorizing, are trying to study together, or just need to have a lot of dates and deadlines in mind, do not trust anybody else to remember these things unless they've been explicitly assigned that task. Delegate, but still keep everything written down.