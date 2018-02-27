When it comes to a first date, there are a few things the makeup obsessed tend to think about. Do you wear a full face of makeup and feel like your best self while also running the risk of being perceived like you're trying too hard (insert eye roll emoji)? Or, do you tone it down at the expense of not feeling fully you? It might be 2018, but these are the conversations we're still having with ourselves, our friends, and our families. To explore topics just like this — ones that tap into our complicated, beautiful relationship with makeup — we've partnered with COVERGIRL and created the Unapologetic video series.

In this episode, three women discuss their go-to date night makeup looks and the reactions they've gotten to them. From a statement cat-eye to a bold red lip, these women get real about how their date-night makeup choices make them feel. Check out the video to get in on the conversation — and get some date-night beauty inspo of your own in the process. (All the products are shoppable in the links below.)

