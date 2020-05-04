"As someone who was recently diagnosed with ADHD, I've been struggling with productivity, lack of focus, distractibility, and task avoidance for years. Getting diagnosed right before lockdown was lucky. Getting a medication that actually worked was even luckier.

"But while medication has helped, my experience with ADHD and the pandemic has been weird. I was relatively calm and productive in the beginning, especially compared to my friends, and I chalked it up to the fact that I've dealt with high levels of anxiety for years. As lockdown progressed, however, I started noticing that — with my rising stress levels — the medication didn't feel like it was working. Emails started piling up, getting out of bed was harder, and my emotions were all over the place.

"I withdrew from my friends, started logging onto Twitter less, and felt more and more like I was hiding in a cave. Everything was overwhelming — I cried a lot.

"After a month, things gradually started to shift. I feel like I'm getting back to my 'normal' self — even though that normal is new to me — and I'm starting to feel like my life is moving again. I've realized that productivity is less about getting work done and more about embracing the ebbs and flows of life. There are days when my productivity levels are sky-high, but there are also days where I struggle to work for an hour, even with medication, and that's perfectly fine too.

"But even with that progress, things can still get overwhelming. I once heard ADHD described as having 59 different televisions playing in your brain at the same time, each one getting louder and drawing your attention at any given moment, with no sense of control. Lately, it feels like that, times a thousand. Some nights I'm scared to go to sleep thanks to my bizarre nightmares, and I'm still afraid to reach out to my friends. But I did watch a new movie, so I guess that's a sign of progress."