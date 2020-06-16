3 Zodiac Couples Most Likely To Fight More During Mercury Retrograde

Communication may be the key to a successful relationship. But thanks to Mercury moving backward, some couples may have to work extra hard at it over the next few weeks. While communication can be challenging for everyone, astrologers say there are three zodiac couples more likely to fight during Mercury retrograde.

"This is a super emotional retrograde that occurs in tandem with eclipse season and Venus retrograde, so our relationships are certainly at the forefront of our minds right now," Veronica Perretti, astrologer and cosmic coach, tells Bustle.

Mercury is the planet that rules our minds, thoughts, and how we communicate with each other. When Mercury retrograde is in Cancer, Perretti says it can bring up old emotional patterns and some unresolved resentment.

"It's important for you to realize that your thoughts and your partner's thoughts are really being driven by emotion right now," she says. "You're going to be feeling super sensitive and more reactive than normal. Our words will come from a visceral feeling, not from well thought out logic."

All couples need to be more careful with how they wield their words, especially if they want to avoid getting into petty arguments. But if you and your partner are any of the following three zodiac pairs, you may have to work a little harder.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) + Libra (September 23 — October 22) As Haley Comet, lead astrologer of the NUiT Astrology, Match & Date App tells Bustle, the Mercury retrograde will be squaring their Aries and Libra placements, causing more tension, misunderstandings, and miscommunications over the next few weeks. But that's not all. Mars, the planet of action and aggression, will also be entering Aries during this time, which can make arguments between the two signs even more volatile. It's important for Aries and Libra to be extra careful about how they speak to each other, in order to avoid unnecessary conflict.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) + Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer couples can expect all kinds of miscommunication in their households this summer. According to Comet, "Cancers can expect to feel even more introspective and rely on intuiting information rather than communicating it, causing fights between the dual crab couple." Cancers also tend to be defensive when they feel attacked or misunderstood, so one or both partners may retreat when an argument arises instead of having an honest conversation. "Cancer couples should remember that feeling something doesn't mean you're necessarily communicating it," Comet says. It's essential for both partners to put their emotions into words during this Mercury retrograde period.