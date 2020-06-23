Since Mercury retrograde is known for making all sorts of things in your life go wrong, especially in regards to communication, it may seem tempting to put your love life on hold until it' passes. But according to astrologers, the astrological event is not always that bad. In fact, some couples may successfully get back together during Mercury retrograde. It all depends on a couple's birth charts.

"Mercury in retrograde has a scary reputation, but it's actually a great thing for most of us," astrologer Mary Cole, tells Bustle. "It's a time of self-reflection, which is so necessary for relationships."

Since this Mercury retrograde is happening in Cancer, which is the "empathic caregiver," it's likely for some to miss their ex and want to mend the broken relationship. If you're feeling this way, Cole suggests reflecting on those feelings but holding off before getting together with an ex.

"Emotions are higher than usual and communication fails are inevitable," Cole says. "You might be leaning into momentary feelings rather than making a decision that's actually good for you. Now is not the time to make game-changing decisions."

While everyone can benefit from being more cautious in their love lives until July 12, there are some people who'll have an easier time. According to Cole, these three zodiac couples have a good shot at getting back together during Mercury retrograde.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) & Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leos are Fire signs who love to outshine each other, which can be a big source of tension for the relationship. They both love socializing, going out, and being amongst friends. But according to Cole, this summer's retrograde may make them more introspective than usual. "Mercury in retrograde will push Leos into their shells just enough to create a healthy safe space for them to evaluate what they need to work on internally," she says. Once they've taken the time to individually self-reflect, they can reach out to each other and work on creating a relationship that's stronger than it's ever been.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) & Libra (September 23 — October 22) Adventurous Sagittarius and well-balanced Libra make a good match. However, Sagittarius is a freedom-loving sign who likes being on the go, while Libras tend to value stability. Luckily, this Mercury retrograde will cause the Sagittarius to settle down a bit and get some much needed time at home. According to Cole, it's perfect for Libra who'll be seeking harmony during the retrograde's chaotic time. The next few weeks may help to balance the scales in their relationship and give them a chance to reset.