If you've been without human touch for the past few months, going on a date for the very first time post-quarantine can make you feel like a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. While social distancing is crucial when reducing your risk of getting sick, lust can have a way of clouding your judgment. In fact, there are three zodiac couples who find each other so irresistible that they'll break social distancing rules when they first meet.

For some, being in quarantine can make you crave physical contact to the point that you don’t care if you break the rules just one time. But the zodiac couples most likely to have trouble maintaining their distance are those who are naturally drawn towards each other. Take Leo and Capricorn, for example. These two signs aren’t really known for being big rule-breakers like Aries or Sagittarius. But when they come together for the very first time, the physical attraction can be so intense that they can't help but get closer as the date goes on.

Leo and Capricorn aren't the only two who'll have trouble staying socially distant. Here are the three zodiac couples least likely to stay six feet apart on their first post-quarantine date, according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) + Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) When these two air signs first meet in person, they'll be drawn to each other like moths to a flame. "Everything is super stimulating, and they'll have a rapport that's difficult to match," Monahan says. "It's super exciting, and both will try to impress the other with style and variety." It may be a challenge for these two naturally independent signs to stay together long-term. But at the very beginning, they'll find each other irresistible and won't be able to keep their hands to themselves.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) + Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Another magnetic attraction that can result in an immediate and intense connection? Quincunx or an “inconjunct” signs. According to Monahan, this term refers to zodiac pairs that are five signs apart, like Leo and Capricorn. "There's an aspect of tension in which the planets involved will be in signs totally unrelated to each other," she says. "This mystery can bring an intense and overwhelming intrigue with the other." Although fiery Leo and earthy Capricorn share barely any similarities, there's an undeniable attraction that pulls them together. It's an intense attraction that both signs will be curious to explore.