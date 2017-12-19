The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Drawn To You, Based On Your Sign

When it comes to the stars, a lot can be said for what type of personality might "star" in your fantasies, too. There are certain zodiac signs that are likely to be drawn to each other, as each sign tends to be intrigued by different attributes in people. The good news is, the sign you're most attracted to is also most likely to be receptive to your sign as well, so we're not looking at a one-way street here. Of course, zodiac compatibility doesn't mean you'll definitely be perfect for each other, but you'll at least know that there's a level of natural interest, and you can then decide how you wish to navigate the relationship from there.

So, what signs tend to veer toward each other in the little game we call love? To get the lowdown, Bustle spoke with Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa to learn more about which three signs are a match for each member of the zodiac.

As a certified health coach, I work with clients on learning more about themselves and how others perceive them. A great way of doing so is by looking at the zodiac and seeing how you might come across to others, especially in romantic situations. It's a hint as to who you might get along with. Yet, even if the stars don't see you and your partner or crush as the perfect match, or two people who are drawn together naturally, that doesn't mean there isn't something about them that draws you in.

Here are the signs most likely to be drawn together romantically, according to Mesa.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Libra, Leo, & Sagittarius Cora Foxx/Bustle Libras might be especially drawn to Aries signs, and the good news is, they are actually a compatible team, Mesa tells Bustle. "Aries’ bold personality and assertiveness sweeps Libra right off [their] feet," says Mesa. Leo and Sagittarius signs are also into Aries. "At the end of the day, Aries is thrilled to be around sister fire signs Leo and Sagittarius, too," says Mesa. "The ram is a big fan of Leo's leadership and Sagittarius' spontaneity."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Scorpio, Cancer, & Virgo Cora Foxx/Bustle Scorpios might be inclined towards chatting Taurus up at the bar. As Taurus is more sensual and stable, it's an interesting contrast to the Scorpio's more sexual, dominant nature, says Mesa. Runner ups? Cancers and Virgos. "Despite the instant attraction between Taurus and Scorpio, domestic Cancer can really satisfy Taurus' need for comfort. The bull stands right behind Virgo's routine," says Mesa.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Sagittarius, Aquarius, & Virgo Cora Foxx/Bustle Seems odd, as these signs are polar opposites, but Sagittarius might be super interested in Gemini's nature. "Adventurous and incredibly social, Sagittarius is on the hunt for the experience of a lifetime," says Mesa. "Considering Gemini is one to make a fuss about the details and Sagittarius is solely focused on the bigger picture, some might automatically assume that this isn’t a match, when in reality, these two can rule the world together." Aquarius and Virgo might also be attracted to the Gemini's personality.

4. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Pisces, Capricorn, & Gemini Cora Foxx/Bustle Pisces is headed your way Cancer, so be ready. "Sister signs of the same element and the most emotional signs in the zodiac, Cancer is ruled by mother moon, which in turn represents our nurture, emotions and our shadow side; while Pisces is ruled by elusive Neptune, the planet that governs our dreams and subconscious mind," says Mesa. So, they can actually make a good team, in the long run. Beyond Pisces, Mesa says Cancers are desirable to Capricorns and Geminis too.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Aries, Aquarius, & Sagittarius Cora Foxx/Bustle Aries in particular is feeling Leo's vibes and might be interested in getting to know Leo on a deeper level, says Mesa. Aquarius and Sagittarius are also most interested in Leo's traits, as well. Plus, you'll enjoy the attention. "Aquarius' humanitarian spirit teaches Leo to be less self-centered, and Sagittarius' jokes make Leo laugh," says Mesa.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Scorpio, Pisces, & Capricorn Cora Foxx/Bustle According to Mesa, Scorpio is looking for you, Virgo. And, it's actually a good match, so that initial attraction might work out well. "At first, Virgo will be intimidated by Scorpio but once Scorpio senses Virgo's fear, there's no turning back, Scorpio loves to be in charge and Virgo secretly wants to be dominated," says Mesa. Other signs: Pisces and Capricorn are also feeling you, Mesa tells Bustle.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Aries, Gemini, & Taurus Cora Foxx/Bustle Aries is also most interested in you Libra, so there's no denying the compatibility aspect there. "Libra’s love for harmony brings peace to hotheaded Aries," says Mesa, making Aries most inclined to seek Libra out. Other signs that like Libra? Gemini and Taurus.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Virgo, Taurus, & Cancer Cora Foxx/Bustle Virgo is also most interested in Scorpio, making their match a win-win. "Virgo's secretive personality gives Scorpio the confidence to move forward," says Mesa, where Scorpio can be dominant, which feels natural. And, Scorpio has a bunch of other signs seeking attention. Taurus and Cancer are also fascinated by Scorpio's nature.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Gemini, Aries, & Leo Cora Foxx/Bustle Good news Sag, Gemini is also invested in getting to know you, as there's a natural attraction on both sides. So, it might be worth exploring a bit and giving the relationship a shot. Basically as Gemini is the sign of twins, there's that fun, mystical side that is interested in Sagittarius' spontaneous and playful nature, Mesa says. Other signs attracted to Sagittarius: Aries and Leo.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Taurus, Cancer, & Virgo Cora Foxx/Bustle Taurus is looking your way, Cap. As Taurus values stability and money, Capricorn's determination and work ethic can really appeal to Taurus, says Mesa. Other signs that are drawn to Capricorn? Cancer and Virgo. Capricorn's business-oriented nature might be intriguing to these warmer, more emotional signs, says Mesa.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Gemini, Leo, & Pisces Cora Foxx/Bustle Gemini is most likely to be drawn to Aquarius' free-spirited and mysterious nature, as the sign of the twins has that wild side, too. Other signs that like Aquarius? Leo and Pisces, says Mesa. Because Aquarius is authentic and direct, it intrigues bold, confident Leo. And, Pisces' dreamy personality finds Aquarius' mystery to be worth pondering.