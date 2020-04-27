4 Zodiac Couples Who Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other, According to Astrologers

You can try as hard as you can to resist temptation, but desire can be a powerful thing. If you're on a show like Too Hot to Handle, the inability to keep your hands to yourself can even cost you some serious cash. Sure, hormones and a lack of self-control can be contributing factors, but it may also be written in the stars. According to astrology, there are four zodiac couples who just can't keep their hands off each other.

Typically, people use Sun signs to check for relationship compatibility. But if you ever find yourself super attracted to people with incompatible zodiac signs, there could be a reason for it. "When you're looking at physical attraction, it's most often found in the connection between a couple's Venus and Mars," astrologer Suzie Wright tells Bustle. Mars deals with our sex drive, while Venus deals with desire. If there's a good connection there, a couple will be very attracted to each other even if they won't make a good match long-term.

If you're just going by Sun signs, you'll notice that the couples who can't resist each other aren't typically matches made in heaven. Some are opposite signs, while others are too similar that the relationship just wouldn't work. But at least they can say the sex was good!

Here are the four zodiac couples who can't keep their hands off each other, according to astrologers.

Too Hot To Handle/Netflix

Aries (March 21 — April 19) + Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) When you get two Fire signs together, you're bound for a passionate affair. As Constance Stellas, astrologer and author of How to Be an Astrologer, tells Bustle, these two are hot, energetic, and fun. They're similar in a lot of ways and know how to keep each other entertained. Long-term, this couple may not last. But when they are together, they'll never be bored.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) + Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) When sensual Taurus and sexy Scorpio get together, you have a pair that can't seem to stay away from each other. "Opposites do attract, and these pairs are drawn to each other like magnets," Wright says. "This match can be super intense in the bedroom, but explosive outside. They're two forces of nature who have very strong wills and are determined to be right no matter what." They may not make the best match long-term, but this a couple who will make the most out of the time they have together.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) + Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Air signs Gemini and Aquarius get drawn towards each other because they're each other's intellectual match. They know how to turn one another on in a way that no other signs can. "These two air signs delight in wordplay or any kind of play, and their fantasies can create the most inventive scenarios imaginable," Stellas says. The best part is, these signs are naturally curious and aren't afraid to try new things, both in and out of the bedroom.