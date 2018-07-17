During Mercury retrograde, which begins July 26 in Leo, the best advice is always as follows: when in doubt, don't. When Mercury is retrograde — also known as hell on Earth — travel, technology, and communication are most likely to go awry. However, for the zodiac signs Mercury retrograde summer 2018 will affect the least, it will feel like this tiny troublemaker is finally on your side. Even though some signs will escape the worst of it, it's still important to exercise caution.

Mercury joins four other retrograde planets — Mars, Saturn, Pluto, and Neptune — and the July 2018 blood moon and total lunar eclipse, to create a vortex of bajiggity energy. You know, just in case things weren't difficult enough. While Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius signs may be having a rough retrograde season overall, Mercury isn't going to make it any worse. In fact, these three signs can actually harness Mercury retrograde's changeable energy and use it to their advantage.

"The retrograde Mercury in Leo triggers passionate displays of expression that are sure to cause reactions from you and from others," Astrologer Kelli Fox said on her website. "This fiery planetary influence inspires more emotion behind words and thoughts, which inspires passionate responses, which in turn, ignites the airspace with electricity." For many signs, this kind of passion can cause impulsive behavior that might need to be mopped up later. But declarations and ideas from Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius will be met with less resistance.

Basically, this is a good time for Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius to start a cult. Obviously, I'm kidding! Please don't create a creepy group that requires people to eat nothing but canned corned and worship troll dolls. You were meant for better things. Gemini, Mercury will open you up in new ways and allow you to absorb new information like a sponge. Learn everything you can, and apply it to your life in a positive way.

What's more, while other signs will have myriad communication kerfuffles, you'll be exempt from this particular Mercury retrograde turmoil. Additionally, if you have unfinished projects that you've just been too busy to deal with, Mercury retrograde is going to effectively pause the madness so you can get that stuff off of your plate. Take advantage of this because you might not get another window of free time for the rest of the year.

"Retrogrades are ideal times to revisit the past, reunite, reflect, and redo," the Astro Twins explained on Astro Style. "Surely you have some unfinished business or back-burnered projects that could use your attention while you wait?"

Leo, because Mercury is retrograde in your sign, you can turn this frenemy into an actual friend. While the July 27 blood moon might be your one dark and twisty day, welcome the birthday gift you'll receive during the first two weeks of Mercury retrograde. It's true that Mercury and the blood moon, along with its accompanying total lunar eclipse, are sending you conflicting messages. But overall, your life should improve during Mercury retrograde if you pay attention to messages from the universe.

"You’ll find it easier to express your true identity and be yourself," Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King. "The focus is now on you and your goals for the year ahead. It is time to draw a line under the previous year and make a fresh start. Your energy and initiative are best used expressing what you want, what your goals are, and getting the ball rolling."

Sagittarius, your natural-born go-with-the-flow energy will serve you well during the July 2018 Mercury retrograde cycle. One of the main reasons Mercury retrograde is so frustrating for most people is because it forces humans to give up control and surrender their will to the universe. Because Sagittarians do this instinctively, when things go awry it's easier to move on without getting too upset. Sagittarians embody the motto of que sera sera better than any other sign.

"You may tune in to this pace faster than most zodiac signs with the help of the concentration of planetary energy in your succedent and cadent houses, including your planetary ruler, as you're naturally inclined to adjust, build, and observe in July," Cafe Astrology revealed. If you're one of the other nine signs, Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily going to be a dumpster fire for you. The vibe of your Mercury backspin is really up to you. In this case, if you want to avoid being frustrated AF, let the universe take the wheel. Resistance is futile.