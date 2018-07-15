It's baaaack. Yes my friendlies, Mercury retrograde is almost upon us again. While Jupiter went direct a few days ago — giving you a short reprieve from the summer of eleventy-million retrograde planets — beginning July 26, Mercury will be in retrograde for the rest of summer 2018, and all zodiac signs will be feeling it. When Mercury is retrograde there is always an increased chance for misunderstandings and communication gaffes. It's basically akin to living inside of a three-week-long episode of the '70s sitcom Three's Company. However, the summer 2018 Mercury retrograde will bring more turmoil than usual.

This is definitely a classic case of the old saying an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Translation: take an extra beat before you speak or act if you don't want to spend the next few weeks apologizing. "Mercury retrograde... comes with an increased risk of arguments, conflict, and accidents," Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on the website Astrology King. "Use common sense, caution, and patience to avoid rash actions, over reactions, and risk taking. Be ready for the unexpected by staying open-minded and flexible."

Obviously, this is easier said than done, especially with four other retrograde planets influencing your thoughts and behavior. If you're wondering how Mercury's latest backspin will affect your sign, it largely depends on how you react to Mercury's dark and twisty energy. Buckle up buttercups; it's going to be a rough three weeks.

1 Aries Giphy Aries, if an ex or old friend you haven't spoken to in five years suddenly texts you, it's because Mercury retrograde is notorious for bringing unresolved issues to the surface. Be prepared to deal with long-suppressed emotions, as well as some people you thought you'd left in the rearview mirror a long time ago. "With the messenger planet reversing through your house of love, an ex-flame could reappear on the scene, with tempting promises or a repentant mea culpa," the Astro Twins revealed on Astro Style. "Remember, Aries: There's a reason it didn't work out the first time. You need solid proof that you won't have to go through the same chaotic drama again."

2 Taurus Giphy Taurus, while the totality of this summer's retrograde energy has you moving forward like a boss, Mercury retrograde is here to remind you to slow your roll. While your normal stance is to make a list and check it twice, and you subscribe to more of a wait-and-see mantra than a fly-by-the-seat-of-your pants motto, once you get going it's hard for you to put on the breaks. However, if you ignore the stop signs from Mercury retrograde, you might regret it later after you come to your senses. "Attention to home and family matters increases towards the end of July, and any imbalances between personal and professional pursuits become glaring, demanding that a balance is found," Cafe Astrology warned. "If you focus on slowing yourself down, this can be a very rewarding month."

3 Gemini Giphy Gemini, if you've been having a particularly rough summer-retrograde season, I have good news. This particular Mercury retrograde is going to be your new best friend. While everyone else is mired in myriad misunderstandings, for you, everything will finally come into focus. "You can absorb a lot of information so this is a good time for studies and exams," Partridge revealed on Astrology King. What's more, aside from you not getting bogged down in miscommunications with others, people will totally understand where you're coming from. It's kind of like you're wearing a shield of teflon that deflects all of the dark and twisty retrograde energy. "You can express yourself strongly and clearly without upsetting anyone. This is the best time of the month to buy and sell, apply for a new job, and ask for favors."

4 Cancer Giphy Cancer, you've had a pretty easy summer retrograde season so for, and all good things must come to an end. For you, the July 2018 Mercury retrograde is going to be an exercise in frustration, which is why being prepared is mandatory. Adopt the motto "hope for the best and prepare for the worst" because this Mercury retrograde will throw up roadblocks for you at every turn. "Watch for misunderstandings with clients and coworkers, budget snafus, and computer crashes at the job," the Astro Twins cautioned. "Early in the month, take precautions by backing up your data to the cloud and deleting any questionable emails, especially ones sent on the company server. A promising financial lead could ghost you, or a key meeting could be delayed." Try to weather the storm the best you can, and hold onto the knowledge that this drama will only last three weeks.

5 Leo Giphy Leo, because Mercury is retrograde in your sign, you can use its energy to your advantage if you pay attention. During the pre-retrograde shadow period, others will seek you out for advice and be eager to listen to what you have to say. If anything is weighing heavily on your mind, get it off your chest before Mercury turns retrograde July 26 because after this others might not be as receptive and could become immune to your charms. "Mercury turns retrograde, the day before the [lunar] eclipse. This indicates that you might have to play a longer waiting game with regard to love or partnership until Mercury is back up to speed mid-August," Astrology Sally Kirkland explained on her website. "This could feel unbearable if you’re dealing with strong emotions but rein in your Leo appetite for leaping into action."

6 Virgo Giphy Virgo, the July 2018 Mercury retrograde cycle is going to require a lot of self awareness on your part if you don't want to alienate everyone around you. It's no secret that you love to be in control, and when Mercury is retrograde this is next to impossible. Accept the fact that you might be late, electronics will malfunction, and others won't bend to your will. Take an extra beat before saying or doing something you'll surely regret later. "Mercury will be retrograde in Leo and your foggy twelfth house, potentially creating a minefield of confusion and passive-aggressive behavior. Trying to get a straight answer out of anyone will be an exercise in futility," the Astro Twins cautioned. "You could also reach a breaking point — probably a necessary one — wherever you've made sacrifices that aren't in your own best interest or tried to control a situation in vain. Enough!"

7 Libra Giphy Libra, you already spend way too much time dwelling on what you should have said or done because you want to make everyone happy. Unfortunately, the July 2018 Mercury retrograde cycle is going to bring you even deeper into the well of dwell hell. Try not to beat yourself up. You can't make everyone happy. After all, you're not pizza. When you start to feel dark and twisty, close your eyes focus on your breath. "You might dwell on things, reminisce about the past, or unexpectedly meet up with people from your past," Partridge revealed. "Business negotiations will be in a state of flux. Some important details may not yet be available or other parties won’t be reliable or honest." Keep in mind that it's not you, it's Mercury. Everything should resolve itself when Mercury goes direct.

8 Scorpio Giphy Scorpio, the July 2018 Mercury retrograde is going to force you to resign yourself to the fact that no matter how hard you try, little can be accomplished. It might feel like you're pushing a rock up a hill every day only to have it roll back to the bottom every night. For you, Mercury's backspin is going to be hella frustrating so make sure you take some extra time for self care. "Clients and bosses may be royal pains, changing their minds or delaying decisions with bureaucracy. If you're thinking of investing in a new laptop, phone, printer, or email or website host, wait until after the retrograde," the Astro Twins advised. "If you can, spend the few extra bucks for the insurance and full warranty. Back up all your files, and always review before hitting 'send' or 'publish.'"

9 Sagittarius Giphy Sagittarius, your go-with-the-flow nature means that you'll adjust to the changeable energy of Mercury retrograde more quickly than other signs. However, you'll still want to trust your gut and exercise a little bit more patience than normal. Anything you try to push through during Mercury retrograde will likely fall apart later. Use this time to relax and recharge so you can resume your regular pace once Mercury goes direct. "You're naturally inclined to adjust, build, and observe in July," Cafe Astrology noted. "The trick now is to avoid pushing things that need some more time. Brand-new endeavors may not get off the ground, but work in progress can benefit significantly from your attention now."

10 Capricorn Giphy Capricorn, if you have unused personal days or vacation time, Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to take a break. However, instead of going on a trip you might want to hole up at home with your favorite Netflix series. If this isn't an option for you, exercise extreme caution and try to fly under the radar as much as possible because this one's going to be rough. "You really might want to hang the 'Do Not Disturb' sign starting July 26, when Mercury — the planet of technology, communication, and travel — turns retrograde in Leo and scrambles signals with your closest people," the Astro Twins noted. "Back up any sensitive data, from racy photos to classified documents. Increase your privacy settings, strengthen passwords, and guard against identity theft while tech-titan Mercury's awry."

11 Aquarius Giphy Aquarius, the July 2018 Mercury retrograde cycle could have you getting in your own way to the point that you unintentionally sabotage a project or relationship that's near and dear to your heart. While you might feel compelled to shoot first and ask questions later, this tactic will definitely backfire. If you just can't stop yourself, consider taking a break from projects and spending more time alone until Mercury goes direct. "You may very well reach an impasse with a significant someone or experience other forms of misunderstandings or delays," Cafe Astrology revealed. "Watch for impatient communications and a self-destructive way of shooting yourself in the foot. Also this month, you could be wrestling with something from the past or insecurities that undermine your performance, which results in occasional choppiness."