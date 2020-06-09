3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To End A Long-Term Friendship During Quarantine

Friendship is more important than ever, but if you've been finding it hard to connect with a long-term friend lately, astrology could be to blame. According to astrologer Ingrid Hansen, "Three transformational eclipses this season are bound to make some partnerships reach their breaking point or be totally renewed." For three zodiac signs, that could mean ending a long-term friendship during quarantine.

Just like a romantic relationship, friendships require effort from each individual in order to survive. Maintaining a friendship while in quarantine can be difficult when your friend's zodiac sign is known for canceling Zoom plans at the last minute or rarely responding to texts. While some might not see those behaviors as a big deal, others may view it as a lack of care for the friendship. For example, signs like Aries and Capricorn are the latter and have no space in their life for people who can't take a few seconds out of their day to text back.

Since Hansen says it's a season for transformation due to some major eclipses this month, some people may feel the need to reevaluate the different relationships they have in their life and make some necessary changes. These are the three zodiac signs most likely to end a long-term friendship in quarantine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Mars-ruled Aries is energetic and action-oriented. They're constantly moving forward and looking for ways to better themselves. If the people that surround them aren't doing the same, Aries may outgrow them. This ram will try their best to make a friendship work and will plan fun activities you can do together virtually or six feet apart when the time's right. But if you're constantly turning them down to just sit around the house all day, Hansen says you may be shown the door. They're very direct and will have no problem letting a friend know how they're truly feeling.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Earthy Virgo is grounded, practical, and a total rule follower. If they see that you're still going out to packed bars and parties every weekend and aren't taking social distancing seriously, they'll see this as a difference in values and may reevaluate the friendship. In general, Virgos are very particular about the people they have in their life, and if someone doesn't meet their standards, they will drop them. According to Hansen, Virgo is a sign that represents cleanliness. If you're in quarantine together, they may consider kicking you to the curb if you're not committed to sanitizing and straightening up the place regularly.