3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Not Text You Back During Quarantine

Before you start writing someone off as a so-called friend for not texting you back over the past couple of months, let's take a moment to consult the stars. While some people would love to catch up with you via text, there are three zodiac signs who likely won't text back during quarantine. Knowing which category your friend falls into now should hopefully ease your mind a bit.

When it comes to texting and staying in contact, Gemini is the one sign that will eagerly text back every time. After all, Mercury-ruled Gemini is all about communication. Social distancing isn't really their thing. They love being around people and are most likely itching to be with their friends right now. If you shoot them a text, you'll be sure to get a reply. The same goes for Virgo, a Mercury-ruled sign.

Then you have three zodiac signs who will either take forever to text back or just leave you on read. Sure, it can be seen as rude. But not everyone is into texting. Some people would rather talk in person, while others just get lazy or forget. It's important to remember, just because your friend isn't texting you back during this time, it doesn't mean they don't care about you. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to not text you back during quarantine. So, cut them some slack.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taureans love their friends and are truly loyal. If you reached out to them to see how you're doing, they'd really appreciate it. But, speaking from experience, Taurus can get a little lazy. In fact, they have a reputation for being lazy. If you text them while they're sitting on the couch watching TV, they'll read it immediately but will put it off for another time. Sometimes, it just takes a lot of energy to text someone back. If Taurus isn't in the right mood, you probably won't be hearing from them.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras really do have the desire to text their friends back. They tend to care a lot about what people think of them and would worry about what you think of them if they don't respond. However, this is one sign that will put off responding to a text because they overthink everything. Should they try to search for a funny meme to send? Or should they keep it simple? If they keep it simple, what happens if the conversation doesn't go anywhere? Would you think quarantine has made them boring? It's too much for them. They'd rather not say anything at all until they have something they know they want to say.