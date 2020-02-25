When you love someone blindly, you love them for who they truly are as a person, not how they may first come across. And Netflix's new reality show, aptly titled Love Is Blind, tests the validity of that very concept. The show is posed as a dating experiment, which gives strangers an opportunity to fall in love — and even get engaged — without ever seeing each other's faces. But regardless of whether or not the show is legit (I have my reservations), there are three zodiac signs more likely to fall in love with you without seeing you in person. These three signs value good conversation, shared values, and emotional connection above all else.

Remember the 90s, when people would meet up in chat rooms and literally fall in love? (A/S/L, anyone?) Those spaces were probably chockfull of Geminis, Pisces, and Cancers. They don't need to know what the person on the other side of their screen looks like in order to have an hours-long conversation.

While astrology can't dictate everything, the stars can give you a little bit insight into the types of personalities that are more likely to find themselves falling for someone they've never met in the flesh. So, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to fall for you without ever seeing your face — and perhaps be cast in next season of Love Is Blind.

Courtesy of Netflix

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini won't easily fall head over heels for a pretty face. For this Mercury-ruled sign, engaging conversation is key. They're natural flirts and social butterflies who date with the mindset that there's plenty of fish in the sea. They don't tend to fall easily, but when they do, it's usually with someone who they find intellectually stimulating. They're always curious and fully engaged in deep conversations and debates. If they find someone who can playfully keep them on their toes, they'll be all-in — even if they're doing so from the other side of the wall.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is known for their sensitivity, compassion, and near-psychic intuition. They feel things very deeply, so as a protective measure, they're usually slow to open up to others. But when they do, it's typically with someone who they can be vulnerable with. Since Cancer is a nurturing sign, they have a natural desire to comfort and heal others and tend to form emotional connections through that. Cue the waterworks, because Cancers love a good sob story as much as any reality TV producer. It's important for them to feel a strong and deep emotional connection with someone early on, or else they won't feel like the relationship is worth pursuing.