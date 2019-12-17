3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Back Together With An Ex in 2020

A breakup always feels so permanent when it happens. But it doesn't necessarily mean that a relationship is over and done for good. In fact, getting back together with an ex happens all the time. It's also one of the most common topics people turn to astrology for. According to astrologer Tina Caro, there are three zodiac signs that can look forward to re-connections, reconciliations, and redos throughout the new year.

Those who have gone through a breakup in the last year or so will have an opportunity to make wrong things right again in 2020. According to Caro, the year ahead is going to be full of twists and turns. "If you want a romance with your ex more than anything in your life, you have to work twice as much to rekindle it," Caro says.

In fact, not all zodiac signs are equipped to handle starting over with an ex. Regardless of the year, Gemini, Virgo, and Libra are signs who are most likely to have successful relationships with exes, whether it's romantic again or not. According to Caro, Geminis are naturally friendly and have the strength to forgive, Virgos know how to start new chapters in their lives, and Libras want harmony in all their relationships. Since they're Air signs, it's easy for them to recover after a breakup and transform it into something new.

Getting back together with an ex isn't always easy. But these are the zodiac signs who are most likely to do it in 2020, according to Caro.

1. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Make love, not war" is the mantra for Leos in 2020. According to Caro, this Fire sign can be a bit prideful. If their ego took a hit during the breakup, it's going to take a lot for them to respond to an ex, forgive them for any wrongdoings in the past, or even recognize where they were the problem in the relationship. But according Caro, 2020 will bring Leos the opportunity to push their ego aside and actually listen to what their heart is telling them. "They may end up giving a second chance to a relationship that was once filled their mighty hearts with love and happiness," Caro says.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Neptune is going to transit your fourth house of home and family, so the influence could cause you to be more forgiving and understanding in your relationships. "Virgo will reconsider their past choices and will start thinking about things that went wrong," Caro says. Since you'll be under the influence of Saturn, there's a good chance that getting back together with your ex will lead to a stable and long-lasting relationship. "If you're a Virgo, you need to know that the stars are here to support you and new chapters of your romantic life," Caro says. "You'll be on the same page with your loved one, and you can expect some remarkable events to happen." If you are looking to start a new romantic chapter in your life, Caro suggests reaching out to whoever you want in the beginning of the year. That's when you'll have the most luck on your side.