4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Back With Their Ex

Some people like to see a breakup as a clean break, never even considering getting back into a relationship with a person after something has gone wrong. Others, however, are more forgiving. Getting back together with an ex is complicated, to say the least, but for certain zodiac signs, it might just come naturally.

"While it's one thing to hold a torch for your ex, it's another thing to be willing to get back to with an ex after a breakup," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "While some zodiac signs move on, a few are willing to give chance after chance." And forget the concept of "backsliding," these personalities have strong reasoning for giving their exes the benefit of the doubt.

Whether it's because certain sun signs might truly fall in love only once, are committed to the idea of romance, or are particularly forgiving, they all end up more inclined towards reuniting with a former loved one than others.

And while at first glance at the zodiac, the four fixed signs might be the usual suspects for getting back with their exes, since they're "about keeping the status quo and they generally don't like change," Mckean says, things are a bit more complicated than they seem. Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to get back with their ex, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer isn't about the chase. But they are about keeping their loved ones close to them once they're close. "When a Cancer commits, they're in it for keeps," Mckean says. "They are very careful about who they let past their hard shell, but once you're in their heart, you own it. Cancers are also very nostalgic and enjoy making memories to look back on." For these reasons, a Cancer is more likely to give their ex a second chance. Just don't take them for granted.

2 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle While Virgos may not be known for their romantic charm, they are definitely dedicated to the ones they love. And if they see an opportunity to get back into a relationship with someone they once held close, chances are they'll go for it. "Virgos are creatures of habit," Mckean says. "As earth signs, they are efficient, economic, and practical. Because of that, they [might] only love once in their lives. If you've been involved with a Virgo that's long ago fell in love with you, they'll ... have you back." Getting back into this routine will make a Virgo feel comfortable. And they'll likely return the the same level of commitment as before.

3 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Getting back with a partner they still love helps Libras feel like they've gotten their romantic equilibrium back. Plus, for a Libra, there's never really love lost. "Libras have a policy of never ending relationships, be it a friendship, partnership, business venture, or lover," Mckean says. "That doesn't mean they won't break up, it means that they won't shut you out of their lives ... Their policy simply is a way of not shutting you out and permanently adding you to the blacklist." Not holding grudges in the first place makes the "hey, have you thought about getting back together" conversation so much easier.