3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Engaged Quickly

Some couples will happily date for years without ever considering getting married, and others will meet on a reality show, get engaged after five days, and married 35 days later. When it comes to the latter category, there are three zodiac signs who get engaged quickly who are just as happy to run down the aisle. Their relationships tend to move at warp speed —one day, they might meet their partner on a dating app. The next, they're licking stamps to slap on their save-the-dates.

Of course, astrology isn't the only factor at play when it comes to how fast someone is willing to DTR. Some folks simply know what they want — that being a committed, long-term relationship, and are keen to pursue that as quickly as possible. And whether you get engaged in five minutes, five years, or not at all, what matters most is that both you and your partner are on the same page about what you want.

While some zodiac signs, like Scorpio, Virgo, and Taurus, move slowly into relationships and are super careful about who they let into their lives, the following three signs are more likely to be all-in on a quick engagement.

Aries (March 21—April 19) YouTube Fire sign Aries is known for being, well, fiery. They're leap-before-they-look type folks who aren't going to linger on any decision for too long. Instead, they like to move fast and keep life exciting. And if that means getting engaged quickly, so be it. Aries won't let friends or family tell them to slow down, take things easy, or think about "such a big decision." To this ram, that will just feel like a waste of precious time. If they're in love with their partner, the only logical next step will be to get engaged and keep the momentum of the relationship moving forward. Aries is also incredibly goal-oriented, so if they've had marriage on their mind for years, and have met the right person, they won't wait long to make that a reality.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Cancer is an incredibly nurturing and loving sign, so the idea of getting comfy and cozy with a partner in the long-term can be super appealing. Cancer is also all about commitment and security: They've been dreaming about marriage forever. Once the right partner comes along, they'll want nothing more than a wedding, kids, a dog — the whole nine yards. Cancer is also a jealous sign, which could be another trait that has them locking down their relationship on the earlier side. While marriage can't guarantee security, envy might make a quick engagement seem like a good idea in the moment.