These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Happier Single

When it comes to dating and building relationships with others, we're all wired differently. For example, some of us hate the feeling of being "tied down," while others are hopeless romantics, looking for "The One" on every street corner. These are some of the extreme examples, and many of us lie somewhere in the middle, depending on compatibility, attraction, emotion, and various other factors. But when it comes to astrology, some zodiac signs like being single more than others.

"Some signs aren't as dependable as others when it comes to relationships," Cindy Mckean, owner and operator of Kansas City Astrology and Tarot, LLC, tells Bustle. "While it doesn't mean that those signs are to be avoided like the plague, or that they can't make great partners or friends, it may be a helpful gauge to help you recognize characteristics that might not align with your relationship values if you're in it for the long-haul."

In other words, whether you're in a happy relationship or currently looking for love, this guide could be helpful for you to establish which signs are most compatible with yours. It's important to remember, though, that even if you or your partner falls under one of these signs, it doesn't mean you can't have a committed relationship if you want one. It's absolutely possible for all of the signs to find a partner and lead happy and healthy relationships.

Here are the four signs that may be happier being single, according to astrologers.

1 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Each sign has their own strengths and weaknesses, and for Leo's, it's that they might be self-centered from time to time. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Leos are known for being a bit ego-oriented, and when it comes to relationships, may strive to be the center of attention. Stardust says, "they like to shine in a room." However, there is hope for a Leo if they do want to be in a committed relationship. "Leos can improve relationships by looking at their current relationship through a different lens — seeing their faults objectively — and trying to work on their insecurities," Stardusts says. "[U]sing their loyalty, they can dedicate themselves to grow and cultivate their relationships."

2 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius loves being in control of their own lives, and enjoys the feeling of being free. As a result of their free-spirited personality, they might find it difficult to establish (and maintain) long-term relationships. "Sagittarius tend to be very opposed to commitment because they love to have their own autonomy," Stardust says. On the bright side, however, Sagittarius are not one to lead on their partner if they realize things are not working. As soon as they know that the relationship isn't for them, Stardust says they'll end it right away, so there's no bad blood or stringing along. According to Mckean, like all other signs, Sagittarius are able to find love and maintain happy relationships. "The best thing for a Sag is to find the right partner," Mckean says. "The right partner for a Sag is someone who lets the Sag be independent, yet is flexible, trusting of their word, and can tag along with the Sag on adventures."

3 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Unlike Sagittarius, Aquarius can be very rigid, meaning "they are more likely to keep things a certain way without change," Mckean says. Stardust also says that Aquarius only commits to people who are on the same page as them, meaning they share similar values, morals, and attitudes. Therefore, it can be difficult for an Aquarius to stay in a relationship with someone who isn't as free-thinking as they are. If your partner is an Aquarius, there are ways to help them feel more comfortable in the relationship without changing who they are. "It's not advised to change the Aquarius, but adapting more of their open-mindedness is going to feel more natural and definitely less painstaking," Mckean says. On the other hand, if you are an Aquarius, Mckean advises that you cherish your partner and the special bond that you two share, and focus on the present— not the future.