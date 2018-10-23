No one is perfect in relationships. Over time, every person has to overcome a pattern they might fall into so that they can have a healthy connection. Understanding the zodiac signs in relationships, however, can be a lens through which to explore what bad habits you and your partner may be most prone to.

Whether these zodiac signs' habits are due to insecurities, miscommunications, or perspectives completely out of line with their partners', they can become lifelong bad habits if not addressed. Luckily, every single sign has their own things to overcome, so no one is alone in dealing with this issue.

Some of these habits might clash more than others. Zodiac compatibility takes into account not only matching good traits, but also how each sign deals with conflict, and their chances of overcoming tough times. A couple is less likely to last through inevitable bumps in the road if their habits clash. Cancer and Aquarius, for example, are two signs that are not known for their compatibility. Both have habits of ignoring their partner when the going gets rough.

Still, just because a person displays bad relationship patterns doesn't necessarily mean they'll fall into toxic relationships. "People can make the same mistakes over and over again in relationships," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. " [...] Sun signs (zodiac signs) can shed insight into the patterns people make, what they are prone to repeat, until they have the urge to transform.” And with open communication between partners, the couple should be able to figure out how to fix potential problems by overcoming whatever issues they're dealing with.

Here is the bad relationship pattern each zodiac sign is likely to repeat, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Neglecting Themselves Tina Gong/Bustle Maintaining balance in relationships is vital. For Aries, their inability to maintain this balance, since they get so in their own heads, can verge on toxic. "The ram tends to work too hard to make relationships work, even sacrificing and surrendering their personal time to help their partner," Stardust says. And when a partner neglects themselves, they might grow to resent their relationship, leading to unhealthy territory.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Going Too Slow Tina Gong/Bustle Since Taurus is so all-in when it comes to dating, they sometimes end up in negative territory by avoiding commitment with a good person because they know how big a deal a relationship is to them. "The Bull tends to take their time to feel out a relationship before jumping in," Stardust says. "This allows Taurus to see if they can give their all in the partnership." Unfortunately, this can mean that they behave like commitment-phobes, or lose a chance with someone who was worthwhile.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being Too Flirty Tina Gong/Bustle Despite the clichés, Geminis aren't unreliable and two-faced. Still, their need for excitement might cause some problems in relationships. "The twins love to flirt with others, outside of their relationship, which may cause issues within their partnership," Stardust says. "The chronic flirting leads to Gemini needing a secure partner, who can tolerate their [...] behavior." If their partner is more inclined towards jealousy, this can lead towards toxicity in the relationship.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being Petty Tina Gong/Bustle Whether or not they're actually "petty," Cancers definitely have a predisposition towards impulsive self-protective actions. In relationships, this can be a bit messy. "The Crab can block people on social media and their phones who show them their dark side," Stardust says. "Cancers need to feel safe, if they don’t feel comfortable, they let go with no explanation." If a Cancer hasn't developed a mature communication style, this "petty" behavior may verge on toxic.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Ignoring Their Partner Tina Gong/Bustle Leo can end up being a little arrogant in relationships, due to their desire to be constantly stimulated by a partner. "The lion needs to date and be friends with people who are at their level," Stardust says. "If not, they breadcrumb those who they feel are beneath them — giving them little or no attention." This belief that they can be better than a partner may lead to toxic behavior if it gets to be too much of an issue.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Being Hyper-Critical Tina Gong/Bustle Being nit-picky in a relationship can definitely be a negative pattern. For Virgos, they may have to work to avoid this habit. "Virgos can be very critical of others, especially the people they adore," Stardust says. "Don’t take it too much to heart if a Virgo picks at your insecurities — they just want you to be better than them." This criticism can become problematic if a Virgo isn't careful.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Moving On Too Quickly Tina Gong/Bustle Moving on too quickly after a relationship can really hurt an ex. But Libra sees it as a natural progression. "When a Libra is ready to exit a relationship, they find a replacement for their [partner] before officially ending the partnership," Stardust says. "[This allows] the relationship-oriented sign to jump into a new romance fast, leaving them no time on the singles market." Since Libras sometimes feel that they work better partnered up, this can lead to toxic situations in the wake of a breakup.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Being Hypocritical Tina Gong/Bustle The secretive Scorpio may seek a double standard in their relationship, looking for utter truthfulness from their partner, while expecting to be able to bottle things up themselves. "The worst thing you can ever do to a Scorpio is lie to them," Stardust says. "They have a low tolerance for deceit, which others may find hypocritical. Scorpios don’t lie, rather hide their emotions." This need for honesty can be toxic if the Scorpio isn't able to be honest with their partner about their feelings.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Struggling To Commit Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is another sign that struggles with commitment, to the point of sometimes hurting the feelings of others. "It’s hard for a Sag to commit, which can make it hard to pin them down to be in a relationship," Stardust says. "Sag’s love to have freedom and liberty all the time, at all costs." This quest for freedom can be painful for those they romance in the mean time.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Having Too High Of Expectations Tina Gong/Bustle The Capricorn sometimes falls back on a relationship pattern where they expect their partner to be perfect, perhaps to an unattainable degree. "The sea goat can be a bit austere if you do not live up to their expectations, as they have a higher sense of responsibility and morals than most other signs," Stardust says. These high expectations can be really hurtful to someone who feels they are not being given a fair chance.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Ghosting Tina Gong/Bustle Ghosting is definitely toxic. And unfortunately, this unhealthy dating habit is all-too-tempting for the water bearer. "Aquariuses are the ghosters of the zodiac," Stardust says. "However, they usually ghost people they like, as they tend to be harsher with those they care about." This habit, however, can hurt no matter the reasoning behind it.