Imagine having to choose between spending forever with the love of your life and, well, the other love of your life. If you can relate, you're probably Peter Weber (aka Pilot Pete) from The Bachelor or one of the zodiac signs most likely to love multiple people at once. For Gemini, Libra, or Pisces, this kind of indecisiveness when it comes to romantic relationships is actually quite common.

According to experts, falling in love with two people at once is totally possible. For Weber, who claims to be in love with both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, loving multiple people at once means being open to exploring your feelings and the emotional connection. And while astrology can't determine anything, other signs, like Taurus or Scorpio, will typically invest all of their energy into one person at a time, and never let them go.

While falling in love with multiple people is an experience that's inspired music, literature, and rom-coms for generations, the lack of commitment can also make for some explosive reality TV drama. So, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to pull a Pilot Pete and give their hearts to two people at the same time.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini is represented by the twins, which means there are at least two sides to their personality. This air sign chooses to explore multiple relationships at once because each person gives them a chance to play up different aspects of themselves. For example, they can dive deeper into the introspective version of themselves in one relationship, and the silly, extroverted version in the other. While this kind of duplicity might emotionally wreck some, Gemini finds that it keeps things interesting.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) A Venus-ruled sign, Libra is all about love, sensuality, romance, and the finer things in life. They're big on partnership and relationships and will do everything they can to make their partner feel special. These scales have a lot of love to give and can find themselves with more than one person at a time. After all, Libra is an air sign, so they're naturally flirtatious and have the ability to charm others easily. When two people are giving them attention, they can't help but fall for them both. The downside? They're notoriously indecisive. So, while a Gemini might be OK with loving two people at once, Libra will struggle with who to choose.