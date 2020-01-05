3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Still Be In Love With An Ex

It takes the average person about three months to get over an ex, a 2017 study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology found. But for some folks, no matter how much time has passed, or how many people they've dated since then, they can't help but still be in love with their ex. According to astrologers, there's a reason why.

When an astrologer reads your birth chart to see how you are in love, they might start by looking at the relationships with your Moon, which deals with emotions, or Venus, which deals with love. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle, if there are tense aspects between Venus or the Moon, and difficult planets like Neptune or Chiron in your chart, you may find yourself in situations where you're stuck hanging on to relationships.

For instance, if you have Chiron (an asteroid known as the "Wounded Healer") in opposition to your Venus, you could find yourself trying to fix relationships that are broken beyond repair. If you're someone whose Neptune impacts your Venus or Moon, you may have an ungrounded view of love and will be more likely to still be in love with a partner who's not right for you.

So who's most likely to still be in love with their ex? Here's what astrology says about the Sun signs.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Earthy Taurus is known for being one of the slowest signs among the zodiac. It takes a while for them to fall for someone but when they do, they fall hard. If you combine that energy with a ruling planet of Venus, you'll have a sign who typically takes a long time to get over heartbreak. According to Monahan, Taurus is extremely romantic and tends to view their partners as soulmates. They're dependable and Fixed signs, so they're also very loyal. "They put in a lot of consideration into picking their partner and once they've invested time and effort, they're sad to let that go," Monahan says. It makes them the sign that tends to pine after an ex more than anyone else.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Like Taurus, Scorpio is a Fixed sign, so they're slow to fall in love and even slower to get over a breakup. Scorpios don't invest their time and energy into just anyone. "Being one of the more relationships-focused signs, Scorpio tends to get quite obsessed with the pursuit of love and tends to be out on the edge even if the other person isn't necessarily out there with them," Monahan says. When a relationship is over, they like to feel like they're still connected to their ex even if their ex has moved on. They also like to think that they have a deeper connection with them than anyone else who comes after.