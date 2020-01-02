3 Zodiac Signs That Get Over Breakups Instantly

Going through a breakup is hard enough, but pining after an ex long after the relationship has ended feels like a special kind of hell. The reality is, being able to get over a breakup instantly is not something everyone can do. If you're someone who can easily move on to the next person right after a breakup, there may be an astrological reason behind it.

"In order to understand how someone will act post-breakup, astrologers will look at the sign placements of an individual's personal planets," Adama Sesay, astrologer and founder of LilithAstrology.com, tells Bustle. For instance, an astrologer will look at your Sun signs, which deals with the ego, your Moon, which deals with feelings, your Mercury (which deals with communication), your Mars (which deals with actions), and your Venus (which is your love style).

When more of your personal planets are in Earth and Water signs, you're more likely to form deeper attachments and bonds to others. According to Sesay, Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) feel emotions very deeply, while Earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are steadfast and don't like change. Many times these signs will hang on to a relationship long after it's over.

But when someone has their Mars, Venus, or Moon in mostly Air or Fire signs, they can experience less attachment in relationships. "Air signs rationalize their emotions with thought more than intensely feeling them, and Fire signs have the ability to blaze forward from the past with optimism," Sesay says.

Here are the zodiac signs likely to get over breakups instantly, according to Sesay.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is a sign that's known for their ambitions, their sense of adventure, and their passions. According to Sesay, Aries and their fellow Fire signs can easily move on from the past without looking back. For them, it's easy to be optimistic about the future and they look forward to the next best thing. Since they're the first sign in the zodiac, Aries tend to prioritize their needs above others. If they're with someone who holds them back, they'll know it's time to move on.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini is an Air sign known for being a social butterfly. They have no problem getting out there and meeting new people, so it's easy for them to quickly move on after a breakup. According to Sesay, Geminis love to bounce around from place to place, meeting different people, and don't like to commit to just one potential partner. Just getting a Gemini to commit to you forever isn't an easy task. "If a relationship doesn't work out, they won't spend too much time being sad before they float on to the next interesting person," Sesay says.