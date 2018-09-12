3 Zodiac Signs That Move Way Too Fast in Relationships, According to Experts

When it comes to dating and relationships, everyone is different. Some people prefer to go all in, while others enjoy taking their time getting to know the other person before jumping in head-first. If you're curious to gain more insight about yourself or a potential partner, the stars can offer some guidance. In fact, some zodiac signs are known for moving too quickly in relationships, which could possibly cause future stress and potential heartbreak.

"While there's no shame in moving too quickly [emotionally] in relationships, it might be a bit too much for some that prefer to take things slow or one step at a time. It might help if you know their zodiac sign," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle.

However, it's also important to note that just because your current or potential partner falls into one of these zodiac signs, doesn't mean that they haven't thought things through. Part of what makes these impulsive signs so ready to jump in is because they are excited to begin a new journey, and are trusting their heart. It's also totally possible that your partner is just ready to commit to you.

And while anyone can be guilty of jumping into a new relationship way too quickly, here are the three zodiac signs that are known for moving super fast in relationships, according to experts.

1 Aries (March 20 – April 20) Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to finding (and maintaining) love as an Aries, it's all fun and games. According to astrologer Linda Furiate, Aries are known for their impulsive desire to jump right into everything, especially relationships. "Aries is restless and will rarely stop until they get what they perceive to be what they want. The desire of Aries is to conquer new territory," Furiate says. Unfortunately, if Aries throws themselves all in when it comes to relationships, Furiate says their flame of love and passion can burn out as quickly as it was once ignited.

2 Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is known for their spontaneity and their enthusiasm when it comes to finding new love or seeking a partner. However, Mckean says that Sagittarius can have the tendency to become disinterested. "They're not flaky, but the next adventure just around the corner is more enticing," Mckean says. "They don't want to be weighed down by a relationship that wants to bloom, [and blooming takes time]." If you're looking to make things work with a Sag, Mckean says your best bet is to keep up with them in terms of staying connected and being up for adventure.