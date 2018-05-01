The One Way Your Partner Shows They're Ready For Commitment, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

When you're ready to take your relationship to the next level, it's only natural to wonder if your partner feels the same. Sure, you can always ask them what they feel, but it's always a good idea to take a step back and really get a feel for what they might think before bringing up that conversation. The good news is, astrology can help. According to astrologer Cindy Mckean, each zodiac does things differently when they're really ready to take their relationship to the next level.

"At least half of the zodiac tends to be more passive on taking the initiative in order to take their relationships up a notch," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. For instance, some signs like fiery Aries are all about action. They're not afraid to say they want a deeper commitment. Sometimes, they'll do it in a direct way that leaves their partner feeling a tad bit overwhelmed. Then there are other signs who are more reactive. They'll either wait for their partner to bring it up, or they'll do what Cancers do and drop subtle hints every now and then. There's really no wrong way to go about it.

So if you're ready to move your relationship forward but you're not quite sure where your partner stands, don't worry. While not every reaction is guaranteed, here are things your partner might do when they're ready to take your relationship to the next level, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): They'll Be Direct And To The Point Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are known for being energetic, enthusiastic, romantic, and have no trouble diving in head first. Because of that, Mckean says the typical Aries will not beat around the bush when it comes to taking the relationship to the next level. "They'll simply come out and say it directly," she says. "This may be overwhelming for some but for others it's such a relief." If you're someone who doesn't like playing guessing games, you've met a great match with your Aries.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): They'll Do It Slowly But Surely Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus are Venus-ruled, so they're known for taking matters of the heart quite seriously. If you're someone who likes to jump into things right away, a Taurus partner may not be the right fit for you. Because as Mckean says, a Taurus's pace might be a little slower than others, on purpose. But there is a plus side to that. "You can see a clear but consistent pattern before the Taurus decides to take things to another level," she says. "When a Taurus wants to commit to you, they're another sign that can be rather direct." Don't be surprised if they present you with a ring or a blueprint for a home (or at least a lease on an apartment). While these will obviously show you they're ready to move forward, they'll also tell you directly what they want, eventually.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They'll Be A Lot More Communicative With You Tina Gong/Bustle "Seemingly everywhere at the same time, you'll know a Geminis taking things to the next level when they make it a priority to be with you through as many communication outlets as possible," Mckean says. It's hard to believe that a Gemini can get a lot more communicative than they already are. But when yours is ready to take things up a notch, you'll be surprised to find out just how often they want to stay in contact. "Often having doubles of everything, this means friending you on both Facebook accounts and giving you both their public and private numbers," she says. "The sign of the twins has only one heart, so they're very particular about taking things to the next level."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): They'll Share What's Most Important To Them Tina Gong/Bustle If you're involved with a Cancer, chances are they're already thinking about your future together, Mckean says. They just haven't shared it yet. "A Cancer will leave subtle hints about commitment, but will never really be direct," she says. "Nurturing by nature, they also tend to be possessive as part of their protective defenses." If your partner is a Cancer, you'll know when they want to move things forward when they start to share more and more with you. These can include nostalgic gifts, money (financial security is near and dear to a Cancer), and time away from home. According to Mckean, getting a Cancer to leave their home for a long period of time is probably the first, biggest hint given that they are very into you.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): They'll Start Using "We" More Than "Me" Tina Gong/Bustle "Just like all the planets revolve around the sun, Leo, which is incidentelly ruled by the Sun, loves to be the center of the universe," Mckean says. It's no secret Leos love the spotlight. So if you've managed to catch and keep their attention for long, that's a really good sign. "You'll know your Leo wants to take it to the next level when they talk about the future together as one," she says. That means they're no longer on the look out for someone else. "They already found you."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): They'll Own Up To Their Mistakes Tina Gong/Bustle If Virgos are known for anything, it's being perfectionists. "On top of every detail, no tiny element goes unnoticed," Mckean says. Virgos, like fellow earth sign Taurus, doesn't like to be rushed. They tend to overanalyze because they want to be sure that the person they're going to invest their heart into is "it." According to Mckean, you'll know when your Virgo is ready to take things to the next level because they'll start to relax, open up and show you their imperfections. "Virgos go through painstaking self-monitoring to avoid mistakes," she says. "When they make a mistake, it's hard for them to accept, but you'll know a Virgo wants to seriously take it to the next level when they can admit they're wrong."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): They'll Make You A Priority Tina Gong/Bustle Libras, symbolized by the scales, are always weighing all the options. They need balance in every aspect of their life. As Mckean says, part of that balance includes swinging between their social life, business partnerships, daily obligations, and of course, you. "When a Libra wants to take it to the next level, they put more effort into balancing their scales in a way that would include you as a significant part of it," she says. "Sometimes a Libra will even abandon balance to make time for you, but the imbalance won't last too long." Once you've taken things further, they'll work to bring balance and stability in your life as well.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): They'll Let You Take The Lead Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are signs that tend to react more than take action. "Despite what you may think, Scorpios aren't 'control freaks,'" Mckean says. "But they don't like to leave caution to the wind either." Scorpios are known for being steady, intense, and they really cherish their individualism. "That's why when a Scorpio allows you to be the boss, you know that's when they want things to go to the next level," she says. "It's one of the ways they show their vulnerability."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): They'll Make Future Plans With You Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarians love their independence. They're "born to roam" and they're always down for a good adventure. So as you would guess, Sagittarius hate being tied down. "Nothing can change their wanderlust," Mckean says. But if a Sagittarius falls for you and wants to take the relationship to the next level, instead of roaming off towards the sunset alone, they make plans to take you with them. "This is the ultimate romantic gesture a Sagittarius can make," she says.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): They'll Turn Plans Into A Solid Reality Tina Gong/Bustle Again, like all earth signs, Capricorns don't like to rush. According to Mckean, this is rooted in the "earthy practicality" of trying to prevent problems before they even start. So when Capricorns care about someone, they tend to take things a little slower. sometimes while building up resources for a future together (i.e. working hard). "You'll know when a Capricorn wants to take things to the next level when they present you with solid plans and realities for your future together," she says.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): They'll Surprise You With A Commitment Out Of Nowhere Tina Gong/Bustle "Ever interested in people around them, the Aquarius will love to pick your brain," Mckean says. "They are attracted to a partner that keeps them guessing, yet has enough substance and depth." Honesty is very important to an Aquarius in a relationship and communication is essential. Aquarius is known for doing the unexpected. "When an Aquarius wants to take the relationship to the next level they take you by surprise with a simple, 'I love you' when you least expect it," she says.