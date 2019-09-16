The autumnal equinox, also known as the most wonderful time of the year, is upon us at last. Days become cooler, leaves begin to change colors, and everything feels new and possible. There's a lot going on behind the scenes to make this happen, and you might not know that each season is directly related to three separate zodiac signs. The autumnal equinox is supported by Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. But the zodiac signs the 2019 fall equinox will affect the least — Aries, Taurus, and Gemini — support the spring, or vernal, equinox and will get a bit of a reprieve on Sept. 23, 2019 when fall begins.

"During the equinox, the sun crosses what we call the 'celestial equator' — an imaginary extension into space of Earth’s equator line," The Old Farmer's Almanac reported. "The equinox occurs precisely when the sun’s center passes through this line. When the sun crosses the equator from north to south, this marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal equinox."

While Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are supporting the transition from summer to fall, Aries, Taurus, and Gemini are on a bit of break until it's time for them to help wake up the world come spring time. However, that doesn't mean these three signs should rest on their laurels during the 2019 fall equinox. It just means things may feel a little lighter, which will offer you the opportunity to catch up with yourself.

1. Aries, March 21 – April 19 Shutterstock Aries, if it feels like chaos has been a rule in your life rather than an exception, the 2019 fall equinox is going to calm things down. While you're generally the type who charges full steam ahead, take this much needed break to stop and think things through. "Be honest with yourself and others, and avoid having expectations," Horoscope.com suggested. "Love is unconditional, but relationships are a choice, and it takes two to tango. Acknowledge your role in the creation of a situation and you can let go of old patterns."

2. Taurus, March 21 – April 20 Shutterstock Taurus, it's no secret you like to be in control and you can be hella stubborn when you don't get your way. But, the cosmos seemed to have conspired against you this summer in order to make everything feel like it's going sideways. The good news is that the 2019 autumn equinox is going to put you back at the helm where you belong. "The hedonism of September wanes starting Sept. 23, when the sun shifts into Libra and your sixth house of health, fitness, and organization," the AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edu, said in their monthly horoscope on AstroStyle. Use this time to adopt healthy habits and recover from your summer of chaos.