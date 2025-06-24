June 25's New Moon Will Be Chill For These Zodiac Signs

Both summertime and Cancer season have officially arrived as of the solstice on June 20, and a new lunar cycle is coming in hot on the heels of this cosmic fresh start. The new moon in Cancer that’s rising on June 25 marks the season’s first major lunation, and it’s set to be one of the luckiest lunar moments of the year. All zodiac signs should seize the opportunities that are opening up for them right now, as this new moon is lighting up all sorts of auspicious and heart-expanding connections that can make your goals more meaningful. The energy will feel earth-shaking for some people, but for the signs least affected by June’s new moon, it’ll be easy to make yourself at home amidst the intensity.

Cancer is a water sign known for being compassionate, caring, and ultra-protective of its sensitive inner world, so this new moon is a beautiful time to connect with your emotions and expand your heart’s capacity for tenderness. The goals you set now should align with your true feelings, allowing you to fully commit and emotionally invest in whatever new beginnings are unfolding in your life. The fresh-start energy is being amplified by the new moon’s alignment with auspicious planet Jupiter, which will bring rapid-fire growth and good luck to all your summer intentions. Magical doors can swing open now if you’re willing to be vulnerable enough to pursue what you desire.

Having the sun and moon join forces in Cancer for this lunar reset is especially significant, as Cancer is the singular sign ruled by the moon itself, so whether or not you have any major Cancer zodiac placements in your chart, the power of this lunation is even greater than usual. Being tied up with the expansive and Midas-touch energy of Jupiter makes it even more potent, heightening everyone’s manifestation power and making the new moon’s opportunities even bigger and brighter than usual.

There are some seriously spirited alignments taking place alongside this lunation, but not everyone’s world will be turned upside down. Read on for the scoop on the zodiac signs least affected by the June 25 new moon.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This new moon is catalyzing some deep and powerful new experiences that can help you break old patterns and push into a whole new era of your life. However, unlike most signs, this magic will likely be happening on a subconscious level, just outside your direct line of sight. Instead of taking an active role in intention-setting during this new moon, you may find that opportunities are unfolding for you more passively, so sit back and let it happen. Spiritual growth is taking place naturally now, so allow yourself to go with the flow. Pay close attention to your dreams right now, as they may contain some mystical clues that can help you make sense of this subtle but meaningful new chapter. Try journaling each day about what symbols and themes came up as you slept during the mornings surrounding the new moon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’re a free spirit and thrill-seeker by nature, but under this new moon, you may find yourself on a more introspective journey. This lunation is expanding your connection to all that lies beneath the surface of your everyday life, allowing you to see the subtle energetic ties and repressed feelings that you carry with you without realizing it. While this may not cause too many ripples in your external world, it’ll open up a whole new realm inside of you, bringing you closer to your inner truth. Your emotional vulnerability feels bigger than ever, and your heart is especially tender — but this heightened sensitivity isn’t something to run from! Instead, use it as a catalyst to treat your soft side with more gentleness and compassion, and take some measures to protect this part of you more diligently. Boundaries are your friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This lunation is opening up a whole new world of possibilities for you when it comes to being productive, getting things done, and generally taking care of yourself. While you’ll likely be spared from any major outside dramas, you will find that any projects or routines of yours will receive a boost of motivation and growth during this period. It’s a great time to begin a new routine and work some healthy habits into your schedule, as energy is flowing, and it’ll be easy to accomplish things that might usually take more effort. Additionally, this lunation will make you a little more sensitive to your own emotional needs, challenging you to create more systems in your life that allow your soft side to feel safe and comfortable. Find ways to take care of your heart and nurture the sentimental part of you that doesn’t always have room to breathe.

