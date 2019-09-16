Summer is about hot days, warm nights, cool drinks, and fun with friends. But alas, all good things must come to an end. Sept. 23, 2019 marks the beginning of Libra season and the arrival of the autumnal equinox when day and night each last 12 hours. While Libra season will bring a lot of levity to every sign, the 2019 fall equinox will affect three signs the most. Each season of the year correlates with three zodiac signs. And Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are most affected by the fall equinox.

"Autumn begins when the days are again of equal length and when the sun moves into Libra. It is a time to plan for winter. To weigh and balance the wherewithal to survive," the site Trans4Mind noted. Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are the signs that move us through the fall in preparation for winter.

"Over the next few months the plants begin to die. The leaves are on the ground, and the trees are bare. In Scorpio, ideas of life and death are most pronounced as the year's life is given up and new life is concentrated into seeds for the next year," Trans4Mind continued. Finally, Sagittarius wraps up fall and moves us into winter. "With the arrival of Sagittarius, the life energy is dispersed and the autumn gradually changes to winter. Some days are like autumn, on other days the ground is covered by snow." These three signs work together to create a season, and they'll be most affected by the 2019 fall equinox on Sept. 23.

1. Libra, Sept. 23 — Oct. 22 Shutterstock Because Libra season begins the same day as the fall equinox, it's no surprise that this sign will feel its effects. The good news is that most of the vibes will be positive. "On Sept. 23, the sun sails into your sign for a month, waking you up and restoring your joie de vivre," the AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edu, noted in their monthly horoscope on AstroStyle. "Much of that mental fog will clear up, and you'll be ready to act decisively." As any Libra knows, being able to act decisively is rare. Enjoy it will it lasts!

2. Scorpio, Oct. 23 — Nov. 22 Shutterstock Scorpio, the 2019 fall equinox will encourage you to consider that maybe you've stayed at the proverbial party too long and it's high time to make some changes. "Think about the attachments you have — to things, people, and routines — and consider which ones are dragging you down. This is a time when competitive energies and the ego are on a bit of a break," Cafe Astrology explained. "Situations that have naturally outgrown their usefulness in your life can now be put behind you. Endings of natural cycles may be part of the picture at this time of year."