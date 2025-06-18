These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Nonchalant

While many people are busy stressing at work, worrying about their relationships, or panicking about the future, others stay nonchalant, aka unbothered, laidback, and impossibly cool.

When someone is nonchalant, it means they’re casual, relaxed, and anxiety-free, but it also might mean they’re trying really hard not to seem overly interested or excited. You might see the word being used this way on TikTok, as well as on shows like Love Island USA, where the islanders try to stay “nonchalant” while dating. Its meaning is slowly changing, similar to the way we now use “aesthetic” as a synonym for beautiful.

This new iteration of nonchalant is the perfect way to describe your friend who stays cool as can be in relationships. On TikTok, creator @iwantacinnamonroll showed what this might look like: not sweating before dates, not stressing if someone doesn’t text back, etc. It’s all about living your own life and letting a scenario play out.

Some people are naturally nonchalant, including certain zodiac signs who simply cannot be bothered, while others lean into nonchalance to cover up their inner anxiety, which is often trying to bubble over. Here, the top three zodiac signs who are the most “nonchalant.”

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

Even though earth signs are notoriously uptight, they’re actually the perfect example of someone who might try to seem nonchalant, even when they’re internally quaking. Tauruses care very deeply about plans and parties going just right, but they’d never let on if there’s a problem — they’d just find a way to fix it and secretly save the day.

Some Tauruses are also genuinely laid-back and slow to react, even when others feel tense. When out with friends, they’re the ones who want to linger at the cafe or order another round at the bar. This cool, vibey energy often rubs off on everyone and reminds them to slow down and savor what life has to offer.

A Taurus is tough to rile up in the dating world, too. While a water or fire sign might blow up your phone, the grounded Taurus, ruled by sensual Venus, is not one to chase. They’re always going to play it cool and let their date text first. They know this cool, detached energy is what makes them so alluring.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

No one is more nonchalant than a Scorpio, especially when they’re in love. If they even slightly like someone, this emotional, loyal water sign will play it cool — and sometimes a little too cool. Fun fact? If a Scorpio is ignoring you, it’s likely because they have feelings for you.

Scorpios are ruled by both transformation Pluto and warrior Mars, which means they are a bubbling bath of intensity on the inside, but cool and mysterious on the outside. Many know that they have to put on a nonchalant front to cover up what’s really going on inside, lest they scare anyone away. That’s true for partners, as well as friends.

When a Scorpio’s been wronged, that’s when they really lay it on. To be nonchalant and pretend they don’t care, they’ll disappear from your life forever. Whether they ignore your texts, block you on Instagram, or pass you in the street without saying hi, they’re like the nonchalant final boss.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to shrug when they miss their train or laugh after a breakup, it’s a Sagittarius. This fun-loving fire sign doesn’t get as worked up as other members of the zodiac, even when their life turns upside down.

As a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth, Sagittarians know there’s no point in stressing over situations outside of their control. They’re also quick to forgive themselves for making mistakes. They see most negatives as a learning experience, and don’t want the universe to see them sweat.

If a Sagittarian does get mad, that’s when they might turn their natural nonchalant factor up a notch. You’ll never catch a Sagittarius admitting that they’re angry or jealous. Instead, you’ll see them posting pics from a party on Instagram to prove how perfectly OK they are.