The shortest, darkest day of the year is actually the best time to manifest everything you want for the future, and some signs will be more tuned in to the cosmic energy than others. The zodiac signs the winter solstice will affect the most — Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — will be guided to use their energy to ensure that we all make it to 2019 in one piece. "The winter solstice ushers in the predominance of the energies of the final signs of the zodiac: Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. These signs strive to organize society into a cohesive whole that is working together to ensure survival for all," Astrologist Jan Spiller said on her website.

While Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are holding space for the rest of us, Astrologer Laura Bolt noted on Astrology.com that the winter solstice is the day to ask the universe for what you want and to be open to receiving it. "No matter what is happening in the stars, the winter solstice is the perfect time for each of us to ask ourselves: What is it that we want to bring forth into the new year, and what is it that we want to leave behind?" Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces will not only be carrying us into the new year, they'll also have greater access to their subconscious minds to tap into the powerful energy of the solstice. Remember, with great power comes great responsibility — use it wisely.

Capricorn

As the sign that kicks off winter, the solstice is an important time for Capricorn. This hardworking sign can use the energy of the shortest day of the year to lay the groundwork for 2019 career goals. "If you’ve been thinking about a career change, gunning for a promotion, or thinking about starting a new business venture, this is the time to make it happen," Bolt explained. In addition, Spiller said: "Capricorn is organizing others toward a practical goal, that when reached, insures the security of physical survival for everyone involved." This means that once Capricorn sets their goals, they'll be able to identify the players who will help them live their best lives in 2019.

Aquarius

Aquarius, of all the signs of the zodiac, you're the one most content to go your own way. This will not only serve you well as you manifest during the winter solstice, your ideas will appeal to others too. Whatever your heart desires, the universe will support your getting it in 2019. What's more, your energy will prompt others to see beyond their own needs and look at the bigger picture. "Aquarius is outreaching beyond the immediate circle to include humankind as a whole. This sign is concerned with adding an objective viewpoint and showing others how to cooperate as a group to attain mental accord and cohesion," Spiller explained. Enjoy this foray into unfamiliar territory.

Pisces

Pisces, they say you're a dreamer, and during the winter solstice the universe will support all of your dreams — make sure to dream big. "You are highly attuned to your dreams, especially in this state, making the winter solstice a great time to engage in some deep dream work," Bolt said. This is an ideal time to sow seeds that will bear fruit in the spring of 2019. During the winter solstice, "Pisces is concerned with connecting to a higher power to insure survival and blessings for themselves and everyone around them," Spiller revealed. Use this magical time to bring blessings to your nearest and dearest.

Overall, the winter solstice is a powerful time to manifest for all signs of the zodiac. Don't let this karmic opportunity pass you by. "Spend some time by yourself, organizing your life priorities and your time," Spiller recommended. "Look at the important goals you have reached up to this point in your life and plan for the goals you would like to accomplish in the year ahead. It’s a time for rest, reevaluation, and aligning your priorities to suit your values at this stage in your life." Happy manifesting my friendlies!