3 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Stay In & Cuddle

Not everyone is an expert cuddler — you have to be in the right mood, know all the best positions, and be a little bit flexible. But for some, like Taurus, Cancer, and Leo, the three zodiac signs that love to stay in and cuddle, being in bed with their partner all day is no problem at all.

There's only so much you can do with your significant other while practicing social distancing together. And some zodiac signs are much more equipped to deal with it than others. For example, Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius are very independent and love to hit the town. These are signs that tend to need more space in their relationship in order to be happy. While they don't mind snuggling their partners, it's not always something they really look forward to doing.

On the other hand, signs like Taurus and Cancer are total homebodies and love being as physically close to their partner as much as possible. Having all this time to stay in and cuddle is like a dream come true for them. The same goes for Leo, who just loves being in the arms of someone who adores them.

These are the zodiac signs who have no problem staying in and cuddling.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) A Taurus' love language is physical touch, so they will take up any opportunity to be physically close to their partner. This is a very affectionate sign, and cuddling for them is seen as sweet and romantic. It gives the Bull a chance to let their softer side come out. Taurus is also known for being a very sensual sign and can get a little handsy at times. So, when they're in the right mood, a snuggle sesh can quickly escalate into a whole lot more.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) It's really no surprise that Cancers would be one of the signs that love staying in and cuddling. Cancer values family above everything else. They're the ultimate homebodies. For them, cuddling is a way to build intimacy. There's nothing better than being wrapped in their partner's arms and expressing how they're feeling. They're total nurturers and love taking care of those they love most. So, they'll be sure to make their house warm and comfortable, so you never want to leave.