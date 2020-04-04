30 Products That Make Life Way Easier Now That You're Home All The Time

Being stuck at home doesn't have to be boring. Think of all the newfound free time you now have to do chores! But when chores eventually grow stale and you've run out of tasks to occupy yourself with, what else is left? Probably not much. That's why I've come up with this list of useful Amazon products that can help time fly by when you're at home.

While creating this list certainly helped pass the day for me, all the items I've selected can surely do the same for you. Take the pack of sheet masks, for example. Just pop one on your face, then kick back and relax for about 20 minutes as the olive and bergamot oil deliver nourishing antioxidants to your complexion. Or maybe you're an amateur cook with professional ambitions? In that case, make sure to check out the knife sharpener I've included. Not only does it sharpen, finish, and polish your blades, but it's also significantly cheaper than having your knives professionally restored.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking to indulge in a little self care or simply looking for fun kitchen gadgets — when you're stuck at home, there are still tons of extremely useful products that can help you make the most of it.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Convenient Organizer That Hangs Over Your Armrests Armrest Organizer $32 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it incredibly convenient, but this armrest organizer also features one large pocket as well as three smaller pockets where you can easily stash remotes, magazines, and more. The flat top gives you a stable place to rest your drinks or snacks, and it's designed to fit practically any type of couch or chair.

2. This Instant Pot With 14 Pre-Programmed Cooking Functions Instant Pot Programmable Pressure Cooker $79 | Amazon see on amazon The next time you're too tired to cook dinner, just add ingredients into this instant pot for an effortless meal. There are 14 pre-programmed cooking functions you can use to make yogurt, rice, eggs, soup, and more. Plus, the built-in overheat protection helps keep you safe when using it as a pressure cooker.

3. The Cordless Tea Kettle That Heats Water Faster Than The Stove Mueller Austria Electric Kettle $26 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does it heat water twice as fast as your stove, but this electric kettle is also cordless so that it's easy to pour (no matter where you are). The lid locks shut to help prevent any accidental spills, and the borosilicate glass is heat-resistant as well as extra-durable.

4. This Trimmer That's Perfect For Grooming Unwanted Facial Hair Philip's Facial Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon see on amazon Unwanted facial hair is no match for this trimmer, as you can easily use it on your lips, eyebrows, chin, and more. It's completely painless, since it doesn't pluck at the hair — and it only requires one AAA battery. Each order comes with two interchangeable trimmer heads, as well as a travel cap to help keep it clean.

5. This Bath Pillow That Adds Comfort To Any Bathtub Bath Haven Luxurious Bath Pillow $30 | Amazon see on amazon Simply attach it using the strong suction cups on the back, and this bath pillow will instantly add comfort to any tub. Unlike other bath pillows, this one is extra-thick so that your neck and head are completely supported — and it's designed with quilted fabric for maximum airflow.

6. A Device That Takes The Work Out Of Cooking Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $18 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of dirtying up your stove making eggs, just use this rapid egg cooker and save yourself some mess. It's able to make medium- and hard-boiled eggs within minutes, and the auto-shutoff function helps prevent your meal from overcooking. Each order comes with a poaching tray, an omelet bowl, and more.

7. The Hot Brush That Dries & Styles Your Hair Revlon Hair Dryer Brush $57 | Amazon see on amazon Just slide this hot brush right up against your roots, and it'll quickly add volume so that your hair has bounce and life to it. The ceramic coating and ion generator help reduce frizz while simultaneously infusing shine, and the bristles are made from heat-resistant nylon that won't burn your scalp.

8. A Knife Sharpener Designed With A Non-Slip Base KITCHELLENCE Knife Sharpener $19 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of trashing your dull kitchen knives, why not use this sharpener to breathe new life into them? It's designed with three slots that sharpen, finish, and polish your blades. Each order comes with a cut-resistant safety glove, and the non-slip base helps keep it steady as you run your knives through.

9. A Clarifying Mud Mask Formulated With Tea Tree Oil African Black Soap Mud Mask $15 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated without any parabens or sulfates, this clarifying mud mask is a great way to help cleanse dirt and grime from your pores. The added tea tree oil helps soothe any flaky, irritated areas on your face — and it's even great for helping to get rid of stubborn blackheads.

10. The Collapsible Foot Spa That Bubbles To Massage Your Feet Reluen Heated Foot SPA Bath Tub $65 | Amazon see on amazon When your feet are sore and aching, let them relax with a soak in this foot spa. The textured basin helps prevent any slipping, and there's even a built-in heating system to help keep the water warm. The included bubble function can be activated for even more relaxation, and it's even collapsible for easy storage.

11. The Seat Cushion That Helps You Maintain Proper Posture Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $33 | Amazon see on amazon Put it on your seat while you're driving, or even just keep this seat cushion on your desk chair while you're working. The memory foam contours to the shape of your body to help you maintain proper spinal alignment, and it comes in five colors: black, blue, navy blue, red, and gray.

12. The Razors That Are Perfect For Quick Touch-Ups Tinkle Multipurpose Razor (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon see on amazon No matter whether you're trimming a mustache or shaping your eyebrows, these touch-up razors can help get the job done. The blades come with their own protective cover to help keep them clean, and they're safe to use on sensitive skin. Not to mention, over 10,000 Amazon customers have already tried and reviewed them.

13. A Hydrating Cream That Helps Prevent Further Moisture Loss CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $17 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike regular lotion, this hydrating cream leaves a protective barrier on the top of your skin that helps prevent further moisture loss. The formula is non-comedogenic as well as oil-free, and there are zero synthetic fragrances whatsoever. It's also hypoallergenic, and it can help skin stay feeling soft for up to a whole day.

14. A Stability Disc That Can Help Tone Your Abdominals ProsourceFit Stability Disc $14 | Amazon see on amazon Simply place it on your desk chair while you're working, and this stability disc will force you to engage your abdominals in order to remain upright. Not only is it great for training your core, but you can also use it as a quick seat cushion when sitting on the floor.

15. A Foot Peel That Helps Get Your Feet Touchable And Soft Mixbeauty Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon If your feet are peeling and flaking, make sure to give this foot peel a try. It's formulated with botanical extracts and a lavender scent, and you don't have to wait long to see results. Any excess peeling skin will fall away after about two weeks, leaving you with incredibly soft soles.

16. The Foot File That's Great For Getting Rid Of Stubborn Calluses Microplane Foot File $17 | Amazon see on amazon If serums and peels aren't getting the job done, you can use this foot file to get rid of any stubborn calluses. Unlike other foot files, this one boasts a soft handle that can be removed, alone with an extra-large filing surface.

17. A Meat Thermometer That Helps Prevent Undercooked Meals ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer $30 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of discovering that your meat is undercooked? Just use this digital thermometer to check its inside temperature. The LCD display is large so that it's easy to read, and the auto-shutoff feature kicks in after 90 seconds to help preserve the battery. Each order comes with a protective cover for the probe, and it's able to read temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

18. The Batter Dispenser That Helps You Make Even Pancakes Norpro Batter Dispenser $17 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to make even pancakes, or even use this dispenser when adding batter to your cupcake pans. The measurement markings on the side help you keep track of how much batter you've dispensed, and the spill-proof design helps prevent accidental messes in your kitchen.

19. A Cheese Cloth Made From 100% Natural Cotton Regency Wraps Cheese Cloth (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon see on amazon A good cheese cloth is a low-key kitchen essential, and these ones are made from 100% natural cotton. You can use it to make cheese, butter, or even cauliflower crust pizza.

20. The Nail Clippers Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Pro Performance Nail Clippers (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon see on amazon Most nail clippers become rusty over time — but not these ones. Not only are they made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but each order comes with two: one for fingernails and one for toenails. One Amazon reviewer even raved, "Love that the toe nail clipper (bigger) is straight edged. Very happy with this product."

21. A Serum That Helps Strengthen Dry, Damaged Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 $28 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair — this repairing serum can help reduce breakage while strengthening your strands. Just add a quarter-sized dollop into your palms, rub them together, then run your hands through wet hair after it's been dried lightly with a towel.

22. These Bath Fizzies That Are Made With Shea Butter LifeAround2Angels (12-Pack) $28 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated with hydrating shea and coco butter, these bath bombs are a great way to relax after a long, stressful day. Unlike other bath bombs, these ones won't stain your tub — and each one is individually wrapped to help keep them fresh. Plus, over 7,000 customers have given them positive reviews on Amazon.

23. A Smartphone Car Mount That'll Work With Any Phone Magnetic Smartphone Car Mount $13 | Amazon see on amazon Simply attach it to your dashboard, and this magnetic mount lets you make calls, answer texts, and more while driving — all completely hands-free. It rotates a full 360 degrees so that it's easy to adjust the viewing angle, and it's designed to work with nearly any smartphone.

24. This Easy-To-Use Dough Cutter That's Made From Stainless Steel SUMO Pastry Cutter $10 | Amazon see on amazon Pie and pastry crusts can be difficult to work with — unless you have this dough cutter. The stainless steel blades are also great for blending butter when mixing dough, and they're even rust-resistant. Plus, you can buy handles of different colors, including purple, dark purple, red, and green.

25. A Thickening Shampoo Made With Organic Quinoa And Biotin Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo $12 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is the formula completely vegan as well as cruelty-free, but this thickening shampoo also helps add body to weak, thinning hair. It's formulated with organic quinoa and biotin, and it's even made without any parabens or phthalates.

26. The Sheet Masks That Help Your Complexion Feel So, So Soft I Dew Care Sheet Masks (14-Pack) $29 | Amazon see on amazon If you're searching for a pack of nourishing face masks, look no further than this one. Not only is each mask infused with nourishing ingredients like olive and tea tree oil, but they're also made from eco-friendly eucalyptus fibers. The best part? You only need to wear them for about 20 minutes to experience the full benefits.

27. The Monitor Stand That Adds Storage To Your Desktop Adjustable Monitor Stand $23 | Amazon see on amazon Don't let your neck grow sore as you stare down at your computer screen — just use this monitor stand to bring it up to eye level. The height is adjustable so that you can choose how tall or short it sits. Plus, you can easily stash notebooks, documents, and more underneath.

28. A Satin Pillowcase That's Extra-Gentle On Your Hair NTBAY Pillowcases (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon Satin creates less friction against your hair than regular cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help reduce morning bedhead and unwanted frizz. Unlike other pillowcases, these ones also feature zippers to help prevent the pillow from sliding out. Choose from over 15 colors.

29. This Water Bottle Humidifier That's Extra-Portable Pure Enrichment Water Bottle Humidifier $30 | Amazon see on amazon The dry air in the house can leave you feeling out of sorts in the morning, so make sure you have this portable humidifier with you the next time you need it. It uses a standard water bottle — instead of a water reservoir — so that it takes up hardly any space. Plus, it's able to run for up to six continuous hours.