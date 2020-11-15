Until this year, 99% of my shopping budget was spent on fun dresses and statement tops. My loungewear options were generally ancient pieces I couldn't even remember buying. But, the pace of life is different these days and suddenly loungewear is the only thing I want to buy. The good news is that there are some seriously comfortable loungewear pieces out there that don't sacrifice style — and they are so affordable you can really stock up.

Whether you're in a pants-free mood or want the slinky feeling of a one-piece, you have options when it comes to totally non-constricting pieces. Choose from breezy dresses, cozy joggers, casual rompers, and versatile sweat or bike short sets that allow you to mix and match endlessly. Of course, leggings will always have a seat at the loungewear table, and ones that feel buttery soft are such a treat.

For fabrics, look for anything with rayon for drape, cotton for breathability, and polyester for easy care — because if there's one thing you don't want to deal with right now, it's dry cleaning.

Ahead you'll find 14 on-trend loungewear pieces that you'll want to live in (and may want in every color). The best part: They all cost less than $45.

1 This Flowy Lounge Dress With Pockets Ekouaer Round Neck Lounge Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The beauty of this lounge dress is that it feels like pajamas but comes with design features that make it perfect for every day. For starters, the dual pockets mean you can wear it to run a quick errand, keeping your keys and phone on hand. And the rounded neckline and drapey sleeves make it look Zoom-ready. The flowy, oversized cut comes in a rayon blend so you can curl up on the couch in it, too. One reviewer summed it up, "Supersoft material, very comfortable. Really love it and got several." Available Sizes: Small — 3XLarge

2 A Stretchy Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Cult Following PRETTYGARDEN Off The Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes you just don't want to go through the hassle of picking out separates, and this one-and-done jumpsuit lets you get on with your day in total comfort. It's made of a soft, breathable cotton-polyester blend and features two side pockets, a cute off-the-shoulder cut, and an elastic waist. Not surprisingly, it's amassed legions of fans on Amazon, boasting more than 1,500 five-star reviews. "It really is comfortable, like I could lounge around in it all day," one shopper enthusiastically reported, adding, "This is great for throwing on to go run errands or go do whatever and look cute. Supercomfy and the material is nice." Available Sizes: Small — 3XLarge

3 Some Buttery Soft Leggings coastal rose High-Waisted Brushed Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a full-length pair or a capri cut, these ultra-soft leggings will become your go-to pants. "The material is super high quality & so soft. It feels butter. These are the kind of leggings that are comfortable for anything, going out or staying in. It feels like you have nothing on!" reported one fan. They have a high-waist, a hidden waistband pocket, and flatlock seams for zero chafing. Plus, they're made with 20% elastane for ample stretch. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Slouchy-Chic Sweatsuit That Will Become Your Uniform Fixmatti Casual 2-Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon A monochrome sweatsuit feels so of-the-moment and this affordable two-piece set delivers comfort and style in equal measures. It comes with a pullover crewneck top and a drawstring pant with pockets. Both pieces are made from a soft polyester-spandex blend so there's a bit of stretch. One shopper gushed, "Absolutely love it. I bought 4 sets..." Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This Versatile Lounge Set That's Available In Tons Of Cute Prints PRETTYGARDEN Printed Lounge Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This two-piece lounge set comes in leopard print, tie-dye, and even some solid hues, so there's one for every mood. For under $30, you get a long-sleeve pullover top and cute, adjustable-drawstring shorts. One fan who described this set as "light and airy" reported: "Was looking for something comfortable to lounge around the house in but I like that it can also be used to run an errand too." Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

6 The Coziest Joggers With A Minimalist Silhouette Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon For your coziest days, you want a pair of joggers that fit just right — not too snug and not too baggy — and this pair nails that silhouette. And the cuffed ankle adds an element of polish. The terry fleece lining is quite fleecy, according to some reviewers who were expecting a more traditional terry feel. But that hasn't stopped more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers from giving this pick rave reviews. Choose from heather hues, bold solids, and some prints. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 A T-Shirt Dress You'll Want In Every Color Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A T-shirt dress could very well be the most versatile thing you buy all year. In warmer weather, it's an effortless standalone outfit; in cooler temperatures, you can pair it with a cozy cardigan sweater and maybe even some leggings. And this soft T-shirt dress comes in a rayon and spandex blend that feels sumptuously soft. Fortunately, it's available in more than a dozen colors so you really can stock up. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 Some On-Trend Wide Leg Jeans That Are Seriously So Comfortable Goodthreads High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans Amazon $42 See On Amazon You might be skeptical to find a pair of jeans on a comfy loungewear list, but these cropped wide-leg jeans are seriously the most comfortable pair I have ever owned. Even the high-rise button fly feels easy thanks to the fair amount of stretch in the fabric blend. As one reviewer noted, "I took a chance on these pants and I'm so glad I did. I love them and will probably get another color. They are comfortable and cute. I wear them all the time. One thing to be aware of... the "hem" is intentionally frayed. [...] If you don't mind the comfy, cute, raw edge look, these are definitely for you." Available Sizes: 24—32

9 A Harem Leg Jumpsuit That's Couch-Ready (& Dresses Up Well too) DIDK Spaghetti Strap Harem Leg Cami Jumpsuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and a loose harem cut is the wardrobe basic you didn't know you needed until now. It's couch-ready but also can be paired with a cute cardigan and booties for a going-out look. The dual pockets are a nice practical detail. One shopper raved, "This is actually my favorite thing I have purchased recently," adding that "The sides go low so hello side boob, you also might want to wear a bandeau. It's so cute and so easy!" Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 An Everyday T-Shirt & Bike Short Set OLUOLIN Two Piece Outfits Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon What beats an oversized T-shirt and bike shorts when it comes to everyday comfort? This set delivers both in one affordable package. Spring for chic monochromatic options, like all black or all khaki, or go for a colorful top with black bottoms. One reviewer noted, "Super cute set! Nice cotton-y texture! I ordered the blush/nude color and it’s beautiful when you have a little tan. I would say it runs true to size I am 5’3” 125lbs and Ordered the small, it fits but I would order the medium next time for even more comfort" Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 An Oversized Sherpa Pullover That's So Plush ReachMe Oversized Sherpa Pullover Hoodie Amazon $27 See On Amazon On days when you want to feel like you're wearing a blanket but still look put together, this cozy, oversized sherpa pullover jacket is just the thing. Choose from five wearable neutral colors, like brown (featured here), khaki, or black. It comes with a drawstring hood, fitted cuffs, and best of all: two roomy pockets. One fan gushed, "For how cheap it was, I was not expecting the quality or look to be so amazing. It literally feels like you are wearing a fuzzy blanket version of a teddybear. [...]. For living in NYC, I get a ton of compliments on the sweatshirt so it's definitely a new staple in my closet. Will purchase in other colors!" Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 An Affordable Pack Of Racerback Tanks Epic MMA Gear Flowy Racerback Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you know it's going to be a leggings day, it's nice to have go-to shirts on hand that complete the outfit. This budget-friendly set of three flowy, racerback tank tops will see endless use. They're made of a ultra-soft cotton-polyester blend that one reviewer described as "thin enough to be comfortable for working out but not see-through." Choose from packs in a ton of different color combinations, like a darker pack of navy, gray, and black, or a lighter pack in pink, white, and gray. Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

13 This Cute Cold-Shoulder Dress That Reviewers Love Nemidor Cold Shoulder Plus Size Swing Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This swingy cold shoulder dress is a fan favorite for a reason (it comes backed by more than 3,000 Amazon reviews!). It's made of soft, breathable polyester and has dual pockets. Choose from long sleeve or short sleeve options and more than 30 colors and prints, for a look that looks polished but feels like pajamas. Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

