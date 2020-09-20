47 Comfortable Loungewear Pieces Under $30 You'll Be Mad You Didn't Get Sooner

There's something to be said about feeling comfortable in your clothing. Whether you're hanging out around the house, going to work, or running errands, having cozy items in your wardrobe will make you feel relaxed all day long. To help you find your clothing comfort zone, I've compiled a list of loungewear pieces under $30 on Amazon that you'll be mad you didn't buy sooner.

This list offers a little bit of everything. There are dresses, tops, pants, shorts, leggings, and more. (I mean... you name it, and it's here.) There are even a few pajama sets thrown into the mix for when you're ready for bed or just want to hang out on the couch all day.

If you can't already tell, the entire vibe of this list is laid-back and relaxed — but that doesn't mean these items are only suitable for around-the-house wear because, many of them are polished enough to wear for both work and play. No matter how you intend to wear them, just know that they're all made of soft fabrics that feel good against your skin — and they're all super easy to throw on in a pinch. I don't know about you, but I can just feel the comfort already.

Keep scrolling to take a look at these great loungewear buys from Amazon.

1 A Breezy Pajama Set With Colorful Stripes Yinggeli Striped Pajama Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you love color blocking, you're going to absolutely love this pajama set. The tank is loose and free-flowing while the drawstring shorts feature side pockets to hold your bedside necessities. There are four striped options available for your selection. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 The Faux Fur Slippers With Crisscross Tops HALLUCI Cross Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made with faux fur linings and memory foam insoles, these slippers are sure to feel like a delight every time to take a step. Since they're highlighted with outsoles that are waterproof and anti-slip, these pretty slippers are awesome for around the house wear (but so cute you're going to want to wear them outside). Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3 An Underwire-Free Bralette That's Super Soft Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon Guys, it's not often you find a bra this comfy. Made of nylon and elastane, this bralette pulls on over the head for soft, simple, and fuss-free wear. It's free of underwire, hooks, and other restricting materials so you're able to relax and move about freely without feeling like you're being poked or pinched all day. This V-neck style is lightly lined, flexible, and supportive — and it's designed to remain invisible under your clothing. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

4 The Tie-Dye Pajama Set That's Seriously Trendy Blibea Printed Pajama Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon These pajamas are so cute and comfy that you're not going to be able to resist wearing them when you're out and about. Each piece is loose-fitting and simple to toss on in a hurry. The elastic band fits comfortably around the waist, while the short-sleeve tee features a V-neck for added style and comfort. Try these pajamas in this awesome tie-dyed hue or choose from a selection of other colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5 A Soft T-Shirt Dress That Comes In Rich Hues Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enjoy grab-and-go dressing in this knee-length T-shirt dress. The one-piece styling and fuss-free short sleeves make it super easy to toss on with your favorite shoes and accessories so you can head out of the door with little effort. It's made of fabric that's so soft that it can also double as loungewear, and it's available in nine hues. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6 The Cozy Pullover Sweatshirt With Side Slits Daily Ritual Plus Size Pull Over Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pullover sweatshirt is soft and cozy to slip into on cooler days. It's easy to wear with jeans, shorts, or leggings — and it features a relaxed fit with side slits for added comfort. This long-sleeve style is offered in two muted colors and also comes in white with black stripes. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

7 This Polished Puff-Sleeve Top That's Perfect For Any Occasion Daily Ritual Puff-Shoulder Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Imagine all the compliments you'll receive while wearing this adorable puff-shoulder top. A blend of viscose, elastane, and polyester, it feels smooth and lightweight while giving off an appearance that's structured, polished, and ready to take on the day or night. This super modern look pairs perfectly with just about any pant and shoes, and it comes in a range of soft, muted colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 A Tank Dress That's So Comfortable It Can Be Worn As A Nightgown Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tank-style maxi dress is so soft it can basically be worn as a nightgown. The blend of viscose and elastane allows it to flow freely over the body, giving you room to move without restriction. Its full-length style comes in a variety of great patterns and colors that'll mix and match with your favorite accessories. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

9 A 2-Piece Pajama Set That's Soft & Comfortable Avidlove Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pajama set is simply amazing. The two-piece coordinate comes with a short sleeve V-neck and elastic-waist shorts that fit comfortably while wearing around the house or in the bed sleeping. Made of rayon and spandex, the fabric is soft and cozy against the skin for fuss-free wear. These PJs are offered in a variety of colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

10 This Ventilated Sports Bra With A Racerback Style Champion Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This racerback sports bra has all the hallmarks of a great piece of workout gear. It's soft, moisture-wicking, ventilated, supportive, and easy to pull on and off as needed. Made of nylon and spandex, it's super comfortable to wear and it comes in a variety of colors to suit your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

11 A Soft Wrap Sweater With Thumbholes Core 10 Yoga Wrap Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with a blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, this open-front yoga sweater is super cute and comfy over any outfit. It has a collar-style opening and long sleeves that are highlighted with — wait for it — thumbholes. It even comes in olive, black, and rose. Sign me up. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

12 This Soft T-Shirt Bra With Chic Lace At The Center DORINA T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Both functional and chic, this T-shirt bra is a suitable option for daily wear. It's made of smooth, comfortable materials and features the tiniest bit of lace at the center. This bra offers soft padding and a hook-and-eye closure on the back. Choose from black, white, and nude. Available sizes: 32A - 38D

13 The Matching Pajama Set That Buttons Up In The Front Ekouaer Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This matching pajama set is perfect for both sleeping and lounging around the house. It's made of soft modal and features a button-up top with a notched collar and front pocket. Plus, the comfortable shorts have an elastic waistband that's non-restricting on the body as you sleep. Choose from an abundance of colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 A Fuzzy Oversized Cardigan With Pockets Ferbia Fuzzy Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can easily top any look off with this fuzzy, oversized cardigan. It has long, batwing sleeves, an open front, and side pockets — and it'll look great over tanks, tees, and blouses alike. Offered in 13 colors, this is sure to become a staple in your closet. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

15 The Maxi Dress With Pom-Pom Trims Floerns Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Go from day to night comfortably wearing this maxi dress. This full-length piece is loose and flowing, making it comfortable and easy to toss on in any situation. It has short sleeves and is highlighted with colorful pom-pom trim on each side. Catch this maxi in three colors: black, burgundy, and green. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

16 This Stretchy Two-Piece Shorts & Tank Set GOBLES Bodycon Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stretchy and comfortable, this two-piece short and tank set moves as your body moves. Made to fit snuggly against the skin, the crop top features a scoop neckline while the biker-short bottoms are high-waisted with a hemline that hits just about mid-thigh. Select your fave of many colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

17 A Comfortable, Easy-To-Accessorize Romper GOCHIC Romper Amazon $24 See On Amazon How cute is this sleeveless romper? It's lightweight and comfortable — and it features a scoop neckline with a drawstring waist. Pair it with your favorite sandals or layer it under a denim jacket or sweater on chillier days. This design in a few different colors. Available sizes: Small - 5X

18 A Cute & Comfy Nightgown With A Cat Face Design HDE Short Sleeve Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon Isn't this nightgown just purrrfect? The T-shirt design makes it great for lounging and sleeping while the cat motif adds a bit of fun to the mix. This sleep shirt hits just below the knees and is sure to become a go-to when it comes to your nightly routine. Available sizes: Small - 5X

19 The Kimono Cardigan With A Gorgeous Print Hibluco Kimono Cardigan Amazon $16 See On Amazon In my opinion, a stylish kimono cardigan has the ability to make everything look more stylish. Throw it on with a basic pair of jeans, leggings, or shorts — or wear it over a dress or bathing suit. This design offers billowy sleeves and maxi length. It also comes in a large array of patterns and colors for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - 5X

20 This Groovy Tie-Dye Yoga Sweatshirt With Drawstring Sleeves Ideology Plus Size Yoga Sweatshirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon Hey there, tie-dye fans. This one's for you. It's a yoga sweatshirt so comfy you'll want to wear it all day long. It also has a soft, loose fit and drawstring sleeves that can be adjusted to scrunch up or down as needed. It even comes in two muted tie-dye hues that you're not going to be able to resist. Available sizes: 1X - 3X

21 These Snuggly Faux Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can almost feel the comfort of these slippers by just looking at them. They each have a memory foam insole covered by a faux fur lining that keeps your feet warm and dry during each wear. The durable outsoles keep you from slipping while the slide-on entires make them easy to wear. This style is offered in nine colors, including leopard. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

22 A Plush Velour Robe With Chevron Detailing Just Love Velour Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon There's no greater feeling than jumping out of the shower and into something cozy like this velour robe. It's plush, soft, and highlighted with a unique chevron pattern that looks and feels good on. This robe is available in a ton of great colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

23 This Snuggly Mock-Neck Sweater Amazon Essentials Plus Size Mockneck Sweater Amazon $18 See On Amazon Snuggle up in this mock-neck sweater when the temps drop. It's made of cotton, modal, and elastane, so it's extra-soft against the skin without feeling scratchy or uncomfortable. The lightweight composition keeps you warm without getting too hot while the long sleeves add extra warmth. Select your favorite of neutral colors. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

24 These Breezy Cotton Shorts With Large Pockets Just My Size Cotton Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon These shorts are made of 100% cotton and feature an adjustable drawstring around the waist. They're cool and comfy for hanging around the house or taking to the streets for any casual outing. The side pockets also leave enough room for your small possessions, and the shorts come it four muted colors. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

25 This Soft Billowy Tunic Top With An Asymmetrical Hemline LARACE Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pair this lovely tunic with leggings or jeans for a completely cozy outfit that can be worn in and out of the house. It features three-quarter sleeves and a loose-fitting body with an asymmetrical hemline. Great for any casual occasion, this top comes in a large selection of patterns and colors. Available sizes: Small - 6X

26 The Jogger Pants With Snug Ankle Cuffs Mae Terry Joggers Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can slip into these casual jogger pants to feel comfortable night or day. They feature a drawstring waistline and have ankle cuffs that add detail and prevent unwanted rising. They look great with sneakers, sandals, or slippers and are a good staple for your loungewear wardrobe. Four colors are available. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

27 A Smooth, Breathable Cotton Robe With A Long Fit MAXMODA Cotton Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon This snuggly robe is just the thing you need to keep you warm and comfy around the house. It's made of cotton and spandex and features a tie waist, making it ideal for lounging. It's soft and breathable and features three-quarter sleeves. It's also available in a ton of prints and colors. Available sizes: Small - 3X

28 This Plush Quarter-Zip Fleece With A Front Pocket MEROKEETY Quarter Zip Fleece Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fleece jacket will keep you warm and cozy on colder days. It's super plush and features a quarter-zip front, an elastic waist, and a kangaroo pocket to store your important items. This one is offered in a wide variety of colors. Choose your favorite. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

29 The V-Neck Tracksuit That Comes In So Many Tie-Dye Prints Annystore Tracksuit Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This two-piece legging shorts and T-shirt combo is sure to become a favorite of tie-dye lovers. The top features a V-neck while the bottoms hit right above the knee for a modern, comfortable fit. Cool for chilling with friends, running errands, or hanging around the house, this outfit is both stylish and cozy. Pick whichever color combo you like. Available sizes: X-Large - XXX-Large

30 A Long-Sleeve Tunic Top With Rounded Hemline ROSRISS Plus Size Side Split Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon Rock this tunic with your favorite jeans, shorts, or leggings to feel cozy on any casual day. It's soft, stretchy, and comes with a rounded hemline that features a side split. This top is offered in so many colors and can also be purchased in tie-dye or floral. Available sizes: 14 - 28

31 This 3-Piece Pajama Set Made With Warm Fleece BITSEACOCO Fleece Pajama Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon A great option if you like layering your clothing, these fleece pajamas offer three soft pieces that can be worn as an entire outfit or on their own. The shorts feature an elastic, V-neck waist while the sweater portion comes with a hood to keep you feeling extra snuggly on colder nights. The accompanying tank comes with a V-neckline to complement the entire outfit. This set is available in five soft pastels. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

32 These Cropped Lounge Pants That Effortlessly Pair With Everything Daily Ritual Lounge Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with a cool cropped fit, these lounge pants can easily take you from couch to outing with little effort. Pair them with your favorite top and sandals or your best nightshirt and slippers. Either way, you're going to look and feel good. Five jewel-toned colors are available. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

33 The Basic Pullover Sweatshirt That Comes In Tons Of Colors Hanes Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon What's not to love about this basic pullover sweatshirt? It's soft, cozy, and made without any designs for laid-back and fuss-free comfort. And since it's made with 50% cotton, it's shouldn't make you too warm. Pair it with your favorite bottoms and just chill out however you'd like. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

34 A Pair Of Biker Shorts With Side Pockets BALEAF Biker Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed for biking, yoga, running, or just chilling out around the house, these legging shorts are a great addition to your loungewear wardrobe. They're comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking, making them a good option for all-day wear with your favorite tops and footwear. Oh, and did I mention that they have side pockets? Yep, you heard that right: leggings with pockets. Choose from a multitude of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 5X

35 These Ankle-Length Leggings Made With 90% Breezy Cotton Just My Size Plus Size Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon There's no such thing as having too many pairs of leggings, am I right? Chances are high that you won't regret adding this pair to the collection, because it feels as smooth as jersey cotton. They're soft and stretchy with an elasticized waistband, and they're easy to throw on with any top or jacket. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

36 The Spaghetti-Strap Sports That Can Double As A Tank Top Lemedy Padded Cami Amazon $23 See On Amazon This padded sports bra comes with a longline fit that pulls over the head for easy wear that's super comfortable. It hits right about the belly button while the pads can be removed as needed. Complete with spaghetti straps, this bra can easily double as a top. Choose from an array of cool colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

37 The Jogger Sweatpants With A Pocket In The Back Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not your traditional baggy sweatpants, these joggers offer a slim fit with a wide bottom cuff. They also feature a high-rise style and side pockets (plus one in the back). They're made with premium polyester and spandex for a comfortable fit, so you can wear them while working out or lounging around the house. They are available in an array of colors. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

38 This Longline Hooded Sweatshirt With A Rounded Hem Daily Ritual Plus Size Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with a smooth blend of rayon and polyester, this hooded sweatshirt feels good while it's on. It has long sleeves, a crossed neckline, and a rounded, longline hem for added style. Pair this hoodie with your favorite leggings, jeans, and more. There are three colors to choose from: rose, black, and navy. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

39 A Cozy Sweatshirt Dress That's Fashionable & Cozy Daily Ritual Plus Size Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress offers the best of both worlds. It serves as a cozy and comfortable hoodie while doubling as a fashionable mini dress. This knee-length style also has long sleeves and a drawstring hood that can be used to shelter you from the cold. It's offered in heather gray and olive. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

40 The Drawstring Palazzo Pants With A Floral Design AMiERY Women's Comfy Casual Pajama Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon These stretchy palazzo pants are made with cotton and polyester for a soft fit, and they're topped with a wide drawstring waistband. These are also available in various floral prints that can be shown off around the house or out on the town. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

41 This Capri Pajama Set With Lace Detailing Ekouaer Women's Capri Pajama Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This simple, yet elegant pajama set boasts a crewneck tee that's decorated with lacy sleeves. The bottoms — which boast an elastic closure — also feature lace hems. The entire rayon set is offered in six colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

42 A Flowing V-Neck Nightgown With Pockets Ekouaer Casual V Neck Nightgown Amazon $28 See On Amazon This nightgown has it all: a V-neck top, pockets, side slits, and a breezy fit. Sure, you can wear it to bed — but honestly, I'd feel comfortable wearing it out decorated with some accessories. It's available in over 20 colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

43 These Sherpa-Lined Joggers For Seriously Comfy Days & Nights Flygo Women's Winter Warm Fleece Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ready to get cozy on the couch for a movie night? If so, add these joggers to your cart. Not only are they lined with plush sherpa, but they're also made with 90% breathable cotton. They also boast a drawstring waistband and are available in nine different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

44 The High-Waisted Lounge Pants With Cuffed Ankles ZERDOCEAN Women's Plus Size Relaxed Long Lounge Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Complete with an elastic waistband and ankle cuffs, these lounge pants are seriously comfortable. They're different than most sweatpants because they're made with smooth, breathable rayon. Not to mention, the side pockets add convenience while you're carrying your phone around the house or toting your wallet while shopping. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

45 The Off-The-Shoulder Romper With A Keyhole Back PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon The off-the-shoulder style of this romper makes it an extra-fashionable piece of loungewear. It also boasts a drawstring waistband for extra customization, along with a chic keyhole closure in the back. This piece is made with cotton and polyester, and it's available in over 20 colors. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

46 A Soft V-Neck Pajama Set With A Contrasting Trim IN'VOLAND Plus Size Pajama Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This viscose and spandex pajama set is going to become your new favorite sleepwear. Both the shirt and shorts are soft and stretchy with a contrasting trim — and the shirt features a V-neck top. This style is available in five colors. Available sizes: 16- 28