30 Things That Make Life Way Easier Now That You're Home All The Time

Being stuck at home doesn't have to be boring. Think of all the newfound free time you now have to do chores! But when chores eventually grow stale and you've run out of tasks to occupy yourself with, what else is left? Probably not much. That's why I've come up with this list of useful products that can help time fly by when you're at home.

While creating this list certainly helped pass the day for me, all the items I've selected can surely do the same for you. Take the pack of sheet masks, for example. Just pop one on your face, then kick back and relax for about 20 minutes as the olive and bergamot oil deliver nourishing antioxidants to your complexion. Or maybe you're an amateur cook with professional ambitions? In that case, make sure to check out the knife sharpener I've included. Not only does it sharpen, finish, and polish your blades, but it's also significantly cheaper than having your knives professionally restored.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking to indulge in a little self-care or simply looking for fun kitchen gadgets — when you're stuck at home, there are still tons of extremely useful products that can help you make the most of it.

1. The Sheet Masks That Help Your Complexion Feel So, So Soft I Dew Care Sheet Masks (14-Pack) $25 | Ulta see on ulta.com If you're searching for a pack of nourishing face masks, look no further than this one. Not only is each mask infused with nourishing ingredients like olive and bergamot oil, but they're also made from eco-friendly eucalyptus fibers. The best part? You only need to wear them for about 20 minutes to experience the full benefits.

2. A Clarifying Mud Mask Formulated With Tea Tree Oil African Black Soap Mud Mask $15 | Target see on target.com Formulated without any parabens or sulfates, this clarifying mud mask is a great way to help cleanse dirt and grime from your pores. The added tea tree oil helps soothe any flaky, irritated areas on your face, and it's even great for helping to get rid of stubborn blackheads.

3. This Bath Pillow That Adds Comfort To Any Bathtub Softee Bath Pillow $30 | Wayfair see on wayfair.com Simply attach it using the strong suction cups on the back, and this bath pillow will instantly add comfort to any tub. Unlike other bath pillows, this one is extra-thick so that your neck and head are completely supported — and the ventilated design helps it dry quickly to prevent mildew.

4. These Bath Fizzies That Smell Like Cookies And Cotton Candy Sweet Treats Bath Bombs (5-Pack) $4 | Target see on target.com For just $4, you can get this pack of five bath fizzes that are completely paraben-free (that's less than the price of lunch). They're safe to use if you have sensitive skin, and they even deliver a dose of moisture to any dry areas while you soak. Unlike most bath bombs, these ones only take about two minutes to dissolve — and they smell like cookies, cotton candy, and more.

5. The Foot Spa That Vibrates To Help Soothe Tired Arches Conair Foot Spa $35 | Target see on target.com When your feet are sore and aching, let them relax with a soak in this foot spa. The vibrations are adjustable depending on how tired your feet are, and there's even a built-in heater to help keep the water warm. And it doesn't matter what your shoe size is — this spa is large enough that it can accommodate most feet.

6. A Foot Peel That Helps Get Your Feet Touchable And Soft Baby Foot Exfoliating Peel $26 | Target see on target.com If your feet are peeling and flaking, make sure to give this foot peel a try. Formulated with more than 15 botanical extracts, this peel has a lightweight lavender scent that helps you relax while your feet soak. After about two weeks, any excess peeling skin will fall away, leaving you with incredibly soft soles.

7. The Foot File That's Great For Getting Rid Of Stubborn Calluses Velvet Touch Foot File $9 | Target see on target.com If serums and peels aren't getting the job done, you can use this foot file to get rid of any stubborn calluses. Unlike other foot files, this one features a pumice stone on the other side so that you can exfoliate and smooth your feet — and it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

8. A Cheese Cloth Made From 100% Natural Cotton Natural Cotton Cheese Cloth $5 | Bed Bath & Beyond see on bedbathandbeyond.com A good cheese cloth is essential for making your own cauliflower pizza curst, and this one is made from 100% natural cotton. It's tightly-woven so that it's easy to wring out moisture — and it's also great for basting, steaming, or even just cleaning around the house.

9. The Seat Cushion That Helps You Maintain Proper Posture Everywhere Seat Cushion $40 | Bed Bath & Beyond see on bedbathandbeyond.com Put it on your seat while you're driving, or even just keep this seat cushion on your desk chair while you're working. The grid pattern contours to the shape of your body to help you maintain proper spinal alignment, and the aerated design allows your body heat to flow out of it so you don't get hot.

10.This Trimmer That's Perfect For Grooming Unwanted Facial Hair Philip's Facial Hair Trimmer $13 | Target see on target.com Unwanted facial hair is no match for this trimmer, as you can easily use it on your lips, eyebrows, chin, and more. It's completely painless, since it doesn't pluck at the hair — and it only requires one AAA battery. Each order comes with two interchangeable trimmer heads, as well as a travel cap to help keep it clean.

11. The Nail Clippers Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Pro Performance Nail Clippers (2-Pack) $6 | Target see on target.com Most nail clippers become rusty over time — but not these ones. Not only are they made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but each order comes with two: one for fingernails and one for toenails. One Target reviewer even raved that "you don't have to squeeze too hard to cut the nail."

12. A Serum That Helps Strengthen Dry, Damaged Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 $28 | Sephora see on sephora.com It doesn't matter whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair — this serum can help reduce breakage while strengthening your strands. Just add a quarter-sized dollop into your palms, rub them together, then run your hands through wet hair after it's been dried lightly with a towel.

13. The Hot Brush That Adds Volume To Limp Roots Revlon Hair Dryer Brush $60 | Target see on target.com Just slide this hot brush right up against your roots, and it'll quickly add volume so that your hair has bounce and life to it. The ceramic coating and ion generator help reduce frizz while simultaneously infusing shine, and the bristles are made from heat-resistant nylon that won't burn your scalp.

14. A Thickening Shampoo Made With Organic Quinoa And Biotin Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo $13 | Target see on target.com Not only is the formula completely vegan as well as cruelty-free, but this thickening shampoo also helps add body to weak, thinning hair. It's formulated with organic quinoa and biotin that are chock-full of antioxidants, and it's even made without any parabens or phthalates.

15. The Convenient Organizer That Hangs Over Your Armrests Armrest Organizer $20 | Wayfair see on wayfair.com Able to hold up to 8 pounds, this armrest organizer features six large pockets where you can easily stash remotes, magazines, and more. The flat top gives you a stable place to rest your drinks or snacks, and it's designed to fit practically any type of couch or chair.

16. A Smartphone Car Mount That'll Work With Any Phone Magnetic Smartphone Car Mount $10 | Bed Bath & Beyond see on bedbathandbeyond.com Simply attach it to your dashboard, and this magnetic mount lets you make calls, answer texts, and more while driving — all completely hands-free. It rotates a full 360 degrees so that it's easy to adjust the viewing angle, and it's designed to work with any type of smartphone.

17. The Razors That Are Perfect For Quick Touch-Ups Japonesque Touch-Up Razors $6 | Target see on target.com No matter whether you're trimming a mustache or shaping your eyebrows, these touch-up razors can help get the job done. The blades are made from high-quality stainless steel that won't easily grow rust, and each one comes with its own protective cover to help keep it clean.

18. A Hydrating Cream That Helps Prevent Further Moisture Loss CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $15 | Target see on target.com Unlike regular lotion, this hydrating cream leaves a protective barrier on the top of your skin that helps prevent further moisture loss. The formula is non-comedogenic as well as oil-free, and there are zero synthetic fragrances whatsoever. It's also hypoallergenic, and it can help skin stay feeling soft for up to a whole day.

19. The Batter Dispenser That Helps You Make Even Pancakes Norpro Batter Dispenser $15 | Target see on target.com Use it to make even pancakes, or even use this dispenser when adding batter to your cupcake pans. The measurement markings on the side help you keep track of how much batter you've dispensed, and the spill-proof design helps prevent accidental messes in your kitchen.

20. A Stability Disc That Can Help Tone Your Abdominals Fitness Gear Stability Disc $15 | Dick's Sporting Goods see on dickssportinggoods.com Simply place it on your desk chair while you're working, and this stability disc will force you to engage your abdominals in order to remain upright. Not only is it great for training your core, but you can also use it as a quick seat cushion when sitting on the floor.

21. This Dough Cutter Made From Stainless Steel Good Grips Dough Cutter $12 | Bed Bath & Beyond see on bedbathandbeyond.com Pie and pastry crusts can be difficult to work with — unless you have this dough cutter. The stainless steel blades are also great for blending butter when mixing dough, and they're even rust-resistant. One reviewer even wrote that the metal is thick so it doesn't buckle, plus "the handle is large enough for my arthritic hands."

22. A Knife Sharpener Designed With A Non-Slip Base Vickie Knife Sharpener $24 | Wayfair see on wayfair.com Instead of trashing your dull kitchen knives, why not use this sharpener to breathe new life into them? It's designed with three slots that sharpen, finish, and polish your blades. Plus, the non-slip base helps keep it steady as you run your knives through.

23. The Monitor Stand That Adds Storage To Your Desktop Adjustable Monitor Stand $23 | Wayfair see on wayfair.com Don't let your neck grow sore as you stare down at your computer screen — just use this monitor stand to bring it up to eye level. The height is adjustable so that you can choose how tall or short it sits. Plus, you can easily stash notebooks, documents, and more underneath.

24. A Device That Takes The Work Out Of Cooking Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $19 | Wayfair see on wayfair.com Instead of dirtying up your stove making eggs, just use this rapid egg cooker and save yourself some mess. It's able to make medium- and hard-boiled eggs in just 12 minutes or less, and the auto-shutoff function helps prevent your meal from overcooking. Each order comes with a poaching tray, an omelet bowl, and more.

25. The Cordless Tea Kettle That Heats Water Faster Than The Stove Blue Sencor Electric Tea Kettle $33 | Wayfair see on wayfair.com Not only does it heat water twice as fast as your stove, but this electric kettle is also cordless so that it's easy to pour (no matter where you are). The lid locks shut to help prevent any accidental spills, and the reservoir window makes it easy to see how much water is left inside.

26. A Meat Thermometer That Helps Prevent Undercooked Meals Instant-Read Digital Meat Thermometer $15 | Target see on target.com Tired of discovering that your meat is undercooked? Just use this digital thermometer to check its inside temperature. The LCD display is large so that it's easy to read, and the auto-shutoff feature kicks in after 10 minutes to help preserve the battery. Each order comes with a protective cover for the probe, and it's able to read temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

27. This Water Bottle Humidifier That's Extra-Portable Homedics Water Bottle Humidifier $25 | Target see on target.com The dry air in hotel rooms can leave you feeling out of sorts in the morning, so make sure to bring this portable humidifier with you the next time you're traveling. It uses a standard water bottle — instead of a water reservoir — so that it takes up hardly any space in your suitcase. Plus, it's able to run for up to nine continuous hours.

28. The Coffee Grinder That's Incredibly Easy To Use Mr. Coffee Bean Grinder $16 | Target see on target.com There are zero frills when it comes to this coffee grinder, making it incredibly easy to use. Just fill the cap with your favorite coffee beans, pop the cap into the grinder, and then press down. The blades won't engage without the added pressure, which helps keep you safe from accidental cuts.

29. This Instant Pot With 14 Pre-Programmed Cooking Functions Instant Pot Programmable Pressure Cooker $100 | Target see on target.com The next time you're too tired to cook dinner, just add ingredients into this instant pot for an effortless meal. There are 14 pre-programmed cooking functions you can use to make yogurt, rice, eggs, soup, and more. Plus, the built-in overheat protection helps keep you safe when using it as a pressure cooker.